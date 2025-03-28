Forget Amazon's Big Spring Sale, Garmin Has These 5 Excellent Deals Worth Your Attention

I'm a big fan of Garmin products for a number of reasons. Rarely are they flashy or boisterous like some golf gadgets these days - instead, the brand let the quality of their products do the talking. It's the same outside of golf too, with Garmin producing some of the best sports and fitness equipment for cycling, climbing, winter sports and more, proving very popular in each one due to how well their products perform.

Given it's Amazon's Big Spring Sale this week, I thought I'd zig when others are zagging and take a look on Garmin's website to get away from the rush of the Amazon sale. To my pleasant surprise, I found they have their own spring sale on!

I've picked out five of our favorite Garmin golf products that we've reviewed in recent years that are now available on sale. From watches to rangefinders to launch monitors, I hope there's something in here that will tickle your fancy. If, like me, you're a bit of a Garmin fanatic you should check out our guide for the best Garmin golf watches. Alternatively, if you're more of a GPS or rangefinder guy or gal, have a look at our best golf rangefinders and best golf GPS guides.

One of, if not the most user-friendly golf watch on the market, the S70 excels in every area you'd want it to. Importantly, it does the basics really well - accurate yardages to greens, bunkers and other features on the course, tracking your score, your shot distances and even make club selections.

This can double up as a smart watch for when you aren't on the golf course, too. A simple swipe takes you to the weather forecast plus any notifications can have been sent to your phone, provided you've connected it.

I would consider myself more of a rangefinder guy than a watch guy, but the fitness features on the S70 certainly challenge that assumption. A heartbeat monitor, step counter and other fitness programs are features that I use regularly so having those incorporated onto my watch on my wrist is a very useful added feature to a watch I acquired primarily for the golf course.

Garmin's entry-level watch offering is the Approach S12. With many of the best golf watches we've tested over the years there can often be a trade off between functionality and ease of use. No such problem exists with the S12 which proved a breeze for us to use during testing.

This watch was so lightweight that sometimes we forgot we were wearing it. A quick glance as you arrive at your ball and you're greeted with yardages to the front, middle and back of each green which is all we really needed. However, yardages to hazards like bunkers and water hazards were also provided and appreciated.

No touch screen functionality is a little disappointing considering some of the best Garmin golf watches utilize the touchscreen wonderfully, but when we consider the price we can live without such a feature. In all, this is an excellent, if fairly basic GPS watch. The most important thing is accurate yardages and we got those with the S12, with the price making it without doubt one of the best value golf watches you can buy.

Garmin Approach R10: was $599 now $499 at Garmin Incorporating a reliable, accurate launch monitor into your practice can help take your game to the next level. Not many beat the value of the Garmin Approach R10, especially now with $100 off.

With the access to vast amounts of valuable data at your fingertips, the R10 is a must try for the golfer who likes to look at their numbers and use that knowledge to reach a new level of performance in their game.

This is one of the best portable launch monitors on the market and has been since its release in 2022. We loved how accurate it was when compared to devices that cost double, if not more than the standard RRP. It details the industry-standard metrics we know and love - carry distance, total distance, ball speed, clubhead speed and smash factor. However, there's more under the hood than just that. Club path analysis including face to path, launch direction, club face angle, attack angle, launch angle and spin axis are also included. Easy to use both at the driving range or at home when hitting into a net, this launch monitor provides both excellent performance and value for money.

Like with most Garmin products, this isn't a flashy, brash design on offer here. Rather, it's a refined, simple but classy look that most of the best rangefinders have. The device felt premium straight out of the box and came enclosed in a premium and robust case with zipper and elastic strap to keep it secure and protected while in or attached to your golf bag.

This device gives you both the yardage to the target and adjusted calculated yardage thanks to Garmin’s Plays Like technology based on the change in elevation. You can also pair this rangefinder with your Garmin watch for full immersion - this is very handy for me as a player who often shoots the yardage and then forgets the number I saw!

If you were to combine the best aspects of a laser rangefinder and a golf GPS watch, it would look something like the Garmin Approach Z82. Put your eye to the lense and you're greeted with a 2D hole map overlay on the side as you stare towards your target, providing yardages to the front, middle and back of the green. If you enter your average drive distance from the tee before your tee shot, it will also calculate where you should roughly expect a good drive to end up. This was an incredibly useful feature, especially on courses we hadn't played before and added another layer to rangefinder performance that we hadn't experienced before.

Another feature that blew me away was the live wind graphic. If you connect your device to the Garmin app, wind direction and speed will appear on the bottom left of the display and update accordingly thanks to GPS monitoring.

This is a device that has a lot of fancy features but also pleasingly does all the basics very well. The price may make the eye water of some consumers, but we feel the performance on offer here is well worth it - especially now with $100 off!