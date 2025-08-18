TaylorMade Qi10 vs TaylorMade Qi35 Fairway Woods: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

A decision many golfers struggle with when buying new gear is whether to go for the latest version or save some money by choosing a slightly older model. The assumption is that newer is better, and it certainly can be. However, the more relevant question is "how much better?". Often, improvements are very slight, especially when it comes to clubs. There is some excellent value to be had on older models.

Golf club technology has advanced so much over recent times that it's difficult to make improvements year on year, especially given the restrictions placed on brands by the game's governing bodies. The clubs used on Tour are a good barometer for this. If newer is always better then the pros would put the new gear in their bag straight away. Yet that isn't always the case and often some of the best players in the world will shun the shiny new gear and continue using a club that has been around for a year or two, and sometimes even longer.

This is especially true with fairway woods. For example, Robert McIntyre is using a 3-wood from 2015! With this in mind, we decided to put two of our favorite fairway woods from TaylorMade up against each other to help you decide which one you should buy. The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood was one of the most impressive clubs of 2024 and it's difficult to see how it could be bettered.

Interestingly, some of the game's leading players (including Scottie Scheffler) are still using the Qi10 and have not switched to the Qi35 yet, but don't take that as a knock against the new model. It's more about tour pros sticking what they are comfortable with, and this is particularly true with fairways woods. Just ask McIntyre! Collin Morikawa is another good example, as he's still gaming a 2020 TaylorMade SIM 3-wood.

The Qi35 is an outstanding golf club that is actually our pick for the best fairway wood of 2025, but is it a better option than the model it replaced? Let's find out!

Technology

The TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood has been crafted with both power and forgiveness at its core. While its appearance has undergone several updates compared to the Stealth 2 fairway wood, the Qi10 retains much of the proven technology that made its predecessor one of the standout fairway woods. TaylorMade continues to utilise the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket to deliver high ball speeds and a satisfying impact feel, while the V-Steel sole ensures smooth turf interaction and optimal performance from any lie.

The redesigned crown allowed TaylorMade to redistribute weight lower in the head, resulting in a lower center of gravity. This makes the Qi10 particularly easy to launch from the deck and this was immediately noticeable on the course during testing.

(Image credit: Future)

The Qi35 fairway woods centre their tech story around a revised centre of gravity (CG) compared to last year’s Qi10 models. TaylorMade has positioned the CG slightly lower and further back, which effectively lowers the CG projection and creates what the company describes as a “greater area of opportunity.” In practical terms, this design tweak helps golfers achieve higher launch angles with reduced spin, making it easier to get the ball airborne from a variety of lies. It also means more carry, more roll and noticeably more distance without extra effort.

A narrow win for the newer model in this category.

(Image credit: Future)

Looks

One of the most noticeable updates TaylorMade introduced with the Qi10 range was the new silver-and-blue colour scheme which was applied across the drivers, fairway woods and hybrids. After two years of the red-and-black Stealth look, this refreshed palette felt like a welcome change, giving the Qi10 family a clean, modern aesthetic. Additionally, the new Infinity Carbon Crown introduced a subtle carbon pattern that extends all the way to the leading edge of the face. This is a significant departure from previous TaylorMade fairway woods, where the carbon chassis typically ran across the front and top of the crown.

The advanced laser alignment feature, carried over from its predecessor, remains a standout tool for setting up square to your target. The thin silver line along the top of the face makes it much easier to visualise where the clubface is pointing at address, complementing the modern 190cc, tour-inspired head of the Qi10 fairway wood. The dark crown and face give the head a compact appearance, yet the footprint is still generous enough to inspire confidence behind the ball.

TaylorMade Qi10 Fairway Wood still features Twist Face technology (Image credit: Future)

In terms of aesthetics the Qi35 fairway wood is hard to beat. The modern matte carbon fiber crown blends seamlessly with gloss accents on the sole, giving it an ultra-premium feel. Behind the ball it inspires real confidence. The rounded head sits nicely on the ground and the fairly shallow face makes launching the ball effortless. I also love the black detailing at the back of the crown, which really emphasizes the head’s rounded shape. Combined with the silver etched line across the top of the face (carried over from the Qi10 model) it made alignment feel incredibly natural.

So all things considered, I'll go with another narrow win for the Qi35 in this category, but remember, looks are very much subjective and beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Feel

Overall the performance of the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood was solid and produced an impressive, powerful feeling through impact. While producing the softer feel off the face we have become accustomed to with TaylorMade fairways, I did note that the acoustics of the Qi10 fairway definitely felt a little more high pitched compared to TaylorMade models released in the last few years. This is something some people will love, but others may take some time to get used to.

In terms of the Qi35, the feel remained the same muted yet powerful sensation I appreciated from the Qi10. It gives the ball a soft, compressed feel while still launching it off the face with plenty of speed. The new Chromium Carbon Crown appears to have further refined the acoustics compared to last year’s model, producing a satisfying ‘thud’ at impact. Exactly the kind of sound I look for and enjoy in a quality fairway wood.

The Qi35 takes this one based on superior acoustics.

Performance

Before testing the Qi10 on the course I visited My Golf Matters, Berkshire, to use a Trackman launch monitor and gain some understanding of the numbers this club was producing. The distance was respectable, but there weren’t massive gains to be had over the previous year's model. I was averaging 258 yards of carry and an average spin rate of just over 3000rpm (revolutions per minute). As mentioned previously, the Qi10 fairway was very easy to launch and the speed pocket made lower-struck shots rise and fly similarly to those that were hit out of the sweet spot, the kind of forgiveness we are used to seeing in the most forgiving fairway woods.

(Image credit: Future)

I tested the Qi35 fairway wood both inside at Foresight Sports HQ in Guildford, Surrey, using the GCQuad launch monitor and 2025 Titleist Pro V1x golf balls as well as out on the golf course to see how it handled different scenarios.

Producing an average of 156mph ball speed, the Qi35 fairway wood was no slouch. Combining this speed with an average launch angle of 12° and a solid 3259rpm of spin saw my average carry from the deck hit just shy of 255 yards and a total of 270 yards, which is very playable if I do say so myself.

If you find yourself playing in different conditions regularly and require different ball flights than the 4° loft sleeve on the Qi35 fairway wood should appeal to you. This allows you to ramp your loft up or down 2° from the standard head loft, allowing for better control of trajectory and spin and was something I took advantage of when testing outside in windy conditions.

When it comes to performance I see very little to choose between the two, which perhaps explains why so many tour players elected to stick with the Qi10. Both are exceptional fairway woods and the average golfer is not going to see any significant difference in performance between the two, as both deliver on that front. The newer model has a nicer look and sound in my view, but that won't be the same for everyone.

Price is probably going to be the main factor for many golfers. The Qi35 is more expensive because it is newer, not because it delivers significantly better performance. Keep that in mind if you're choosing between these two exceptional fairway woods.

Which One Should You Choose?

Choose the TaylorMade Qi10 fairway wood if…

- You want to save a little money

- You want extra height

- You want to be like Scottie Scheffler!

Choose the Qi35 fairway wood if...

- You like to have the latest model in the bag

- You don't mind paying a bit extra

- You want a great all rounder with pleasing accoustics