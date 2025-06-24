This TaylorMade Driver Trusted By Rory McIlory And Scottie Scheffler Is Now On Sale - Act Quick As This Will Sell Out

The TaylorMade Qi10 driver may have been superseded by its TaylorMade Qi35 driver sibling, but the Qi10 is still trusted as one of the best golf drivers on the pro tour. It was the driver of choice for Rory McIlroy during his 2025 US Masters victory and used by Scottie Scheffler as he won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last month. It's rare we don't see tour professional opt for the latest iteration of drivers released by their manufacturer, so it's safe to say the TaylorMade Qi10 has plenty going for it.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the deals are dropping already and we spotted this brilliant golf driver deal on the TaylorMade Qi10. It's got a rare $50 off – which takes it down to just $399.99, and is one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year.

In our review, golf driver expert tester Joe Ferguson gave the Qi10 an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, and he said, "Despite the Qi10 Max being the headline product of this family, the Qi10 might be my favorite driver of them all. It combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models for me to create an exceptional all-round performer."

The TaylorMade Qi10 holds a place as one of the best golf TaylorMade drivers, and sits in the middle of the range, between the Qi10 LS and the Qi10 Max meaning it is catered to golfers of pretty much all abilities.

TaylorMade Qi10 Driver: was $449.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly expert, Joe Ferguson who said, "With the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." With this rare discount, it also represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver. Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.

The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver features what the brand calls an Infinity Carbon Crown. It covers 97% of the total crown area, creating what TaylorMade claims is a strategic advantage for mass redistribution and enhanced forgiveness.

The Qi10 also allows golfers to fine-tune loft and face angle with an adjustable 'loft sleeve' that lets you tune the loft by +/- 2 degrees from the base settings (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees). Furthermore, the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is a cornerstone of TaylorMade technology and continues to preserve ball speed for optimal performance on low-face strikes.

Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, and Senior with loft choices from 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees. At this price the Qi10 is only available with the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 5 shaft.

It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deal above.