Save Big On Golf Equipment At Scottsdale Golf In The Black Friday Sale

With Black Friday upon us, now is the time to grab some fantastic deals on a range of golf equipment. Normally, when you think of Black Friday, your mind may wander to websites like Amazon or perhaps American Golf. However, other sites have been offering some incredible deals, with Scottsdale Golf just one of them.

It's no secret that some golf equipment is expensive, but with these Black Friday golf deals, you can secure some unbelievable discounts on the best golf clubs that money can buy.

Below, we have taken a look through the best deals on an array of equipment currently available on sale at Scottsdale Golf, with some offering over £500 of savings! Check them out and feel free to take a look at Black Friday offers from the likes of Click Golf and Online Golf here.

Drivers

TaylorMade Stealth Driver | £70 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £469 Now £399 We start with the TaylorMade Stealth Driver which, in the Black Friday sale, is now under £400. Famed for featuring a carbon fibre face, it is a superb all-round performer that provides consistent ball flight and speed with eye-catching looks to match.

Mizuno ST-Z 220 Driver | £150 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £449 Now £299 Mizuno may be known for creating some of the best golf irons on the market, but they know a thing or two about drivers. This ST-Z 220 is a case in point, as not only is it one of the easiest drivers to launch, but it is also under £300 on Black Friday, a huge saving of £150!

Fairway Woods

Callaway Rogue ST Max Fairway Wood | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £299 Now £239 Callaway is used by a number of the best players in the world and their range of Rogue ST fairway woods are now reduced in the Black Friday sale. With two different models available, the Max and Max D, you are bound to find the correct set up for your game at a reduced price.

Titleist TSi2 Fairway Wood | £80 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £279 Now £199 Despite being a slightly older model, the Titleist TSi2 is still one of the best Titleist fairway woods on the market and now, incredibly, under £200. In testing, we found it to be one of the longest fairway woods money can buy, with the powerful feel making it easy to launch.

Hybrids

Ping G425 Hybrid | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £259 Now £199 Ping are one of the most recognized brands in the world when it comes to woods and hybrids, with this G425 hybrid now reduced by £60 and under £200. Not only is it fantastically forgiving, but surprisingly long from a variety of lies.

Callaway Apex 21 Hybrid | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £259 Now £199 One of the best Callaway hybrids is now under £200, with the Apex 21 offering adjustability and a variety of lofts to help your golf game. Packed with technology, it will also suit a range of abilities and is now £60 off in the Black Friday sale.

Srixon ZX Hybrid | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £219 Now £179 For under £180, you won't find many hybrids that are cheaper than the Srixon ZX. Now £40 off, it has extremely clean aesthetics and is incredibly easy to launch, making it perfect for those looking to increase their height.

Irons

PXG 0311XP Gen 4 Irons | £600 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £1,299 Now £699.99 PXG make some of the best budget golf clubs on the market and, although these 0311 XPs are usually north of £1000, they are an incredible £600 off their RRP in the Black Friday sale.

Ping i210 Irons | £310 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £899 Now £589 There are an array of Ping irons available on the market, with this set of i210s under £600 in the Black Friday sale.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | £90 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £229 Now £139 The Titleist Vokey range contains arguably the most iconic and recognized wedges in the golf world. Now, the SM8 in a raw finish is £90 off, a superb saving as we rated it five stars out of five in our test.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £149 Now £119 One of our favourite wedges is now £30 off at Scottsdale Golf, with the TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedge under £120 in the Black Friday sale. Very high spinning, it provides consistent ball flight, as well as control.

Putters

Odyssey Red Ten Triple Track Putter | £180 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £329.99 Now £149.99 Save 55% on this Odyssey Red Ten Triple Track putter in the Black Friday sale. It is one of the best Odyssey putters that money can buy and an absolute steal for under £150!

TaylorMade Spider GT Putter | £80 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £279 Now £199 The Spider range from TaylorMade is one of the most recognized putter ranges in golf, with the Spider GT just one of the many TaylorMade putters reduced in the Black Friday sale at Scottsdale Golf.