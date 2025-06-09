Father's Day Gift Sorted - This 3 For 2 Deal On Premium Srixon Golf Balls Is Too Good To Pass On

We are big fans of the Srixon range here at Golf Monthly, and they produce some of the best golf balls on the market, designed to offer game enhancing performance to golfers of all levels.

If you're looking for an easy win gift for Father's Day (15th June), then we've uncovered this Srixon golf ball deal at Carls Golfland. Right now, you can grab this limited time, buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen free offer. It's so good, dad might just let you keep a dozen for yourself.

Get a 3 dozen Srixon Z-Star Diamond Balls for just $99.98 at Carl's Golfland.

We reckon the Srixon Z-Star balls are worthy challengers to the benchmark Titleist Pro V1, scoring top reviews from our golf ball expert testers. They also have major championship winning performance – used by 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, and multi-major championship winner Brooks Koepka.

Below I've selected the Z-Star range balls we've tested, that are carrying the buy 2 dozen, get 1 dozen free deal over at Carl's Golf Land. If you prefer a budget ball option, then the Srixon Soft Feel has the same, taking them down to just $49.98 for 3 dozen.

The discount is automatically applied at checkout when you add 3 dozen balls of your choice to basket. However, its a limited time deal and you can't mix and match.

Srixon Z-Star Diamond: was $149.97 now $99.98 at Carl's Golfland Save 33% The Z-Star Diamond is one of the most under-rated golf balls on the market. In testing it provided incredible spin control in the iron and wedge department, while its innovative dimple pattern helped to keep it straight in windy conditions. This performance combined with its soft feel makes this a very attractive option. Read our full Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review.

Srixon Soft Feel : was $74.97 now $49.98 at Carls Golfland Save 33% A perfect budget option for those who don't want premium golf balls, the Soft Feel is a great option. At this price it gives outstanding performance for just $1.38 a ball. Low compression and a responsive cover are some of its highlights – a real quality softer ball at an insane price. Read the full Srixon Soft Feel Review.

During our Z-star vs Titleist Pro V1 comparison testing, Joe Ferguson discovered there was not much to choose between these premium golf balls, with with performance, distance and spin being very similar.

In our review the Z-Star range ticked all the boxes with Joel Tadman calling the Z-Star Diamond, "arguably the pick of the bunch when it comes to total performance from Srixon’s premium balls." and he was also full of praise for the Z-Star XV, saying, "It's hard to fault this ball, fast off the tee, playable with the irons and spinny on wedge shots, it’s the complete performance package."

Joel again found the Srixon Z-Star hard to critique, and said, "Z-Star is premium golf ball that sets itself apart with its super soft feel and ample green side control. It may not be the longest ball for most players but it’s a solid all rounder that offers a consistent flight and notable durability."

Finally and not forgetting the budget Srixon Soft Feel which bagged itself a five out of five star review, with our tester saying, "With a low compression and a reasonably responsive cover, the Soft Feel is an ideal ball for those who like a good quality softer ball at a competitive price."

Although these limited time deals at Carls Golfland are US only, below you'll find the best Srixon golf ball deals available today in your territory.