This TaylorMade Driver Trusted By Rory McIlory And Scottie Scheffler Is Now On Sale - Act Quick As This Will Sell Out
Our driver tester Joe Ferguson loved the Qi10 and he wasn't alone - McIlory and Scheffler kept it in the bag for the 2025 season and have won two majors between them!
The TaylorMade Qi10 driver may have been superseded by its TaylorMade Qi35 driver sibling, but the Qi10 is still trusted as one of the best golf drivers on the pro tour. It was the driver of choice for Rory McIlroy during his 2025 US Masters victory and used by Scottie Scheffler as he won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow last month. It's rare we don't see tour professional opt for the latest iteration of drivers released by their manufacturer, so it's safe to say the TaylorMade Qi10 has plenty going for it.
With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, the deals are dropping already and we spotted this brilliant golf driver deal on the TaylorMade Qi10. It's got a rare $50 off – which takes it down to just $399.99, and is one of the cheapest prices we've seen this year.
Get the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver for just $399.99 at Amazon.
In our review, golf driver expert tester Joe Ferguson gave the Qi10 an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score, and he said, "Despite the Qi10 Max being the headline product of this family, the Qi10 might be my favorite driver of them all. It combines the best bits of both the Max and LS models for me to create an exceptional all-round performer."
The TaylorMade Qi10 holds a place as one of the best golf TaylorMade drivers, and sits in the middle of the range, between the Qi10 LS and the Qi10 Max meaning it is catered to golfers of pretty much all abilities.
The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly expert, Joe Ferguson who said, "With the Qi10 Driver TaylorMade has taken an already very successful product and fine-tuned a couple of areas that have genuinely yielded more impressive results." Joe added, "The Qi10 might be my favorite driver out of the entire Qi10 range of golf drivers." With this rare discount, it also represents terrific value for money, and is worth checking out if you're hunting down a new golf driver.
Read our full TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Review.
The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver features what the brand calls an Infinity Carbon Crown. It covers 97% of the total crown area, creating what TaylorMade claims is a strategic advantage for mass redistribution and enhanced forgiveness.
The Qi10 also allows golfers to fine-tune loft and face angle with an adjustable 'loft sleeve' that lets you tune the loft by +/- 2 degrees from the base settings (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees). Furthermore, the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is a cornerstone of TaylorMade technology and continues to preserve ball speed for optimal performance on low-face strikes.
Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, and Senior with loft choices from 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees. At this price the Qi10 is only available with the Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 5 shaft.
This deal is US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the TaylorMade Qi10 Driver in your territory. It is worth noting below that some of the prices are reflecting ex-demo clubs hence why we have only discussed the brand new club deal above.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.