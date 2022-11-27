(opens in new tab) Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball | 30% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £39.99 Now £27.99 Having tested this golf ball ourselves, there was no mistaking its performance off the tee and on approach. Faster swingers will enjoy using the Chrome Soft X as it delivers an impressive array of benefits that will help you strike the ball further and more consistently.

The Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball Is At Its Lowest Ever Price For Cyber Monday

There are only a few times a year when a product will reach its lowest-ever price and one of those is during the Black Friday golf sales. Now that Black Friday is pretty much behind us the Cyber Monday golf deals are just starting to roll in, and one of the best we've seen so far is on the new Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls. Indeed, this is the lowest price the Chrome Soft X golf ball has ever been on Amazon. To get a premium golf ball of this quality for well under £30 a dozen is a great value deal and one worth stocking up on if you're a fan of the Chrome Soft franchise.

If you're a particularly fast swinger of the golf club, the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we have tested this year. Consistently long off the tee, it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range. In his review of the Chrome Soft X, Neil Tappin summarized that "it was consistently long off the tee while it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range."

Need these balls ASAP? This deal is also on Prime delivery so, if you already have Prime membership, you'll have your new, bargain Chrome Soft X balls well in time for your next round. Is the Callaway Chrome Soft X not for you? Check out the rest of the Cyber Monday golf ball deals to see a huge range of golf balls that have been discounted.