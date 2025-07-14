Spotted At The Genesis Scottish Open, Here Is How You Can Buy J.Lindeberg's Cool Tartan Collection

The battle between Chris Gotterup and Rory McIlroy may have taken centre stage recently at the Genesis Scottish Open with the American coming out on top, however my eyes were drawn to something different on the links of The Renaissance Club.

J.Lindeberg, a brand known for pushing the boat out when it comes to apparel, unveiled the 'Tartan Collection'. Of the collection J.Lindeberg said;

Designed for the modern golfer, the Tartan Capsule blends bold patternwork with high-performance – blending Scandinavian minimalism with Scotland’s iconic style. Reflecting the brand’s philosophy of bridging sport and fashion, the collection includes a performance-ready polo, a modern midweight hoodie crafted for comfort on and off the course, and a classic knit beanie—each designed in a bold, custom tartan that pays tribute to Scottish golf heritage, with J.Lindeberg’s signature edge.

I was lucky enough to get sent the collection as well and I can attest the quality is truly outstanding. I am usually not a tartan kind of guy but the blue and white finish, especially on the polo really looks cool. The hoodie as well really feels like a premium product because of the soft merino wool and during my swing it moved really nicely. I also liked how I could pull up the sleeves on my arm and the garment would stay there, and yet it wasn't stretched at all down by the wrists. Finally the beanie hat is ideal for those slightly colder rounds and will perform for the autumn and winter seasons later this year.

As you can see on DP World Tour professional Todd Clements in the videos above, the collection looks great and I have included a link above where you can see the entire collection, and a link at the bottom of this page where you can buy it. The hoodie retails at $200/£189, the polo at $90/£75 and finally the hat is $70/£65.

J Lindeberg Tartan Collecton: at J Lindeberg You can buy the collection from J.Lindeberg right now and it looks like it is on sale at other retailers like Golfposer and the DP World Tour Official Store.