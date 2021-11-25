Spin The Ball Like The Pros With These Killer Golf Wedge Deals

Have you ever watched the pros and been amazed at how they can get so much spin with their approach shots? Then wonder no more...

While you can learn to spin your wedge shots here, there is one extremely important factor as to how you can get that check and spin that golfers aspire to have. That factor, is making sure the grooves of your wedges are as clean and sharp as they can be, hence why it is recommended to change your wedges every 12-36 months due to the wearing of the grooves.

If you're reading this and thinking that your wedges haven't been changed for quite some time then don't panic, here at Golf Monthly, we have you covered, with some of the best Black Friday deals now live and available to view on our hub.

Wedges are known as the 'scoring clubs,' as they are the equipment that you use from the shortest distances and, right now, there are some unbelievable offers on some high-quality brands.

The TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge is used by a number of professionals on the Tour, and is $30 off in the States. Across the pond, the Titleist Vokey SM8's are now at some of the cheapest prices we have ever seen.

Check out the discounts below and also feel free to check out our best golf balls and best putters here.

Today's Best Wedge Deals

US Deals

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | $40 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $149.99 Now $109.99 Need new wedges? The original Milled Grind from TaylorMade is just $110 right now and available in lofts ranging from 52 to 60 degrees and everything in between. A very solid performer, especially at this price.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | $22.83 off at Amazon Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge | $22.83 off at Amazon Was $149.99 Now $127.16 Cleveland is a big player in the wedge category and the RTX ZipCore is one of the best golf wedges you can buy. Save a tidy $24 with Amazon right now on the 56 degree model.

Mizuno Golf- T20 Raw Wedge | $20 off at Rock Bottom Golf Mizuno Golf- T20 Raw Wedge | $20 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $149.95 Now $129.95 Mizuno is one of the most established brands in the wedge market, with over 50 years of history going into each club. Now available in multiple lofts and bounces, this T20 is $20 off.

Tour Edge Golf TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set | $179.98 off at Walmart Tour Edge Golf TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set | $179.98 off at Walmart Was $299.97 Now $119.99 Three wedges for $120. Yes, you did read that correctly! These Tour Edges are now nearly $200, featuring a Gap, Sand and Lob wedge

Callaway Mack Daddy 5 MD5 Jaws Milled Wedge | $20 off an array of wedges Callaway Mack Daddy 5 MD5 Jaws Milled Wedge | $20 off an array of wedges Was $159.99 Now $139.99 The Callaway Jaws is one of the best wedges available on the market. Now currently $20 off, you can pick and choose from a number of different lofted wedges, making it perfect for your setup.

UK Deals

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £159 Now £99.99 Available in 56, 58 and 60 degrees of loft, this is a cracking deal on the TaylorMade MG2 from Scottsdale. In our TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge review we found it produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look on the face over time reduces sun glare.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf TaylorMade Milled Grind Wedge | £20.10 off at Online Golf Was £109 Now £88.90 Want an even cheaper TaylorMade wedge? The original Milled Grind can be yours for under £89, a deal you simply can't go wrong with. It's available in 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £159 Now £129 Save £30 on one of the best golf wedges on the market! The Vokey brand is now legendary and the SM8 is arguably the best wedge you can buy right now. It's played extensively out on Tour and we'd recommend trying them out for yourself.

Golf King MiM Wedge | £10 off at Click Golf Golf King MiM Wedge | £10 off at Click Golf Was £119 Now £109 This is the first wedge to be made with a metal injection moulded head construction, this means that it great from tight, difficult lies. Now a shade over £100, try it out for yourself.

Want more golf Black Friday deals?