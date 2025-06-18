'The Last Thing They Need Is More Swing Thoughts In Their Head' - Rory McIlroy's 'Boring' Advice To Help Amateur Golfers Shoot Lower Scores

If you are an amateur golfer actively looking to shoot lower scores (and let's face it, who isn't?), listening to the advice of a five-time Major champion who is current World No.2 will likely help you out.

Well, luckily for you, Rory McIlroy was in a teaching mood during his pre-Travelers Championship press conference at TPC River Highlands on Wednesday.

The Northern Irishman - who has won three times this year alone, including his first Masters title - was asked about his tumultuous US Open quest at Oakmont last week as well as how he plans to respond at a course which has, historically, provided plenty of birdie opportunities and low tournament totals.

McIlroy was also quizzed on the nuances of competing in Pro-Ams and if he offers out any advice to his playing partners in order to help them along.

Providing the first nugget of advice after admitting he actually tries not to give out tips while on the course, McIlroy said: "I’ll certainly help them to read a green, but the last thing they need is more swing thoughts in their head when they’re playing in these Pro-Ams.

"I think sometimes it’s just more they try to take shots on... or they try to hit a shot that they probably could pull off once or twice out of 10 instead of playing a little bit more percentage golf. That’s boring, but that’s certainly the most effective way to lower your score."

After coming off the back of a week where he finished T19th at a course which requires the utmost in terms of concentration levels, McIlroy and co. will be able to relax somewhat in Connecticut as the PGA Tour returns to a more familiar feel.

But, despite transitioning to a slightly easier layout, there are certain rules that McIlroy believes apply both in professional golf and in the amateur game - for example, you do not have to fire at pins if the course set-up doesn't allow it.

He said: "The one thing on the PGA Tour that I think we're all aware of is not short-siding yourself. If you short-sided yourself last week at Oakmont, it's like automatic bogey, if not more.

"Sometimes when I go back to Europe or come to a tournament like this, you have to remind yourself, no, you can go at the pin. You can actually fire at the pins here. That takes a little bit of a mental adjustment at times."

Last in McIlroy's mini golf lesson related to the psychological aspect of the game. The Northern Irishman admitted that even his heart beats a little faster following two birdies in a row, so it is important to try and relax and simply play the game - don't think too far ahead about what may or may not happen.

He said: "I mean, I make two birdies in a row, and I'm thinking, "ooh." So I think it's more of a mental thing where you start to make a few birdies in a row and you start to think about it.

"I think that's the worst thing you can do. You just got to try to get out of your own way when you're on a run like that."