Tiger Woods Returns This Week And His Golf Ball Is On Sale This Cyber Monday
Tiger makes a welcome return this week at the Hero World Challenge and, currently, you can secure a tasty discount on the golf ball he uses
At the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is set to make his return (opens in new tab) to the game of golf after a near five month absence. Having not been in competitive action since The 150th Open Championship, I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say it'll be great to see the 15-time Major champion tee it up in the Bahamas.
Not only will Tiger be present at the tournament, but we will see him a few more times throughout December, as the American will feature in The Match (opens in new tab) alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as at the PNC Championship with son, Charlie. (opens in new tab)
Now though, with this Cyber Monday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can purchase the golf ball the 15-time Major champion uses, as both the US and UK have deals available on the Bridgestone Tour B XS (opens in new tab), a golf ball he has used since signing with the company in December 2016 (opens in new tab).
US Deals
Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $47.99 Now $37.90
For under $38, you can grab a dozen golf balls used by Tiger. Offering soft feel and maximum spin, it is perfect for control on shots around the green, as well as approaches into it.
UK Deals
Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 2 boxes for £70 (opens in new tab)
In the UK, you can grab two dozen for £70 at American Golf. This particular version is the XS, which is designed for golfers with fast swing speeds.
Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | Under £32 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £33.42 Now £31.87
Although this may not be the biggest deal in the world, it is still one to be snapped up before the price goes back up again. Currently, you can get a dozen for under £32. That's under £3 for one of the best premium golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market.
It's not just golf balls where you can grab a deal this Cyber Monday, with other Tiger related gear now reduced. Whether you are a big gaming fan, or after one of the 15-time Major winner's Nike jumpers, there are deals to be had!
PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition | $20 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Was $69.99 Now $49.99
Save $20 on PGA Tour 2K23 at Best Buy. Compete against other Tour pros, play some of the most iconic clubs in golf and even design your own courses from the comfort of your own living room!
Tiger Woods Men's Knit Golf Crew Jumper | Save 50% at Nike (opens in new tab)
Was £84.95 Now £42.47
Based on Tiger's iconic fist pump at the 2019 Masters, this jumper is perfect for a Christmas party, or even a winter round of golf. It's certainly a statement piece and also a great price.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
