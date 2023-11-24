The Costco Black Friday Sale That Nobody Is Talking About...

Members can benefit from some of the best Black Friday deals that no one is talking about

By Dan Parker
Amid the furor of the Black Friday sales, most people end up flocking to Amazon for the best deals. While there are certainly some great deals to be found there, the wholesaler Costco has also released some great sales this Black Friday. 

Stockists of Caddytek products, Costco has reduced the Caddytek 3-wheel trolley and Caddyview V3+ slope rangefinder this Black Friday, both now at an even lower price than normal. Away from the discounts, it's important to remind you that Costco stocks the brilliant (and cheap) Kirkland Siganture golf ball, which you can buy for just over $1 a ball. Below, I've listed how you can become a Costco, the best Black Friday deals and some of the best general golf deals you can get on its website. 

Costco Membership

Become a Costco Member | from $60 per year at Costco.com 

To take advantage of this weekend's deals PLUS all of the fantastic value Kirkland golf balls, wedges, and new driver coming in 2024, sign up to be a Costco member. Prices start from just $60 a year and anyone can sign up. 

Costco Black Friday Deals

Voice Caddie SC300 portable launch monitor | $50 off at Costco.com

Was $299.99 Now $249.99

The portable and powerful SC300 provides golfers with complete swing and ball flight metrics found in professional launch monitors, including launch angle, apex, and spin. 

Caddytek 3-Wheel golf cart | $30 off at Costco.com

Was $149.99 Now $119.99

The unique one-click folding golf cart mastered by CaddyTek now comes with a swivel front wheel with a locking mechanism. Golfers can switch between swivel or straight mode by toggling the lever on the handle and move on or off the golf course with ease and swiftly.

This offer is available in all four colorways and represents the lowest price we've seen this model at.

CaddyTek CaddyView V3 +Slope rangefinder| $20 off at Costco.com

The CaddyView Version 3 rangefinder comes with Flagseeking, pin-validation & slope functions. The Flagseeking technology with the pin-validation function identifies the closest target with a slight vibration. Slope mode helps golfers to adjust the shot distance during practice and can switched on and off easily, making it suitable for tournament play. 

Was $119.99 Now $99.99

Other Costco Golf Deals

Kirkland Signature golf balls | $27.99 for two dozen

Now $27.99

Comfortably the best value golf ball on the market, the Kirkland signature golf ball is a three-piece ball that, in our testing, stood up to its much more expensive counterparts. 

Read our full Kirkland Signature golf ball review

Dan Parker
Staff Writer

Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. 


Dan is currently playing: 


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2 

Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°

Hybrid: Ping G425 

Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW) 

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro

Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix

