Ernie Els Withdraws From The Open Championship At Royal Portrush
The South African has pulled out of playing The Open for the second year in a row, with the action in Northern Ireland just days away...
Four-time Major winner, Ernie Els has withdrawn from The Open Championship just days before the action is due to begin at Royal Portrush.
This is the second successive year that the South African will have a WD next to his name at the sole European Major but the first ever in which he has failed to compete for the Claret Jug when eligible.
The 55-year-old past champion, who still has the option of teeing it up until the age of 60, pulled out of the running due to a bad back at Royal Troon 12 months ago after carding an 11-over 82 in round one.
But, announcing the news this year, the R&A did not share a reason for Els' Open withdrawal.
His replacement is South Korea's Si Woo Kim, who was first on the alternate list taken from last week's Official World Golf Ranking.
The Big Easy twice won this trophy throughout his illustrious career, in 2002 and 2012, first triumphing in a four-man playoff at Muirfield following a pair of US Open victories in the 1990s before repeating the achievement at Royal Lytham & St Annes a decade later.
Els missed the cut on his Open debut in 1989 but went on to play in every available running of the championship between 1992 and 2023. During that time, he managed 11 top-10s outside of his wins before failing to play the weekend for just the second time in 2010 on what was his 20th appearance.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the years since Els' second Open victory, he has missed the cut six times - including three in a row between 2022 and 2024. He has not played in any of the other Majors since the 2019 US Open.
His most recent competitive appearance arrived at the US Senior Open two weeks ago. At Broadmoor Golf Club, Els finished T13th at even par thanks to rounds of 72, 69, 68 and 71.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.