Black Friday Golf Deals Live: Rangefinders, Balls, Clubs, Shoes, Tech And More

Black Friday is here and despite the FIFA World Cup and NFL taking over out TV screens, there are deals to be had, especially on golf gear. As a result we have collated the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) in a specific guide and we will update this regularly to make sure you see the best discounts.
So far we have seen prices drop on a number of good package sets we have tested, along with golf watches, golf shoes and balls. However these deals go on and off sale regularly, and prices change in a flash so this live blog will look to give you the deals as quickly as possible. Whatever gaps need filling in your setup, there will be something for you.
That being said, if you are looking for gifts outside the world of golf, we would definitely recommend taking a look at pages on our sister sites on Tech Radar (opens in new tab) and Tom's Guide (opens in new tab). From tech, to mattresses and everything else, they have got the best deals out there.
Black Friday Quick Links
- Amazon: View Amazon's golf sale and limited time deals (opens in new tab)
- Golf Galaxy: Save hundreds on Callaway Mavrik and Rogue (opens in new tab)
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Big price cuts on apparel and footwear (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Save on golf balls, bags and package sets (opens in new tab)
- Rock Bottom Golf: 20% off everything (opens in new tab)
- Scottsdale Golf: Massive savings on drivers + all clubs, apparel and more (opens in new tab)
- American Golf: Black November - deals on TaylorMade, Garmin and adidas (opens in new tab)
- Sports Direct: Up to 70% off apparel, shoes and hardwear (opens in new tab)
Top US Quick Links
- Dustin Johnson's putting mat reduced by up to 40% (opens in new tab)
- New adidas golf shoes for as much as 40% off (opens in new tab)
Top UK Quick Links
- Strata Package Sets with as much as £105 off (opens in new tab)
- Discounts on Garmin golf watches at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Get 24 TaylorMade golf balls for less than £1 per ball (opens in new tab)
TOP TIPS FOR BLACK FRIDAY
1. First things first, work out what gaps you have in your golfing setup. Then you can buy accordingly because there are deals on every bit of golf gear you can think of.
2. Use trusted retailers and brands. There are a lot of random websites and retailers that offer products that are not very good. So we would recommend sticking with brands you know and trust, and use us as a guide on what is a good deal and what isn't.
3. Don't panic buy. What I mean here, is when you see a deal, make sure you go to some other retailers to see how it is priced elsewhere.
DEALS STILL TO COME IN USA
If you are perplexed at how few golf deals there are in the United States currently, on retailers like Amazon (opens in new tab), Walmart (opens in new tab) or Best Buy, do not fret. We expect most of them to go live on Friday. But for now here are three of our favorites.
adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | 40% off at adidas (opens in new tab)
Were $180 Now $108
At the moment you can get an unbelievable 40% off on the Tour 360 22 golf shoes. There are a couple of colors with this deal, including this all black version which is fantastic. Additionally there are plenty of sizes available in this five-star shoe.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 golf shoe review (opens in new tab)
Callaway LS Slope Golf Rangefinder | $110 off at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Was $249.99 Now $139
Another great rangefinder comes from Callaway, with their LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder now $100 off! Delivering powerful 6x magnification optics, it has a total range of up to 800 yards and has slope functionality that can be switched on and off easily.
Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch | 27% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $219.99 Now $159.99
As well as being one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, the V3 is also one of the best golf shot tracking apps and devices (opens in new tab) you can buy. It tracks your game to take your stats to the next level, all whilst giving accurate yardages on the course.
Read our full Shot Scope V3 GPS Watch Review (opens in new tab)
PACKAGE SET DEALS START US OFF
First up, check out this fantastic package set offer, on some of the most popular package sets currently on the market.
Strata Men's Package Set | 31% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £224.99
This is one of our favorite package sets and the 12-piece model has over 30% off right now. (If you want a little more then the 14 (opens in new tab) and 16-piece designs (opens in new tab) are also on offer at the moment).
Strata Women's Package Set | £130 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £429.99 Now £299.99
You can also get £130 off the women's package set from Strata as well which is an awesome saving. Additionally there are deals on the 16-club model as well with £147 off. (opens in new tab)
Hello, if you have decided to stop watching the World Cup for a moment then this is the place to find all the latest and best Black Friday Golf Deals.