Big savings on a wide variety of golf GPS devices including handhelds and watches
Best Black Friday Golf GPS Deals
Want to invest in your golf game?
A golf GPS system will give you accurate yardages to the hole, green and other hazards you encounter whilst playing golf to help give you confidence that you’re pulling the right club out of the bag.
They’ve been around for years now so the tech on offer currently is highly-sophisticated and comes in various different packages, from tiny devices to larger ones with beautiful screens as well as stylish watches.
Ahead of Black Friday, we’ve scoured the net for the biggest savings on well-known brands to give you a complete list of the best golf GPS deals right now.
Best Black Friday Golf GPS Deals
Black Friday Golf GPS Deals – US
Izzo Swami 6000 GPS
$159.99 $119.61 at Amazon
If a small, reliable GPS device is what you’re looking for then you’re in luck. Featuring a 2-inch color screen and yardages on over 38,000 courses, plus some cool features like scoring capabilities and an integrated magnet, the Swami may be for you.
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Talking GPS
$129.99 $94.98 at Amazon
Another super-cheap pick up right now is the Voice 2 from GolfBuddy, coming in below $95! Yes you guessed it, it talks to you and gives yardages on over 40,000 courses, all coming in a tiny package.
Izzo Swami Kiss GPS
$99.99 $78.21 at Amazon
Back to Izzo and something even cheaper! This won’t talk to you like the Golf Buddy but it does offer up accurate distances in a tiny, handheld size. It offers front, middle and back yardages, and can be set to just ‘center’ numbers – perfect for a beginner or higher handicap.
GolfBuddy Aim Golf GPS Watch
$247.42 $164.95 at Walmart
A stylish and smooth design with a colored touchscreen, the Golf Buddy Aim W11 is one of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now. It has nearly $80 off, making it a superb deal for those who want to stand out.
Golf Buddy Aim W11 GPS Watch Review
Voice Caddie G3 Hybrid GPS Watch
$199.99 $159.99 at Rock Bottom Golf
The G3 from Voice Caddie has some seriously impressive features like automatic slope and hole recognition with Front/Center/Back Distance guide with green shape. What’s more, it also works for running, cycling and calories burned so ticks a lot of boxes.
Black Friday Golf GPS Deals – UK
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch
£399.99 £299.90 at Online Golf
Get over £100 off this brilliant Garmin Golf GPS Watch. Packed with multiple features including automatic shot tracking and a superb screen, it’s one of the best on the market and nicely discounted.
Bushnell Neo iON 2 GPS Golf Watch
£159.99 £109 at Scottsdale Golf
Bushnell makes some of the best golf rangefinders and the iON 2 watch is a budget option that has some great features. You’ll get accurate distances as well as a long battery life along with up to four hazard distances per hole.
Shot Scope G3 GPS Golf Watch
£169.98 £149.95 at Golfsupport
Preloaded with 35,000+ courses, the G3 also doubles down as an every day watch. The accurate GPS system can also be used as a fitness tracker, plus we think it looks great.