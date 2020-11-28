Best Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals
We take a look at some of the best deals on laser rangefinders.
By Sam Tremlett
Rangefinders have become all the rage over the past few years. They are small, easy to use and incredibly convenient which makes getting the right yardage to the flag, a bunker or a target that much simpler and with our Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can get yourself a nice new one for a cracking price.
Below we have scoured the internet to find you the best rangefinder deals so that you can pick up a model for a discounted price. That way you will never get caught out on the course again.
Check out some of our favourite deals on rangefinders below, but if you want clubs then check out best Cyber Monday golf clubs deals guide. If you want to pick a dozen cheap golf balls then definitely take a look at our best Cyber Monday golf balls deals post too.
Alternatively if you want a GPS Watch, we have you covered for deals there too in our best Cyber Monday golf watch deals post.
Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals - UK
With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!
A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.
Save £180 on Garmin's Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.
Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.
Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.
Compared to other lasers we've tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you've measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless.
Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals - US
The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.
This NX9 Slope version hosts even more features than prior models while still coming in at that entry level price point, helping golfers who are on a budget benefit from the extra accuracy and precision that laser rangefinders offer. You can get $40 off at the moment too.
The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.
Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.
There is clear value for money in this Precision Pro NX2 model even without the $20 discount that Amazon has on it right now. For only $149.99 you can get a rangefinder that has been ergonomically designed for ease of use and simple Target Acquisition Technology which makes getting the right yardage easy every time.
Increase your accuracy on the links using the Bushnell Golf Hybrid Laser Rangefinder and GPS. The fully integrated display features both laser and GPS yardages. It also comes with a carrying case to protect the device while you are on the move.
A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time.
This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course
A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature.
Sam Tremlett is one of our Digital Writers and has been part of the team since February 2018 and writes for Golf Monthly and Rugby World brands.
