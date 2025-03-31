At Just $40 These Will Sell Out! - Adidas' Most Versatile Golf Shoe Hits Lowest Ever Price

Monday marks the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale but with new deals popping up seemingly every hour, it looks like they want to go out with a bang. When I saw their latest shoe deal I had to scratch my eyes and double check I wasn't seeing things - a 2024 golf shoe, and a very good one at that, available with up to 60% off! We like to keep an eye on the prices of golf products on Amazon via the Keepa tracking tool which allows us to see historic prices for individual items - I can happily confirm this is lowest price we've ever seen this shoe!

This is arguably the best golf shoe deal we've seen in the sale thus far but for more of the best apparel, club and golf gadget deals check out our Amazon Spring Sale Deals hub - it's been updated regularly over the last week to document all the deals we think you should be snapping up - and you're running out of time to do so, be quick!

If you've read some of my other golf shoe reviews, you'll know I'm very high on casual golf shoes that can be worn both on and off the course. It feels like I'm tripping the system and receiving two pairs of shoes for the price of one. The S2G SL shoes are a prime example of this versatility that I love, sitting in that sweet spot of working seamlessly with a pair of trousers on the golf course as well as a pair of jeans at the pub, but it's not the only aspect of this shoe I really like.

This is a lightweight, modern and responsive shoe that oozes comfort thanks in part to adidas' Lightstrike technology through the midsole, a technology borrowed from its running division and one that has been executed brilliantly in the recent Tour360 24 and ZG23 golf shoes.

Although it isn't the most grippy shoe, this is to be expected seeing as it is a spikeless golf shoe. The outsole is unspectacular but more importantly solid and provided me with more than enough grip during testing, even in wet conditions.

I wouldn't consider these one of the best winter golf shoes or a shoe that can be worn 12 months of the year, but they excel for as an option for those who only tend to play in the spring/summer time.

The best casual golf shoes tick the main boxes of traction and comfort on the course and combine them with wearability off the course - this is exactly what I found with the S2G SL shoes. A contender for one of the best spikeless golf shoes, the price we've found them at in the Amazon Big Spring Sale borders on silly - it varies slightly given your choice of colorway (of which there are plenty), but I can't recommend this shoe enough. At just $40, this is a deal you should be telling your friends and family about, after you've purchased your own pair first, mind you!