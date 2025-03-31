Hurry! Amazon's Big Spring Sale Ends Today - Here Are 15 Deals I Recommend
They say all good things come to an end and, unfortunately, the saying is true - the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight. Thankfully, it's been a fruitful one for us golfers as dozens of fantastic deals have dropped throughout the week, all of which we've included in our Amazon Spring Sale Live hub. From clubs to apparel, balls to accessories, there's been something in it for every golfer and we hope you've taken advantage of it yourself.
If not, don't fear as it isn't too late, but you'll have to get a move on! For those who have been out of touch with the sale, we've decided to put together 15 of our favorite deals for the last minute shopper looking to prepare for what we hope will be a busy 2025 of golf. As the evenings lengthen and the weather is (hopefully) improving, now is the perfect time to stock up on golf equipment you need, be that filling spots in your bag, replacing older clubs or simply stocking up on golf balls and other accessories.
Without further ado, below are some deals I personally recommend. Usually I would start with club deals but shoes saw some incredible deals this year, starting with my absolute favorite, the S2G. Be sure to check the section header menu to the left so you can click to the equipment deals you want.
Shoes
Arguably the pick of the bunch from the golf shoe sale racks are the S2G SL golf shoes from adidas that perfectly blend on-course performance with versatility and a cool, modern look that works perfectly off the course. This isn't an out-and-out performance golf shoe like some of the best spikeless golf shoes, but it performed very well for us in testing nevertheless and is better suited to be a spring/summer shoe rather than an option year-round. When you combine comfort, style and performance, few can match the performance of the S2G shoes - and none can match the price, now reduced to only $40!
Read our full adidas S2G SL Golf Shoe Review
The Biom H4 shoes from Ecco earned a spot on our Editors Choice list upon release and for good reason. The stylish, modern design is complimented by excellent levels of comfort and a fully waterproof build. Comfortable, stable and grippy, they'll keep you secure through the swing and relaxed as you walk during your 18 hole round. With over $100 off the original price, you won't find a better deal on a shoe that can be worn all 12 months of the year.
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 2023 Golf Shoes Review
Rarely do we see such new shoes hit the sale rack, but that's what we've seen with the adidas S2G shoes and now with the adidas Codechaos 25s. These are one of the best spikeless shoes on the market thanks to the lightweight design paired with eye-catching looks. A 'hybrid' midsole in Codechaos 25, consisting of both Boost and Lightstrike technologies ensures comfort as you walk and the grip provided through the swing is very impressive considering this is a spikeless shoe. This is the lowest price we've seen for this shoe since release so make sure to take advantage of it before it goes!
Read our full adidas Codechaos 25 Golf Shoes Review
Clubs
The Qi10 was one of our favorite drivers from 2024 and the performance is so good that some pros like Rory McIlory have kept it in their bag despite the release of the impressive new Qi35 driver. This driver is a great option for a wide range of players thanks to excellent levels of forgiveness as well as impressive ball speeds and distance. With $100 off, this is an excellent driver to opt for if you're indeed searching for an upgrade.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review
Balls
If you've never tried PXG golf balls, now is the perfect time to do so. The Xtreme Tour performed excellently for us in windy conditions and although the feel is slightly firmer than some of the best premium golf balls on the market, the ball speed and distance offerings are right up there with the best.
Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review
The look isn't for everyone, but I personally love the alignment aids on the TaylorMade Tour Response golf balls, especially while putting. I also loved the performance this mid-price golf ball has to offer, proving a great ball to use around the greens and with approach shots. At less than $35, we struggle to find many better options at this price point.
Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review
One of the best golf balls on the market is also one of the most underrated. The Z-Star Diamond ball is used by Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry due to the high spin but lovely soft feel. The distance output also rivals any top level ball on the market. $32 is a fabulous price for one of the best premium golf balls available.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Golf Ball Review
Tech
Looking for a reliable, accurate and high quality golf watch at an affordable price? Look no further than the S12 from Garmin, a brand known for making some of the best golf watches on the market. The S12 very much fits into competition for best budget golf watch, doing all the basics very well. Yardages are well displayed on the basic black and white screen and the lightweight strap means you'll barely feel it on your wrist as you swing.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
Bushnell make some of the best golf rangefinders out there and the V6 Shift is a perfect example of what they're capable of. This device is a pleasure to use - the display is crisp and easy to digest, whilst the yardages displayed are highly accurate. The slope functionality is a valuable addition, as is the vibration feedback once you successfully shoot the flag. You won't regret purchasing this rangefinder, especially at this lower price.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review
Bushnell's top-end offering in the rangefinder market is the X3+, a standard-setting device that warrants the punchy price tag thanks to exceptional performance on the course - it's very accurate, boasts super long range, it's easy to use, has crystal clear display – and it’s fast.
Read our full Bushnell Pro X3+ Laser Rangefinder Review
After testing the Titan Elite rangefinder from Precision Pro Golf, it was really difficult for us to find fault in it! Yardage feedback is near instantaneous and connecting the Titan Elite to the Precision Pro app unlocks a whole host of interesting additional features, my favorite of which is the front, middle, and back GPS yardage.
Read our full Precision Pro Titan Elite Laser Rangefinder Review
Accessories
Spring time is the best time to invest in a new golf bag ahead of the new golf season. Our pick of the bunch from the spring sales is the Fairway 14 from Callaway, a bag that works well as a carry bag as well as a cart or buggy bag. Ample storage room, comfortable straps and slick looks mean this is a golf bag that ticks a lot of boxes - with $70 off, this should be a serious contender to be your new stand bag option!
Read our full Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag Review
Travel bags might be the least sexy golf product the avid player needs, but we must ensure we get a good and reliable one for our golf trips. The Bag Boy T-660 is a great choice for such adventures - it's lightweight, easy to transport around and has plenty of storage room on offer.
Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review
If you're like me, the weather where I live doesn't always cooperate with my golf schedule, leading to some cancelled rounds or practice sessions. Getting a trusty hitting net in your back garden or garage can prove a game changer for your game and one of the best brands to go for is Go Sports. Their 10ft practice net now comes with a chunky 30% discount.
If you know anything about the professional golf circuit, you know how much the pros have leaned in to trying to gain as much distance as possible. You don't need an insane gym program to hit the ball further - the SuperSpeed Golf Training System can help you hit the ball further thanks to their weighting training aids that aim to increase your club head speed and hit longer drives.
Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Training Set Review
