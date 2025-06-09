Father's Day Gift Sorted - This 3 For 2 Deal On Premium Srixon Golf Balls Is Too Good To Pass On
With up To $50 off, now's the time to stock up on your favorite Srixon balls or gift some for Father's Day, it's a limited time offer, so worth grabbing fast
We are big fans of the Srixon range here at Golf Monthly, and they produce some of the best golf balls on the market, designed to offer game enhancing performance to golfers of all levels.
If you're looking for an easy win gift for Father's Day (15th June), then we've uncovered this Srixon golf ball deal at Carls Golfland. Right now, you can grab this limited time, buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen free offer. It's so good, dad might just let you keep a dozen for yourself.
Get a 3 dozen Srixon Z-Star Diamond Balls for just $99.98 at Carl's Golfland.
We reckon the Srixon Z-Star balls are worthy challengers to the benchmark Titleist Pro V1, scoring top reviews from our golf ball expert testers. They also have major championship winning performance – used by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka.
Below I've selected the Z-Star range balls we've tested, that are carrying the buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen free deal over at Carl's Golf Land. If you prefer a budget ball option, then the Srixon Soft Feel has the same, taking them down to just $49.98 for 3 dozen.
The discount is automatically applied at checkout when you add 3 dozen balls of your choice to basket. However, its a limited time deal and you can't mix and match.
Save 33% The Z-Star has a newly formulated, extra thin premium urethane cover, a super soft feel and delivers ample green side control, the 2025 iteration of the Z-Star offers fantastic levels of durability and consistency.
Read the full Srixon Z-Star Review.
Save 33% The Z-Star XV is fast off the tee, playable with the irons and delivers plenty spin control on wedge shots. It's a firmer feeling golf ball than the softer Z-Star, offering a little more range for those who prefer a firmer ball whilst also providing a brilliant all-round performance package.
Read the full Srixon Z-Star XV Review.
Save 33% The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most under-rated golf balls on the market. In testing it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance combined with its soft feel makes this a very attractive option.
Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.
Save 33% A perfect budget option for those who don't want premium golf balls, the Soft Feel is a great option. At this price it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality softer ball at an insane price.
Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.
During our Z-star vs Titleist Pro V1 comparison testing, Joe Ferguson discovered there was not much to choose between these premium golf balls, with with performance, distance and spin being very similar.
In our review the Z-Star range ticked all the boxes with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."
Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players but it’s a solid all rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."
Finally and not forgetting the budget Srixon Soft Feel which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."
Although these limited time deals at Carls Golfland are US only, below you'll find the best Srixon golf ball deals available today in your territory.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Brett is the deals writer for Golf Monthly and has worked as a sports writer across several brands including Cycling News, Cycling Weekly, Bike Perfect and Advnture. Paul has been an avid golfer since receiving his first set of Ben Sayers Silver Crest clubs as a child. He has attended various major tournaments, including the iconic Seve Ballesteros win at the 1984 British Open in St Andrews. Paul sees himself as an always-improving golfer, and although his current Handicap is way off his best of 13, he hopes to get even lower with advice from his Golf Monthly colleagues.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The latest event on the LPGA Tour comes from Michigan, where Lilia Vu defends her title and the chance to claim a big first prize
-
Meet The 15 Amateur Golfers Competing In The 125th US Open At Oakmont
Nearly one in ten players in the field at this year's US Open are amateurs. Let's meet them...
-
I'm Not Waiting For Amazon Prime Day, PGA TOUR Superstore Has 9 Excellent Golf Tech Deals Right Now
PGA TOUR Superstore has some outstanding deal prices right now on some of our favorite golf tech devices. If you need a new laser, watch or monitor, I recommend striking now.
-
L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 MAX vs TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT Putter: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade have joined the battle of zero torque putters with the Spider 5K-ZT, but how does it match up against one of the best putters on the market - L.A.B.'s MEZZ.1 MAX?
-
The Garmin Father's Day Sale Is Live And There Are Golf Tech Bargains To Be Had – Including The Flagship Garmin Approach S70 Golf Smartwatch
Deals The Garmin Approach S70 is one of the best golf watches around
-
TaylorMade Qi vs Callaway Elyte Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Two of the most popular sets of irons on the market are the Qi irons from TaylorMade and the Elyte irons from Callaway, but which performed better during our testing?
-
98% Of PGA Tour Players Use Bushnell Rangefinders, And You Can Too With The Brands Father's Day Sale
We love Bushnell rangefinders and right now in the Father's Day sale, they are at some of their lowest ever prices
-
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift vs Bushnell Pro X3+ Golf Rangefinder: Read Our Full Head To Head Verdict
We've tested two of the most popular rangefinders on the PGA Tour, but which one was better?
-
Spotted: Nike's Special Edition US Open Shoes Celebrate The Steel City
The 3rd Major special edition Nike shoe of 2025 has been spotted and it is sure to turn some heads at Oakmont...
-
At $2.77 Per Ball, This Srixon Z-Star Discount Is The Best Premium Golf Ball Deal We Have Seen This Year
Deals The Srixon Z-Star range has 33% off and at just $2.77 per ball, it's a must buy deal if you're a Srixon golf ball player or looking to try a new ball this summer