(opens in new tab) Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | $40 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $199.99 Now $159.99 Providing performance insights and analytics on all parts of your golf game, that was only previously available to Tour pros, these sensors can help you access a lot of information that will strike the ball much better and score lower rounds. Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Arccos Caddie Link | Nearly $30 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $149.99 Now $120 At the excellent price of $120, the Arccos Caddie Link is a technically brilliant piece of equipment that can be used alongside the Smart Sensors or on its own to deliver real-time data to your smart phone, which you can analyse while you're on the course. Improving your golf game need not be a difficult task, with the Link delivering seamless access to all parts of your game - enabling you to become the best golfer possible. Read our full Arccos Caddie Link Review (opens in new tab)

Save Big On Arccos Smart Sensors And Link Shot Trackers This Black Friday

Save on Arccos golf gear this Black Friday, with two excellent deals on some of the best shot tracking tech (opens in new tab) on the market! The Arccos Smart Sensors and Arccos Link both have 20% off. There are lots of tech discounts at the moment and these are two of the best black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have spotted.

As far as swing tracking technology goes, you can't get much better than these offerings, with both receiving 4.5 star reviews (opens in new tab) when we put them to the test. In fact, we rated the Smart Sensors (opens in new tab) so highly that we listed them in our 2022 Editors Choice Awards. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: MHopley)

Having tested the Smart Sensors (opens in new tab) earlier this year we felt they were an easy to use and ergonomic tracking system that delivered an abundance of data. Simply screw the sensors into the ends of your clubs, link them up to your Arccos Caddie App and get playing! After logging a few rounds, you'll get access to the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder tool on the app, which delivers a huge amount of information that will allow you to make the correct decision of what club to use on the course. It's basically like having a professional caddie stood next to you!

As for its analytics, the system presents you with data on how far you've hit each club, while also delivering yardages that take into account most conditions on the course. You can also take a deeper dive into where you excelled and where you need to do better on the app, which delivers informative data in sleek and easy to understand graphics.

(Image credit: Future)

We were equally impressed with the analytics on offer after we got our hands on the Arccoss Link (opens in new tab). This is an interesting piece of tech that requires you to have your phone in your pocket or nearby in order to detect the sound of the club on impact and register a shot instead of a practice swing. While I know you might be skeptical over whether the device can actually pick up all the shots you play, we used it during 20 rounds and it has almost a 100 per cent shot detection rate.

The device clips nicely to your belt or your trouser pocket and is so small that you won't notice it on the course. It'll also deliver approximately 10 hours of battery life too, so if you're quick, you'll get 36-holes in, but will need to charge it up between most rounds. Again you'll find all your shot analytics in the Arccos Caddie app, which delivers real-time info on how you're playing.

