The Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball Is At Its Lowest Ever Price For Cyber Monday

The Chrome Soft X has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

There are only a few times a year when a product will reach its lowest-ever price and one of those is during the Black Friday golf sales. Now that Black Friday is pretty much behind us the Cyber Monday golf deals are just starting to roll in, and one of the best we've seen so far is on the new Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls. Indeed, this is the lowest price the Chrome Soft X golf ball has ever been on Amazon. To get a premium golf ball of this quality for well under £30 a dozen is a great value deal and one worth stocking up on if you're a fan of the Chrome Soft franchise. 

If you're a particularly fast swinger of the golf club, the Chrome Soft X was one of the best premium golf balls we have tested this year. Consistently long off the tee, it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range. In his review of the Chrome Soft X, Neil Tappin summarized that "it was consistently long off the tee while it also offered plenty of control when pitching from short range."

Need these balls ASAP? This deal is also on Prime delivery so, if you already have Prime membership, you'll have your new, bargain Chrome Soft X balls well in time for your next round. Is the Callaway Chrome Soft X not for you? Check out the rest of the Cyber Monday golf ball deals to see a huge range of golf balls that have been discounted. 

Staff Writer

Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specialising in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favourite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time. 


Dan is currently playing: 


Driver: Ping G425 Max 

Fairway: Ping G425 Max 

Hybrid: Ping G425 

Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW) 

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro

Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham 

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix

