With Incredible Savings Of Up To $140, These FootJoy Deals Won't Be Around For Long – Grab A Pair Of The Best Golf Shoes While You Can

FootJoy has been making some of the best golf shoes for over 100 years, and is renowned as one of the most well-known brands in golf. FootJoy shoes are worn by more Tour professionals than any other golf shoe brand, and the iconic name has been worn on the way to numerous major championships and tour wins.
Of course, here at Golf Monthly, we have tested nearly every shoe in the FootJoy range, and they feature prominently in all of our guides to the best shoes. From the best golf shoes for walking to the best winter golf shoes, and everything in between, FootJoy nearly always earns top marks, delivering performance, comfort, and stunning good looks.
With a brand at the top of its game, it can be quite rare to find a FootJoy deal. So I was quite excited to find discounts at Carl's Golfland, on FootJoy's that we've rated highly. Including the FootJoy Tour Alpha, which scored a perfect 5 out of 5 star review, reduced to just $149.95, and the FootJoy Stratos, with a massive $140 reduction, down to a bargain $59.95.
Below, I've picked out some of the standout Footjoy deals at Carl's Golfland. With as much as 50% off, I'd suggest that if you see a pair you like, grab them straight away, as sizing options are limited on some models..
The Stratos is another classic-looking spikeless golf shoe from FootJoy. Crafted with waterproof, plush Pittards NappaLux leather, they feature FootJoy's proprietary StratoFoam cushioning for supreme comfort. On the sole, VersaTrax traction elements perfectly blend on-course performance with wear-to-the-course versatility. Our review highlights include a comfortable fit, waterproofing and impressive traction. Limited sizing on these means they won't be around for long.
Read our full FootJoy Stratos Golf Shoe Review
The FootJoy ProLite at full price is already one of the best budget golf shoes, so at this price, they are an absolute steal. Budget pricing doesn't mean they are lacking any of the FootJoy pedigree. This shoe is stylish, lightweight, fully waterproof and scored an impressive 4 out of 5 star review. Available in nearly every size, and the classy White and Navy colorway.
Read our full FootJoy ProLite Golf Shoe Review
The third iteration Footjoy Fuel Sport has been updated with an engineered mesh and clear TPU film upper for added breathability, while retaining its waterproof performance. It's an incredibly lightweight shoe featuring FootJoy's Power Stabilizer outsole for tour-proven traction and a Stability Bridge for optimal support and control. Available for just $49.99 and in a select number of sizes.
Read our full FootJoy Fuel Sport Golf Shoe Review
If you're a fan of a more traditional-looking golf shoe, then the FootJoy DryJoy Premiere Series Packard shoes will be on your radar. They are arguably one of the best-looking golf shoes on the market. Designed in collaboration with PGA Tour players, they feature soft, supple premium leather uppers, ultra-lightweight materials, and exquisite detailing that delivers a distinctly modern classic style.
Read our full FootJoy DryJoy Premiere Series Packard Review
The Tour Alpha shoes scored a flawless 5 out of 5-star review and delivered everything you'd expect from a premium golf shoe, including an optimum blend of comfort and performance. They have a clean, premium styling that has a broad appeal to most golfers. So this rarely seen discount is worth grabbing fast. Only available in the White/Silver colorway, but in nearly all sizes.
Read our full FootJoy Tour Alpha Golf Shoe Review
The FootJoy range is not just golf shoes; they have a vast array of golf apparel, including some of the best golf polo shirts, trousers, shorts and accessories. Carl's Golfland has good discounts on a selection of FootJoy golf apparel, which is worth a look.
However, if FootJoy isn't the brand for you, we have other brand-specific shoe buying guides on Puma, Adidas and Nike.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
