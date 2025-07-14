The Open Championship 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

There is just one more chance to become a men's Major winner in 2025 as Royal Portrush hosts The 153rd Open Championship.

Xander Schauffele defends the Claret Jug with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler aiming to land their second Major victory of the year. Although Scheffler is the outright betting favorite in Northern Ireland, the overwhelming majority of support will be for the next man on that list to follow up his Masters success.

McIlroy missed the cut last time The Open was held in his home country, but the 35-year-old is a different player this time around and will fancy his chances of righting those wrongs.

Aiming to stop him is one of the deepest fields in golf as many of the world's top-100 - plus capable qualifiers from all around the world - make up the 156 players in action this week.

Below, we have listed the odds for many of the leading claims at Royal Portrush as well as our picks to win The 153rd Open Championship.

Originally designed by renowned architect, Harry Colt, Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links saw a number of key alterations made by Martin Ebert ahead of the 2019 Open Championship. Among these were the addition of two new holes, a slight re-routing of the course, and a marginal overall lengthening.

The new-look jewel in Royal Portrush's crown was met with wide acclaim and played host to a fantastic Open Championship, won by Shane Lowry. For 2025, the 7,346-yard par 71 will hope for similar on-course success.

Dunluce Links is different to many other courses on The Open rota in that it features significant elevation changes throughout while being framed by dramatic sandhills and breath-taking views.

The signature hole is the par-3 16th, named Calamity Corner, while the Dunluce Links course record belongs to Lowry - posted during round three on his way to victory in 2019.

The Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Score Course 2024 Xander Schauffele -9 (two strokes) Royal Troon 2023 Brian Harman -13 (six strokes) Royal Liverpool 2022 Cameron Smith -20 (one stroke) St Andrews 2021 Collin Morikawa -15 (two strokes) Royal St George's 2020 Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled 2019 Shane Lowry -15 (six strokes) Royal Portrush 2018 Francesco Molinari -8 (two strokes) Carnoustie 2017 Jordan Spieth -12 (three strokes) Royal Birkdale 2016 Henrik Stenson -20 (three strokes) Royal Troon 2015 Zach Johnson -15 (playoff - Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman) St Andrews

The Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Scottie Scheffler (+450)

Rory McIlroy (+700)

Jon Rahm (+1200)

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+2500)

Ludvig Aberg (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Collin Morikawa (+3000)

Viktor Hovland (+3000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Robert MacIntyre (+3500)

Sepp Straka (+5000)

Joaquin Niemann (+5000)

Justin Thomas (+5000)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+5500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Brooks Koepka (+5500)

Patrick Cantlay (+5500)

Russell Henley (+6500)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Justin Rose (+7500)

Patrick Reed (+8000)

Adam Scott (+8000)

Cameron Young (+8000)

Hideki Matsuyama (+8000)

Sam Burns (+8000)

All other players priced at +9000 or higher

The Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick One: Jon Rahm (+1200)

Rahm has shown time and time again that he a supreme links player, having won two Irish Opens (one just down the road in Portstewart) and posted three top-seven finishes in the last four Opens. He has been back in the mix during Majors this year which I feel will really benefit him at Portrush.

I also believe he is ready to remind us all of just how great a player he is. He is a two-time Major champion and has been far too quiet in the Majors since joining LIV Golf. He maintains that the move hasn’t impacted his game, so I’m ready for him to prove to us that he is still the same player he was in 2023. Let’s go, Rahmbo.

Pick Two: Russell Henley (+6500)

Henley is one of probably five or six who I believe are locks for the US Ryder Cup team, and for good reason. He may well be the most underrated golfer in the world. The Georgian is 6th in Data Golf’s rankings and 5th in the OWGR, and is certainly the calibre of player to win a Major.

His biggest ever career win came in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a bigger one could easily happen at Portrush. The 36-year-old finished fifth at Royal Troon last year and has three top-10s in his last five Major appearances.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Jon Rahm (+1200)

The Spaniard enjoyed yet another great week in the LIV Golf League, registering a runner-up finish at Valderrama which, at one point, looked like it could have been a victory.

Finishing in a tie for 11th at Royal Portrush in 2019, which included a four-over-par final round of 75, Rahm is looking strong going into the final men's Major of the year, with the 30-year-old registering three top-10 finishes at The Open Championship in his last four starts.

