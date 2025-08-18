"Genuinely Remarkable" - One Of The Best Drivers We've Ever Tested Has Got A Massive $150 Off

Released in January 2024, the Ping G430 Max 10K driver is without doubt one of the best golf drivers ever made, going down a storm on the professional circuits and ever-popular with golfers of all levels.

Golf Monthly's golf driver expert Joe Ferguson not only gave the G430 Max 10K a faultless 5 out of 5 star review, but went as far as saying the G430 Max 10K genuinely made golf easier and more enjoyable. The main story is how Ping have managed to combine a long, low spinning performance head with incredible forgiveness, with Joe stating this was one most stable and forgiving driver heads he has ever used.

As one of the best Ping clubs of all time, discounts on the G430 Max 10K are rare and don't last long, making this Ping deal worth grabbing fast. Right now, at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can pick up the G430 Max 10K driver with a fantastic 25% discount, reduced to $449.98 from $599.99, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the G430 Max 10K Driver.

Ping says the G430 Max 10K is the straightest and highest MOI (Moment of Inertia) driver they've ever made. For any number crunchers, the G430 Max 10K surpasses the 10,000g-cm2 combined moment of inertia threshold first seen in its Ping G400 Max.

Ping has achieved this with three main visible technologies, which are a fixed back weight, a larger head profile, and a Carbonfly Wrap on the crown. These combine to make the G430 Max 10K one of the most forgiving drivers on the market, and a driver that will offer golfers of all levels a very appealing performance package.

The fixed back weight helps deliver the record-setting MOI as it drives mass down and back to increase forgiveness and optimize the CG (Center of Gravity) position, lowering spin and ensuring ball speed preservation across the clubface for added distance.

Image 1 of 3 The Ping G430 Max 10K not only plays incredibly well, but looks stunning. (Image credit: Future) The larger Ping driver head to date will inspire confidence to hit your longest ever drives. (Image credit: Future) The G430 can be fine-tuned to suit each golfer and comes in various shaft and loft options. (Image credit: Future)

The biggest head profile on any Ping driver to date also adds to the record-setting MOI, but it inspires confidence at address. Finally, the Carbonfly Wrap crown, which weighs just 13g, not only saves 5g of weight to help lower the CG and increase the MOI.

The G430 Max 10K is fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs, featuring what Ping calls a Lightweight Trajectory Tuning 2.0 hosel, which allows adjustability of +/- 1.5 degrees to dial in ideal ball flight.

The G430 Max 10K in this PGA TOUR Superstore deal is available in Shaft flex options, Stiff and Regular, with loft choices from 9.5 or 10 degrees.

There are also plenty of other Ping offers at PGA TOUR Superstore, including the outstanding Ping G430 Hybrid reduced from $299.99 to $239.98, and the Ping G430 LST Driver with a massive 31% off, down to just $399.98.