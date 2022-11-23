Save Big On Arccos Smart Sensors And Link Shot Trackers This Black Friday
Grab a huge saving on one of the best on course tracking systems, the Arccos Smart Sensors and the Arcoss Link this Black Friday.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | $40 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $199.99 Now $159.99
Providing performance insights and analytics on all parts of your golf game, that was only previously available to Tour pros, these sensors can help you access a lot of information that will strike the ball much better and score lower rounds.
Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review (opens in new tab)
Arccos Caddie Link | Nearly $30 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $149.99 Now $120
At the excellent price of $120, the Arccos Caddie Link is a technically brilliant piece of equipment that can be used alongside the Smart Sensors or on its own to deliver real-time data to your smart phone, which you can analyse while you're on the course. Improving your golf game need not be a difficult task, with the Link delivering seamless access to all parts of your game - enabling you to become the best golfer possible.
Read our full Arccos Caddie Link Review (opens in new tab)
Save Big On Arccos Smart Sensors And Link Shot Trackers This Black Friday
Save on Arccos golf gear this Black Friday, with two excellent deals on some of the best shot tracking tech (opens in new tab) on the market! The Arccos Smart Sensors and Arccos Link both have 20% off. There are lots of tech discounts at the moment and these are two of the best black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) we have spotted.
As far as swing tracking technology goes, you can't get much better than these offerings, with both receiving 4.5 star reviews (opens in new tab) when we put them to the test. In fact, we rated the Smart Sensors (opens in new tab) so highly that we listed them in our 2022 Editors Choice Awards. (opens in new tab)
Having tested the Smart Sensors (opens in new tab) earlier this year we felt they were an easy to use and ergonomic tracking system that delivered an abundance of data. Simply screw the sensors into the ends of your clubs, link them up to your Arccos Caddie App and get playing! After logging a few rounds, you'll get access to the Arccos Caddie Rangefinder tool on the app, which delivers a huge amount of information that will allow you to make the correct decision of what club to use on the course. It's basically like having a professional caddie stood next to you!
As for its analytics, the system presents you with data on how far you've hit each club, while also delivering yardages that take into account most conditions on the course. You can also take a deeper dive into where you excelled and where you need to do better on the app, which delivers informative data in sleek and easy to understand graphics.
We were equally impressed with the analytics on offer after we got our hands on the Arccoss Link (opens in new tab). This is an interesting piece of tech that requires you to have your phone in your pocket or nearby in order to detect the sound of the club on impact and register a shot instead of a practice swing. While I know you might be skeptical over whether the device can actually pick up all the shots you play, we used it during 20 rounds and it has almost a 100 per cent shot detection rate.
The device clips nicely to your belt or your trouser pocket and is so small that you won't notice it on the course. It'll also deliver approximately 10 hours of battery life too, so if you're quick, you'll get 36-holes in, but will need to charge it up between most rounds. Again you'll find all your shot analytics in the Arccos Caddie app, which delivers real-time info on how you're playing.
Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | $40 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $199.99 Now $159.99
Want to learn more about your game? These sensors could be the tool you need.
Arccos Caddie Link | Get $30 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $149.99 Now $111.99
You can get $30 off the Arccos Caddie Link at the moment.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
-
Save $150 On This Portable Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor In The Black Friday Sale
Looking to purchase a launch monitor that won't break the bank? Well, this already affordable model from Rapsodo is now even cheaper
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Adam Scott Reveals Career Grand Slam Target
The 2013 Masters champion says he wants to win the remaining three Majors
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Save $150 On This Portable Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor In The Black Friday Sale
Looking to purchase a launch monitor that won't break the bank? Well, this already affordable model from Rapsodo is now even cheaper
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
One Of My Favourite Golf Shoes Of 2022 Is On Sale This Black Friday
Get 30% off the impressive Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe during Black Friday.
By Dan Parker • Published
-