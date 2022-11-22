This Easy Green Golf Rangefinder Is Now Over 50% Off In The Black Friday Sale
Looking for a golf rangefinder that won't break the bank? Well, this laser from Easy Green is now £131 off in the Black Friday sale
This Easy Green Golf Rangefinder Is Now Over 50% Off In The Black Friday Sale
When it comes to laser rangefinders you are truly spoilt for choice, with an array of models laying claim to the best golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) on the market. However, there are a number of factors that need to be considered when purchasing one for your golf game, with one of them being price.
Now, thanks to this incredible Black Friday golf deal (opens in new tab), you can pick up a premium model with over 50% off as the Easy Green 1,300 Yard Golf Rangefinder is now just £118.99 in the Black Friday sale!
Rivalling some of the best budget golf rangefinders (opens in new tab) with that price, the Easy Green 1,300 Yard Golf Rangefinder is a superb item that provides the user with an array of technology to maximise their potential on the golf course.
To begin with, it features Slope Compensation that compensates for uphill and downhill slopes so the yardage is the "play as" distance. What's more, and rather importantly, it can be switched off for tournament play, making it perfect for social and competitive use.
A lot of the best golf rangefinders with slope (opens in new tab) can head north of the £300 mark but, for under £120, you won't find many better. It also does the basics well, with the vibrating pin lock accurate up to 400 yards away.
Weighing 280-grams, it is compact, lightweight and splash-proof. Therefore, it can be used in a variety of conditions and, with Stable-Grip technology, there is plenty of grip to keep the rangefinder stable when in use.
Featuring a CR2 battery, cleaning cloth and carry case, you will be picking up an absolute bargain for under £120, with the Easy Green 1,300 Yard Golf Rangefinder a definite consideration for your golf bag.
