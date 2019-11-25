Black Friday Deals We Have Spotted Today
Black Friday week has started so here are some of the best deals we have spotted today.
By Sam Tremlett
Black Friday is historically the Day after Thanksgiving Thursday in America - so is Friday 29th November 2019 - it is a holiday in the USA and many people go out for early Christmas shopping. The day has become a global phenomenon and a great chance to pick up so cut-price gifts, or just get something for yourself!
To make sure you don't miss out on any deals we have scoured the internet finding the best deals from each day.
When we do so, some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out our main Black Friday Golf Deals post for all the deals we have found, and don't forget our Cyber Monday Golf Deals post.
Black Friday Golf Deals We Have Spotted Today
Adidas - Up to 50% off
- BUY NOW: adidas Tour360 EQT BOA shoes from £125.96 (SAVE £53.99)
- BUY NOW: adidas Ultimate 365 Frostguard Joggers from £62.97 (SAVE £26.98)
- BUY NOW: adidas Ultimate 365 Gradient Block Polo from £31.47 (SAVE £13.48)
- BUY NOW: adidas Climaheat Fleece Jacket from £62.97 (SAVE £26.98)
- BUY NOW: adidas Ultimate 365 Shorts from £31.47 (SAVE £13.48)
- BUY NOW: adidas Crossknit 3.0 shoes from £83.97 (SAVE £35.98)
- BUY NOW: adidas Pompom Beanie from £15.96 (SAVE £3.99)
- BUY NOW: adidas Adipure Refined Sweater Vest from £34.98 (SAVE £34.97)
- BUY NOW: adidas Adicross Bounce shoes from £62.97 (SAVE £26.98)
- BUY NOW: adidas Meltaway Jacket from £42.48 (SAVE £42.47)
- BUY NOW: adidas Primeknit Jacket from £97.96 (SAVE £41.99)
- BUY NOW: adidas Full-Zip Vest from £22.48 (SAVE £22.47)
- BUY NOW: adidas Climaheat Quilted Jacket from £49.98 (SAVE £49.97)
- BUY NOW: adidas Adipure Dynamic Stripe Polo from £32.48 (SAVE £32.47)
- BUY NOW: adidas Climaheat Frostguard Primaloft Jacket from £69.97 (SAVE £69.98)
- BUY NOW: adidas Ultimate 365 Polo from £17,48 (SAVE £17.47)
Amazon
- BUY NOW: Official Emoji Golf Ball Set from £9.99 (SAVE £10)
- BUY NOW: PGA Tour 6 Foot Putting Mat from £17.95 (SAVE £13.04)
- BUY NOW: Callaway 2019 Hyper Dry Stand Bag from £124.99 (SAVE £104.26)
- BUY NOW: ACElken Golf Umbrella from £13.59 (SAVE £3.40)
American Golf
- BUY NOW: adidas Golf Adipower Forged BOA shoes from £99.95 (SAVE £40)
- BUY NOW: Big Max Dri-Lite Stand Bag from £99.99 (SAVE £50)
- BUY NOW: MacGregor MTX Cart Bag from £59.99 (SAVE £60)
- BUY NOW: MacGregor MTX Stand Bag from £54.99 (SAVE £55)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade Distance 12 Ball Pack from £8.99 (SAVE £9)
- BUY NOW: Cobra Golf F8 Irons from £399 (SAVE £250)
- BUY NOW: TaylorMade RocketBladez Irons from £299 (SAVE £100)
Under Armour
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Range Unlimited Storm Hoodie from £60 (SAVE £25)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Slim Tapered Printed Trousers from £53 (SAVE £22)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Sweater Fleece SnapMock from £29 (SAVE £31)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour ColdGear Hybrid Jacket from £98 (SAVE £42)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Tech Golf Trousers from £27 (SAVE £28)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour New Space ColdGear Reactor Jacket from £119 (SAVE £51)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite Jacket from £140 (SAVE £60)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour New SPACE ColdGear Jacket 1/2 Zip from £74 (SAVE £31)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Spieth Tour Glove from £15 (SAVE £7)
- BUY NOW: Under Armour Perpetual Trousers from £49 (SAVE £51)
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
