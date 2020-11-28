With up to 50% off on some products, we take a look at some of the best adidas golf deals right now.

Best Cyber Monday Adidas Golf Deals

With Cyber Monday nearly here adidas has some outstanding reductions in price on golf shoes, golf apparel and golf accessories at the moment, with some deals giving you a saving as high as 50%!

Additionally at Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.

Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best Cyber Monday deals on the adidas UK and US websites, as well as some others, and passed them onto you.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage. Also if you are interested in golf balls then check out our post on the best Black Friday golf balls deals, or if you are in the market for some new golf clubs then take a look at our best Black Friday golf club deals post.

Best Cyber Monday Adidas Golf Deals - Up To 50% Off

Adidas Golf Shoes Deals - UK

£159.95 adidas Tour360 XT Wide Golf Shoes £159.95 £127.96 at adidas

This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now.

£109.95 adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Golf Shoes £109.95 £87.96 at adidas

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round.

£119.95 adidas CodeChaos Women's Golf Shoes £119.95 £95.96 at adidas

Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too.

£139.95 adidas Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes £139.95 £99.95 at American Golf

A shoe you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, the Tour360 XT-SL delivers an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.

£109.95 adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes £109.95 £59.99 at Discount Golf Store

If you have a wider foot then these CodeChaos shoes, with nearly £50 off, will suit you nicely. The original CodeChaos shoe has proven extremely popular and this wide version has many of the same technologies, but it gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond.

Adidas Golf Apparel Deals

£119.95 adidas Adipure Bonded Knit Jacket £119.95 £59.98 at adidas

Take the chill out of cold-weather rounds. This jacket is made of an Italian Merino wool blend for natural warmth and insulation. Save 45% on it now and it comes in sizes S-XL.

£129.95 adidas Frostguard Insulated Jacket £129.95 £97.47 at adidas

Available in three colours, this jacket features soft fleece lining in the sleeves and quilted down insulation in the body to keep you warm in cool weather. Get just over £30 on it right now.

£89.95 adidas Women's Frostguard Insulated Vest £89.95 £71.96 at adidas

Get all the performance benefits of the Frostguard Jacket above, but in a Vest design. Save just under £18 on it now as well.

£129.95 adidas Adipure Quilted Cocoon Vest £129.95 £97.47 at adidas

When the forecast calls for chilly, wet conditions, layer up and play through with this adidas golf vest with an astounding £30 off at the moment.

£64.95 adidas Cold.Rdy Women's Jacket £64.95 £51.96 at adidas

Stay ready to play through any weather in this adidas golf jacket. The lightweight construction stows easily in your bag while the sun is out, and the stand-up collar and thumbhole cuffs offer extra protection when the chill rolls in. Like the top above, this also comes with 20% off.

£49.95 adidas Textured Layer Jacket £49.95 £39.96 at adidas

Another excellent adidas women's garment, from the soft polyester built to thumbholes on the cuffs, this adidas Textured Layer Jacket adds plenty of warmth for cool-weather rounds. Get it for less than £40 which is an absolute bargain.

£54.95 adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers £54.95 £46.71 at adidas

These adidas golf trousers are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement as you split fairways. Moisture-absorbing fabric keeps you dry and comfortable for 18 holes too. Additionally there are lots of sizes and colours on the website right now.

£89.95 adidas Golf Sport Sweatshirt £89.95 £54.95 at American Golf

Save £35 on this brilliant Sport Sweatshirt from adidas. It has been made with Primeknit fabrics which offer increased ventilation and stretch to enable freedom of movement and breathability as you push the boundaries of your performance.

£59.99 adidas Sport AeroReady Polo Shirt £59.99 £38.50 at Scottsdale Golf

An excellent adidas Sport golf polo shirt for less than £40? That sounds good to us. This shirt features a breathable and lightweight fabric that also features AeroReady technology which absorbs moisture well.

Adidas Golf Accessories Deals

£99.95 adidas SP0006 Injected Sport Sunglasses £99.95 £79.96 at adidas

We hate playing golf into the sun so a good pair of sunglasses are important. This pair are usually around £100 but you can get them for just less than £80 right now.

Adidas Cyber Monday Golf Deals US

Adidas Golf Shoes

$170 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Tour360 XT-SL Golf Shoes $170 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

These have a very modern styling but don't compromise on great performance either as the grip and stability is right up there thanks to the X-shaped traction system.

$180 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Tour360 XT-SL Boa Wide Golf Shoes $180 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

You can also save 30% on the Boa version too. The Boa fit system is conveniently located on the tongue for easy, customisable adjustment so you will always get a comfortable fit.

$200 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes $200 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Featuring highly breathable, seam-sealed protection from the elements, they're designed with a premium leather upper for extra comfort and a locked-in feel as you attack pins. Sounds great right? Well it gets better because you can save 30% on a pair with the code above.

$190 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Adipure SP Knit Spikeless Golf Shoes $190 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Built to provide casual style with performance that matches the best courses, these golf shoes have enhanced cushioning for comfort on and off the golf course. This makes them great value because you ca use them anywhere, and this is heightened further by the 30% you can save on the adidas website.

$190 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Adipure SP 2.0 Golf Shoes $190 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

These are a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. Like the model above you can also save on a pair today.

$139.99 adidas Adipower 4orged Golf Shoes $139.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $60 on these adidas shoes!

$149.99 adidas Crossknit 3.0 Spikeless Shoes $149.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

If you want a pair of shoes for on and off the course, then the Crossknit 3.0's are an excellent choice, especially given the $50 saving on them right now.

Adidas Golf Apparel

$150 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Rain.Rdy Jacket $150 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Built with adidas Rain .rdy fabrics and materials which have been specifically designed to deal with the wind and rain, this jacket looks great, performs well and one of its biggest appeals is its versatility. With 30% off it is an absolute steal at the moment.

$75 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Midweight Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $75 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Get 30%off this sweatshirt which comes in a variety of sizes and a couple of colours.

$75 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Classic Club Sweatshirt $75 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

We love the simplicity and performance of this sweatshirt, and it is an even more attractive purchase given the huge saving right now.

$65 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas 3-Stripes Core 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt $65 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Save 30% on this sweatshirt. Built for a comfortable fit, it features a half zip and stand-up collar for extra coverage during chilly-weather rounds.

$70 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Ultimate365 3-Color Stripe Polo $70 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

A quality adidas polo shirt with a huge saving? We like that a lot!

$70 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Layering Jacket $70 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Take the chill out of a cool-weather round of golf in this women's jacket. Made of sponge-like spacer fabric that's soft to the touch, this warm lightweight layer features raglan sleeves for uninhibited movement through your swing.

$90 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout. adidas Adicross Five-Pocket Pants $90 at adidas but enjoy 30% off this item with code BRINGJOY at checkout.

Save 30% on these Five-Pocket Pants via the adidas website.

