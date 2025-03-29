I Test Putters And Here Are 5 Deals I Recommend During Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Looking to upgrade your flatstick for the upcoming summer? Here are some deals you should consider.
Now is the ideal time to upgrade your golf gear for the upcoming summer months, and the current Amazon Big Spring Sale event represents a great opportunity to pick up a bargain and give your golf game a boost. We've been posting the best deals we've come across, and today I noticed some interesting offers on some of the best putters I've personally tested for Golf Monthly.
This an area close to my heart as I have a sizeable collection of putters at home and as part of the testing process I spent many hours on the greens using the five models selected below, which are currently available at discounted prices, either at Amazon or PGA Tour Superstore.
These five flatsticks are some of my favorites from the many I have tested in the last few years, and they cover a wide variety of budgets and head shapes. Many golfers prefer a mallet head due to the increased forgiveness on offer, but there are still a large number of golfers that love the traditional blade design. Both are covered here, while for those on a budget I have chosen a couple of excellent putters from Cleveland Golf. At the other end of the price scale are some offerings from Ping, as well as a tour level TaylorMade Spider putter that you will find in the bag of European Ryder Cup star, Shane Lowry.
So here are the five putter deals I have chosen.
TaylorMade Spider Tour Z Putter
There are four models of the 2023 Spider Tour putters, but the Z is the only one currently available at a discounted price. The iconic Spider putters are among the most versatile putters out there and are popular with Tour Pros as well as being one of the best putters for high handicappers.
The original Spider Tour is one of the most recognisable putters in golf. There have been many different variations over the years but regardless of the head shape the mission statement remained constant - to deliver high-MOI performance as well as great stability, consistency and forgiveness. The Spider Tour putter comes into its own on off-center strikes, as it helps maintain the direction and control of the putt. This makes it one of the most forgiving putters on the market.
The new and improved TaylorMade Spider Tour putters offer maximum forgiveness, a soft feel off the face and new alignment markings on the crown which make it very easy to line up. If you are thinking of changing your putter this year then this is certainly worth considering.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider Tour 2023 Putter review
Cleveland HB Soft Retreve
SOFT (Speed Optimized Face Technology) is a unique face-milling pattern which has been specifically engineered to preserve ball speed on off center strikes. Interestingly, this pattern is different on each of the putters in the SOFT 2 family as the unique milling is based on that specific putter’s center of gravity, weight profile and MOI properties.
The face features an aggressive milling pattern in the center of the face and as you move more to the sides the milling is less intense. This means at the extremities more material is in contact with the ball, which means less drop off in speed between well struck and mishit putts.
The Retreve has a soft feel and I especially enjoyed the consistency in distance control. And as the name suggests, you can retrieve your ball from the hole or from the putting surface which makes it an excellent option for the senior golfer or anyone with back issues who has trouble bending.
This versatile Cleveland putter offers a responsive feel and good forgiveness, and it will pick your ball out of the hole for you after knocking it in! Don't be put off by the 'gimmicky' shape as this putter gives a lot of bang for your buck.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft Retreve review
Cleveland HB 2 Soft Model 1
When it comes to the best value putters I genuinely feel that Cleveland is a match for anybody. The original HB SOFT range which was launched in 2018 has been a big favorite at Golf Monthly for many years and the HB SOFT 2 family which came out in 2024 version did not disappoint. The milled face pattern explained above is a real highlight and really adds to the feel and consistency.
The Model 1 isn't the most forgiving putter out there, but the accomplished golfer who can regularly find close to the middle of the putter face will enjoy the feel and performance. Higher handicap players and beginners would be better served looking at other putters in the HB SOFT 2 family, such as the HB SOFT 2 Retreve mentioned above. If you like a traditional blade shaped design though then this is a great option at the price.
This is one of the best value for money blade putters out there. The milled face provides good feedback as well as giving a nice soft feel and a true roll. It has a premium look and feel but doesn't carry a premium price tag. Definitely one to consider if you're thinking of shaking up your bag with a new putter.
Read our full Cleveland HB Soft 2 Model 1 Review
Ping Ketch
Aesthetically the Ketsch ticks every box for me. I absolutely love how this putter looks. I love the traditional grip, I love the PEBAX face insert, I love the alignment markings on the crown as well as the deep footprint which really promotes confidence over the ball. How can you look at all that real estate behind the ball and not think you are getting maximum forgiveness?
In addition to the exceptional levels of forgiveness, the feel and sound that comes from the insert is really appealing too, while I would also point out that the alignment aid is first class and should really offer assistance to golfers who struggle to get their putts on line. The forgiveness, large footprint and excellent alignment assistance makes the Ketsch an excellent putter for beginner golfers or those who just need that bit of reassurance to boos confidence when standing over the ball.
Combining premium aesthetics with exceptional forgiveness and a soft feel, the 2024 Ping Ketsch G putter is a top quality option for golfers who need a little assistance on the greens. The large footprint aids stability and the alignment lines are especially effective for lining up shorter putts, making this a great choice for beginners or golfers who struggle with aim on the greens.
Read our full Ping Ketch 2024 Putter review.
Ping 2024 Anser D
Basically this is an Anser putter with a deeper profile (hence the ‘D’ in the name) so it offers that little bit more forgiveness and alignment help than you would get from the original Anser design. I fell in love with this putter when I tested it and was so upset at having to give it back that I went out and bought one soon after. I'm not even a blade guy as I don't have the touch and feel to use them effectively, but the Anser D plays more like a mid-mallet and it really suited my eye. Of all the blade putters I've ever used, this is by far my favorite.
It looks incredible too. The contrast of the raw blast stainless steel head against the black composite shaft really gives it a premium look, while for me there is no more visually-appealing putter grip than the classic 'Ping man' design. Over the ball it looks great as the deeper profile inspires confidence and the silver and black combination is really pleasing. If you are struggling with your blade putter but don't want to switch to a mallet, this could be the 'anser' to your prayers. See what I did there?
The 2024 Ping Anser D putter is a slightly different adaptation of the classic Anser design and offers a little more help and forgiveness than a standard blade. The deeper profile provides the golfer with some of the alignment help and forgiveness of a mallet putter without sacrificing any of the aesthetic appeal of the traditional Anser.
Read our full Ping 2024 Anser D Putter review.
