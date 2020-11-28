We take a look at some of the best deals on laser rangefinders.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals

Rangefinders have become all the rage over the past few years. They are small, easy to use and incredibly convenient which makes getting the right yardage to the flag, a bunker or a target that much simpler and with our Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can get yourself a nice new one for a cracking price.

Below we have scoured the internet to find you the best rangefinder deals so that you can pick up a model for a discounted price. That way you will never get caught out on the course again.

Check out some of our favourite deals on rangefinders below, but if you want clubs then check out best Cyber Monday golf clubs deals guide. If you want to pick a dozen cheap golf balls then definitely take a look at our best Cyber Monday golf balls deals post too.

Alternatively if you want a GPS Watch, we have you covered for deals there too in our best Cyber Monday golf watch deals post.

Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals - UK

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Image Easy Green 1,300 Yard Rangefinder £249.99 £159 at Amazon

With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines. View Deal

Image Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off. View Deal

Image GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder £229.99 £199 at American Golf

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200! View Deal

Image Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99 at Amazon

A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.

A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now. View Deal

Image Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder £579 £399 at Scottsdale Golf

Save £180 on Garmin's Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.

Save £180 on Garmin's Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product. View Deal

Image Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages. View Deal

Image Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off. View Deal

Image Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Rangefinder £379 £299 at Discount Golf Store

Compared to other lasers we've tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you've measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless.

Compared to other lasers we've tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you've measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless. View Deal

Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals - US

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Image GolfBuddy Aim L10 Voice Rangefinder $349.99 $299.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. View Deal

Image Precision Pro NX9 Slope Rangefinder $269.99 $229.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

This NX9 Slope version hosts even more features than prior models while still coming in at that entry level price point, helping golfers who are on a budget benefit from the extra accuracy and precision that laser rangefinders offer. You can get $40 off at the moment too.

This NX9 Slope version hosts even more features than prior models while still coming in at that entry level price point, helping golfers who are on a budget benefit from the extra accuracy and precision that laser rangefinders offer. You can get $40 off at the moment too. View Deal

Image GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder $329.99 $219.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.

The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature. View Deal

Image Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.

Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon. View Deal

Image Precision Pro NX2 Rangefinder $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon

There is clear value for money in this Precision Pro NX2 model even without the $20 discount that Amazon has on it right now. For only $149.99 you can get a rangefinder that has been ergonomically designed for ease of use and simple Target Acquisition Technology which makes getting the right yardage easy every time.

There is clear value for money in this Precision Pro NX2 model even without the $20 discount that Amazon has on it right now. For only $149.99 you can get a rangefinder that has been ergonomically designed for ease of use and simple Target Acquisition Technology which makes getting the right yardage easy every time. View Deal

Image Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS $399.99 $299.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Increase your accuracy on the links using the Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS. The fully integrated display features both laser and GPS yardages. It also comes with a carrying case to protect the device while you are on the move.

Increase your accuracy on the links using the Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS. The fully integrated display features both laser and GPS yardages. It also comes with a carrying case to protect the device while you are on the move. View Deal

Image Nikon Coolshot 20i Golf Laser Rangefinder $229.99 $199.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time.

A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time. View Deal

Image Nikon Coolshot 20 Golf Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $179.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course

This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course View Deal

Image Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder $449.99 $399.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature.

A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature. View Deal

Golf Monthly is covering Cyber Monday very closely - why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

To keep up to date with all the latest offers follow Golf Monthly on our social media channels and sign up to our newsletter

For all the latest from the golf world, follow our social media channels Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Have you thought about taking out a subscription to Golf Monthly magazine?

Subscriptions are available in both print and digital editions through our official online shop Magazines Direct and all postage and delivery costs are included.