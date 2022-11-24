Treat Yourself This Black Friday With Some Great Deals On Golf Breaks

It's not just equipment, clubs and accessories we're seeing some great deals on this Black Friday there are some fantastic deals on golf breaks too. The weather in the UK has been pretty wet and miserable for a few weeks now, so if you're itching to get into warmer climates or fancy a relaxing spa break Black Friday is one of the best times to snap up a great deal.

Spa Breaks (opens in new tab) is running an 12% discount across its whole website this Black Friday, and this includes on gift vouchers too. There is a huge array of golf and spa resorts that are included in the offer, with getaways for two, three or four available across all corners of the UK. If you're looking to go further afield for your next golf trip, Booking.com (opens in new tab) are running a 30% sitewide discount on all booking made for December 1st 2022. Below, we've highlighted some of the best package deals we've spotted at Spa Breaks for package deals at some of the best golf and spa resorts in the UK.

Black Friday Golf Break Deals

(opens in new tab) Par and Spa at East Sussex National Golf Resort and Spa | 12% off at Spa Breaks (opens in new tab)

Was £140.50 Now £123.70 This deal features one night's bed & breakfast, a three course dinner and a choice of one 25 minute treatment at the Spa. There's a round of golf thrown in too (for one guest only) at one of Sussex's finest golf courses.

(opens in new tab) Spa and golf break for two at The Belfry | Save 12% at Spa Breaks (opens in new tab)

Was £167.50 Now £147.40 This deal includes with it one night's bed and breakfast, Chef's Table buffet dinner, a choice of one 50 minute treatment and a round of golf (for one guest only). It's worth noting the round of golf is on the PGA course, which is one of three courses on site at The Belfry.

(opens in new tab) Play and relax at Old Thorns | Save 12% at Spa Breaks (opens in new tab)

Was £129 Now £113.50 Play and stay at one of England's finest golf resorts with this Black Friday deal from Spa Breaks. This deal includes one night's bed and breakfast, a two course dinner in the King's restaurant, a choice of one 25 minute and a round of golf (for one guest only).

(opens in new tab) Golf and spa break at The Oxfordshire | Save 12% at Spa Breaks (opens in new tab)

Was £207 Now £182 This deal includes one night's bed & breakfast, a three course dinner, a choice of one 50 minute treatment (for one guest), and a round of golf (for one guest). The Oxfordshire is one of the best courses in the county, a very open and picturesque golf courses that has hosted a number of Tour events in its history.

