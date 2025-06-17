$300 off? There Isn't A Better Time To Purchase One Of PXG's Best Ever Drivers

The PXG 0311 XF Gen5 driver is one of the best golf drivers we've tested, and with a launch RRP of $599, also one of the most expensive. The PXG driver is designed for incredible distance, feel and speed – at full price it was a big investment, but PXG say it's a worthy one, that they claim delivers pure performance for golfers of all skill levels.

Right now, at PXG, you can pick up either the PXG 0311 XF Gen5, or the PXG 0311 Gen5 drivers with an incredible 50% discount, reduced to just $299.99 from $599 which is the lowest price we have seen on this top-rated golf driver, which received a 4.5 out of 5 star review.

Our reviewer, Scott Kramer, noted that the PXG 0311 XF driver, "was extremely competitive with any other driver on the market" and its performance highlights included exceptional distance and incredible accuracy. Scott added that "Every drive seemed like it was able to find the intended target line with effortless ease."

He also highlighted that the PXG 0311 comes with everything PXG does well – clean, stylish aesthetics, and customizable performance that makes it easier to play your best golf more often. With a massive $300 off this golf deal won't be around for long, so we'd suggest grabbing yours fast.

PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver: was $599 now $299.99 at PXG The 0311 XF Gen5 Driver received top marks from Golf Monthly tester Scott Kramer, who said, "The PXG 0311 XF will turn heads, with its sleek looks and performance, and when you see how accurate your drives are, it makes this a worthy purchase." The 0311 is available in either the 0311 or 0311 XF version, and various loft choices with the same 50% discount. Read our full PXG 0311 XF Gen5 Driver Review.

The PXG 0311 XF Gen5 is fully customizable to suit an individual golfer's needs, with an adjustable hosel that lets you tune the loft by +/- 1.5 degrees from the base settings (9, 10.5 and 12 degrees).

Shaft flex options come in Regular, Stiff, X-Stiff, Senior and Ladies with loft choices from 7.5, 9, and 10 degrees in the 0311 version, but only a 9 in the 0311 XF. There is only the Project X Denali Blue 50 5.5 shaft, and the PXG Z5 Black grip options available on both.

If the PXG 0311 isn't on your golf shopping list then it's worth noting that other clubs in the PXG range are also on sale – including the GEN6 Driver reduced from $499 to $399, and also you can receive a further up to 20% off, when you add 7+ clubs to your cart.

These deals are US-based but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the PXG range in your territory.