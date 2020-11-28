Best Cyber Monday American Golf Deals
By Tom Clarke
We check out the best deals that retailer American Golf has for Cyber Monday
From hats to golf shoes, from clubs to shirts, American Golf have it all, and for Cyber Monday, with have many items with outstanding reductions in price.
Also if you are interested in golf balls then check out our post on the best Black Friday golf balls deals, or if you are in the market for some new golf clubs then take a look at our best Cyber Monday golf club deals post.
Best Cyber Monday American Golf Deals
Golf Clubs
The D300 is a real distance machine, thanks to the aerodynamic design which allows you to increase clubhead speed for maximum distance performance. Right now you can get one with £40 off which is incredible given the value this club offers even at full price.
With a saving of over £250, if you are in the market for a new driver then Honma's TW747 460 driver pictured here is definitely a model to consider. As big as a driver head can be within the rules, this 460cc head has plenty of forgiveness on offer and you can also adjust the loft, lie and face angle with ease with Honma's unique adjustability system.
Golf Devices
A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.
If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!
Alternatively if a watch isn't your style then this G30 GPS device is a good choice too. This too comes with over 40,000 courses preloaded onto it and there are free updates too so you can keep up to date with the latest information to hazards, doglegs and greens.
We particularly liked the compact design because it can be easily mounted or slipped into your pocket, and it has a battery life of over 15 hours on one single charge.
Golf Trolleys
Tired of lugging your golf bag on your back? Want to save yourself from physical stress out on the golf course? Well a golf trolley could be something to think about because they save time, but more importantly save your body from aches and pains. This Fazer trolley is one such example. It is lightweight, can fit into the smallest of spaces for easy transportation, and has a simple folding action too.
A premium golf trolley with £50 off, the S1 has an excellent anti-glare LCD screen, convenient Quickfold mechanism and a reliable battery to boot.
Golf Bags
Available in several colours to suit any taste, this Benross Pro Cart bag features a 14-way top cuff for total club separation and has a built-in grab handle for easy lifting to and from your transportation. If storage is important to you then this bag has you covered as well with plenty of them for all of your golf paraphernalia.
If a Benross cart bag isn't for you then we recommend this stand bag which has a saving of £60 with American Golf.
Golf Shoes
Are you a fan of Rickie Fowler or do you know a golfer who is? Well these shoes will help you or them do the perfect impression of him out on Tour! With over £60 these shoes are a bargain and perform excellently thanks to its comfort, stability, aesthetics and grip. There are a couple of cool colours to choose from too.
Another fantastic offer on a Puma shoe, you can save just over £30 on these NXT’s. We love the snug and comfortable fit of these shoes whilst the super strong and lightweight TPU saddle provides excellent support and stability throughout your swing.
Save £15 now at American Golf on these Stuburt Urban shoes that have that modern look that is common in golf in 2020.
Golf Apparel
As we are currently in the colder months of the year a good sweater is a must have for every golfer right now. This Stuburt garment is less than £20 at the moment and has technology to wick moisture, block cold winds and regulate your body temperature.
Play golf with fewer distractions and greater comfort, with this specifically engineered golf shorts. Right now you can save £30 on them too as they come in a number of sizes and two colours - Navy Blue and Steel.
FootJoy is a brand synonymous with excellent products and this polo is no exception. With over £25 off right now, it looks great, feels great, and performs well in terms of allowing you to swing freely and protects you from the suns rays with 30+ UV protection.
If you need a new waterproof jacket then look no further than this Under Armour design. This lightweight, 100% waterproof jacket, provides a highly protective layer against the elements thanks to fully taped seams and UA Storm technology which repels water away from the already waterproof build.
Battle the wind better with this Under Armour windtop. What we particularly like about this top is how warm it can make you thanks to double-knit insulation panels, with internal pockets to trap warm air inside.
Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt.
Another top from adidas we love is this warmth midlayer. It has a soft heathered fabric that helps you to maintain your body temperature and is stretchy to move with the body as you swing.
This classically styled polo offers a top performance as you play golf. Made from high-performance fabrics to ensure full mobility, it also offers UV protection and stretch comfort.
This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric.
Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes.
Golf Accessories
Thanks to the Coronavirus we have all had to put our golfing trips on hold this year but to look at that in a more positive light, there are some good deals to be had on golf related-travel gear, such as this Srixon Wheeled Travel Cover.
The first matte-finished golf ball range comes in a wide variety of colours so if you want something a little bit different, give these a try. Right now you can get £14 off the £39 RRP.
12 premium golf balls for less then £30? That sounds like a pretty good deal to us, especially given these Future XX’s have a 6-layer construction and advanced aerodynamics to deliver more performance
Given the quality of this Honma golf ball and the fact a dozen are available for less than £20, it comes as no surprise how popular these balls are right now. You can also get this 3-piece ball in a variety of colours too.
Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Sounds great right? Well get ten pounds off too with this deal.
