Unlock Your Best Golf In 2025 With These 5 Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals

Still wearing a pair of golf shoes from 2014 and find yourself losing grip and stability throughout the swing? Are you still going by instinct on yardages rather than using technology to help you pick the right club each time? Perhaps you are using the wrong golf ball or your bag has seen better days? Are you not getting better at golf?

Well, from our experience at Golf Monthly, making gear additions and tweaks to your setup can have a tangible impact on your golf. I, myself, see a lot of players trying to hit shots with gear that isn't suited to them, thus making their job harder, and getting frustrated when they don't play well.

Before you say it, I do not subscribe to the saying 'a bad workman always blames his tools', because golf equipment has improved massively over the years. It is more accurate, efficient, consistent, and has been designed to make your life easier, which is the reason I have created this post.

Below, I have picked out 5 products that have big discounts, and I am confident that each one of them will help your game in 2025. It is worth saying that golf equipment can be very expensive so the deals below, and others I have picked out during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, are an excellent way of getting new gear without premium prices...

PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Balls: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon If you are a reasonably consistent player but still use lake balls or any old balls you find out on the course, then I have found a deal for you. The PXG Xtreme Tour balls are a premium model without the premium price. Offering strong performance in the wind, the ball speed output was excellent in our testing as well. If you are looking to freshen up your choice of ball as we head into the golf season, or require some extra yards through the bag and like a firm feel to your golf ball, then the PXG Xtreme Tour is a model that will help your game. Read our full PXG Xtreme Tour Golf Ball Review

Garmin Approach S62 Watch: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A deal for the gadget lover here, and for those wanting a golf watch that can be used on and off the course. The S62 from Garmin is one of the best golf watches on the market because of its complete performance. You may wonder, how can it help your golf? Well, getting the right yardage to traps, the green and water hazards is vital to plotting your way round the course, and the S62's accurate and detailed GPS provides a wealth of information, as do the course maps. Not only that, but it looks great, the visuals are slick and stylish, there are a multitude of features and, right now, it's $100 off. Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder: was $399.99 now $325 at Amazon If the watch above isn't for you, then maybe you are more of a rangefinder fan? These devices help you get exact yardages quickly and efficiently, allowing you to really dial in your club-choice, and the type of shot you want to hit. Our current top pick on the market, as shown by its top billing in our best rangefinders guide, is the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift. A simple-to-use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Based on our testing, this premium model is hard to beat, and it has a modest saving at the moment, sweetening the deal further. Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review

adidas Tour 360 24 Shoes: was $200 now $152.95 at Amazon Now golf shoes is an area I see a lot of golfers not thinking about enough. This is the one part of the body that is connected to the ground and using the ground is so important for power obviously. Additionally, we need a stable base with our feet to ensure consistency whilst also being comfortable, and new shoes really help here. One of our absolute top picks right now is the latest Tour 360 shoe from adidas, which offered exceptional grip in all conditions during testing. Comfort was outstanding as well, thanks to the new heel design and fit, whilst they look great, are 100% waterproof, and are a dream to wear all day on the course. In short, if you need, or want, a new pair of golf shoes, these are a model to consider in 2025, and they will elevate your performance, especially in grip and stability. Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

Wilson Staff Exo Lite Golf Bag: was $199.99 now $155.50 at Amazon Finally, there are a whole lot of old golf bags out on the course right now. These models are heavier than they need to be, more cumbersome, haven't been designed well, and sap your energy whilst slowing you down. How can we play our best golf with a bag that is literally taking our energy/concentration away? There is no reason for it either, as models like the Wilson Staff Exo Lite are well-designed, lightweight, look great and offer excellent value with the deal I selected here. It can carry everything a golfer needs, with the magnetic rangefinder pocket and sturdy legs being standout features as well. Read our full Wilson Exo Lite Stand Bag Review