Among those was a T3rd in 2021 and a T2nd in 2023, which shows me he has the pedigree and game to challenge for the Claret Jug.

Pick Two: Ryan Fox (+9000)

I've always felt that Fox has the game to challenge at a Major, so why not this one at a golf course where he has a good record and on a terrain where his game has shone before?

In 2019, the New Zealander finished T16th, his best ever Major finish and, if you look at tournaments he has contended in previously, he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and lost out in a playoff at the Irish Open in 2018.

He likes links courses, has won twice this year, and is sitting at high odds, so why wouldn't you take a punt on Fox to challenge at The Open Championship?

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Rory McIlroy (+700)

Although hopes of a season Grand Slam have fallen by the wayside, Rory McIlroy is trending back up at the right time to bookend his his Major year in the ideal way. His game from tee to green looks near perfect again, with a bit of adjustment required when he steps onto the shortest grass.

I wouldn't read too much into what happened last time out at Royal Portrush - that was almost exclusively down to nerves. Plus, his Open record overall is full of positives. This time out, the five-time Major winner is a completely different player and buoyed by his Masters victory.

Driver will be key at Portrush, and that is where McIlroy excels. Even a modest week on the greens should see a Hollywood ending to Northern Ireland's favorite golfing son.

Pick Two: Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)

Another player who can be destructive with driver in hand, Tyrrell Hatton exhibited his world-class ability at the US Open and comes into Royal Portrush off the back of two relatively encouraging results in the LIV Golf League.

The Englishman has two top-10s at The Open previously - one of which was a T6th in Northern Ireland in 2019. Otherwise, his record on links courses is excellent with three wins at the Alfred Dunhill at St Andrews and multiple more top-10s. If not McIlroy, then I can see Hatton in contention once again.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

Pick One: Jon Rahm (+1200)

Since the start of 2025, this has been the Major that I have earmarked for Jon Rahm... and his performances this year have made me even more bullish about his chances.

Rahm ranks second on the LIV Golf order of merit, with nine top-10 finishes in 10 starts. His worst performance was a T11, which exemplifies how well he is playing, but his Major form is perhaps the most encouraging aspect of his profile.

The Spaniard was 7th at The Open in 2024, and has banked three top-15 finishes in the 2025 Majors so far - including a T8 at the PGA Championship and a T7 at The US Open. His Open form has been fantastic in recent years, finishing runner-up in 2023 and 3rd place in 2021 - so for me all roads point to a third leg of the Career Grand Slam for Rahm.

Pick Two: Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)

Sticking to the Legion XIII theme, my second pick is Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman was fantastic for the majority of the US Open last month, before eventually faltering late on, but The Open Championship is much more Hatton's type of test.

As a three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Links, it's clear that Tyrrell Hatton loves this style of golf, supported also by a T6 finish at the Scottish Open in 2023. Hatton was T6 at Royal Portrush in 2019, and has finished in the top-20 in four of his last eight Open starts.

His form on LIV Golf this season has been a little more turbulent than I would have liked heading into the final men's Major of the season, but I can't help but feel that if he is going to win a big one... this could be it!

How To Watch The Open

US/ET

Thursday, July 17 - Round One: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00am - 3:30pm (NBC)

1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00am - 3:30pm (NBC) Friday, July 18 - Round Two: 1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00am - 3:30pm (NBC)

1:30am - 4:00am (Peacock), 4:00am - 3:30pm (NBC) Saturday, July 19 - Round Three: 5:00am - 3:00pm (NBC)

5:00am - 3:00pm (NBC) Sunday, July 20 - Round Four: 5:00am - 3:00pm (NBC)

UK/BST

Monday, July 14 - Practice: 9:00am - 12:00pm & 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00am - 12:00pm & 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Tuesday, July 15 - Practice: 9:00am - 12:00pm & 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00am - 12:00pm & 2:00pm - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Wednesday, July 16 - Practice: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

9:00am - 6:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Thursday, July 17 - Round One: 6:30am - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

6:30am - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, July 18 - Round Two: 6:30am - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

6:30am - 9:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, July 19 - Round Three: 11:00am - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:00am - 8:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, July 20 - Round Four: 10:00am - 7:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025