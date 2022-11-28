Tiger Woods Returns This Week And His Golf Ball Is On Sale This Cyber Monday

At the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods is set to make his return (opens in new tab) to the game of golf after a near five month absence. Having not been in competitive action since The 150th Open Championship, I think I speak on behalf of everybody when I say it'll be great to see the 15-time Major champion tee it up in the Bahamas.

Not only will Tiger be present at the tournament, but we will see him a few more times throughout December, as the American will feature in The Match (opens in new tab) alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, as well as at the PNC Championship with son, Charlie. (opens in new tab)

Now though, with this Cyber Monday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can purchase the golf ball the 15-time Major champion uses, as both the US and UK have deals available on the Bridgestone Tour B XS (opens in new tab), a golf ball he has used since signing with the company in December 2016 (opens in new tab).

US Deals

(opens in new tab) Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 21% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $47.99 Now $37.90 For under $38, you can grab a dozen golf balls used by Tiger. Offering soft feel and maximum spin, it is perfect for control on shots around the green, as well as approaches into it.

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | 2 boxes for £70 (opens in new tab) In the UK, you can grab two dozen for £70 at American Golf. This particular version is the XS, which is designed for golfers with fast swing speeds.

(opens in new tab) Bridgestone Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition | Under £32 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £33.42 Now £31.87 Although this may not be the biggest deal in the world, it is still one to be snapped up before the price goes back up again. Currently, you can get a dozen for under £32. That's under £3 for one of the best premium golf balls (opens in new tab) on the market.

It's not just golf balls where you can grab a deal this Cyber Monday, with other Tiger related gear now reduced. Whether you are a big gaming fan, or after one of the 15-time Major winner's Nike jumpers, there are deals to be had!

(opens in new tab) PGA Tour 2K23 Standard Edition | $20 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Was $69.99 Now $49.99 Save $20 on PGA Tour 2K23 at Best Buy. Compete against other Tour pros, play some of the most iconic clubs in golf and even design your own courses from the comfort of your own living room!