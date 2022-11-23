(opens in new tab) Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | $150 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $499.99 Now $349.98 Wanting to improve and learn more about your game? Well, this launch monitor is now $150 off in the Black Friday sale, with its portability and accuracy keeping up with the more expensive, premium models.

Save $150 On This Portable Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor In The Black Friday Sale

When golfers think of launch monitors, their minds instantly think of models that cost thousands and thousands of dollars. However, not all of the best golf launch monitors are heavily expensive; in fact, some are incredibly good value for money and don't break into the four figure category.

The prime example of this is the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, arguably the best cheap launch golf monitor that money can currently buy. Now, you can save yourself even more money on what is an already great value product as it is an incredible $150 off - (this is one of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have seen so far).

The Rapsodo MLM works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors, making it a viable option for a home golf set up. What's more, it couldn't be simpler to use as all you need to do is create an account and log in.

From there, just rest your phone in the front slot and position it approx. six feet behind the ball. The lines on the screen and the GPS overhead view help you align it correctly and select your hitting direction for enhanced accuracy. It also has a clever feature whereby you hold your selected club in front of the phone's camera and it will automatically record the club you're hitting.

How does it compare to the more recognized and expensive models like the Full Swing Kit Launch Monitor and the Foresight Sports GCQuad? Actually, rather well, as the Rapsodo captures video of you hitting and displays shot tracer-style graphics on the screen, which we found to be accurate most of the time, as well as certain data points like ball speed, launch angle and carry distance.

It really is the perfect budget launch monitor and, with $150 off in Black Friday, definitely one to consider if you are wanting to get the most out of your golf game.