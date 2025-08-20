Just Tap It In With These Limited Edition Happy Gilmore 2 Callaway Golf Balls

Not only do Callaway produce some of the best golf balls money can buy, they also deliver some of the best limited edition golf ball releases and they've continued this trend in 2025.

It's hard to choose which one is my favorite - they've got shark golf balls for the animal enthusiasts as well as their latest Chrome Tour Corgi golf balls with mini dogs spotted around each ball. They have limited edition releases for the new NFL and CFB seasons with their Retro Football Chrome Tour, Irish-inspired designs with their St Patrick's Day Chrome Tour and even limited edition Dinosaur Chrome Tour balls for.... well, dinosaurs are just cool I guess.

Their latest release, coinciding with Happy Gilmore 2 hitting our TV screens, are two neat Chrome Tour designs that pay homage to the movie and a man with one of the most unique (but effective) swings in golf.

It ties in with one of the coolest golf club releases we've seen in many years - Callaway and Odyssey releasing Happy Gilmore's iconic hockey stick putter, paired with a classic sock headcover seen in the movies.

Brands leaning into these things often brings a smile to my face and although it's not the style for every brand, I don't think any of them do it better than Callaway.

Callaway Chrome Tour Happy Gilmore 2 “It's All In The Hips”: £59.99 at Callaway We generate most of the power in our golf swing through using the ground - this is done by transferring power up through the legs and through the hips. Even though Happy had another rather unique way to generate his power, he never forgot that "it's all the hips". Featuring a nod to Happy’s classic hockey jersey and his famous quote, the Chrome Tour delivers speed, control and distance.

This doesn't just have to be a collector item purchase either - the Chrome Tour is a damn good golf ball! It's one of the best premium golf balls money can buy and already has four major wins to its name already.

In previous years we concluded that the Chrome Tour was a good golf ball... but not a great golf ball. That was until the 2024 iteration of the golf ball which delivered more distance, spin control and consistency. Since then, it sits near, if not at the top of the mountain. Chrome Tour is designed to be the softer feeling ball but slightly lower spinning through the bag. The player in mind here is someone with a high swing speed who doesn’t want to have to throttle back too much to avoid excessive spin.

We tested this ball a lot in windy conditions and were blown away by the performance - The ball seemed to pop obediently out of the same flight window time after time and would resolutely hold its line in some stiff cross winds.

Whether it's for yourself or for a golf-mad or movie buff friend, the Happy Gilmore limited edition Chrome Tour golf balls will prove a great purchase.