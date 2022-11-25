Rory McIlroy's Shoes Are Now Up To 25% Off During Black Friday... As Well As A Number Of Nike Products

Rory McIlroy's Shoes Are Now 20% Off During Black Friday... As Well As A Number Of Nike Products

Rory McIlroy is one of the most recognizable golfers on the planet, with the current World No.1 (opens in new tab) securing over 20 PGA Tour titles and four Major championships. A Nike Athlete Ambassador, he has been with the iconic brand for multiple years and signed a 10-year extension to its apparel partnership in 2017.

Now, in this Black Friday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can grab a number of Nike apparel products from McIlroy's wardrobe, with the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes up to 25% off, as well as a number of polos, trousers and mid-layers.

McIlroy topped the DP World Tour standings for a fourth time in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

All available at the Nike website (opens in new tab), there is 25% off sitewide for Nike Members, and all you have to do is use code 'GOBIG22' at checkout to pick up some cracking deals. Below, we have taken a look through just some of the products available, with the apparel worn by none other than McIlroy.

(opens in new tab) Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes | 25% off at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $180 Now $135 There's a reason why McIlroy chooses these shoes. They are an impressive spiked offering that give a premium yet modern look, but also deliver superb traction and all round performance. The excellent comfort is also an attractive feature.

(opens in new tab) Nike Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket | 25% off at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $205 Now $146.25 Featuring Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology, this offering is not only windproof but also waterproof, with the jacket fully seam sealed to help keep water out. Constructed with lightweight fabric, it is very stretchy and allows for freedom of movement within your swing.

(opens in new tab) Nike Dri-Fit Player Polo | 25% off at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $52 Now $39 This polo combines modern technology with retro styling, as a relaxed, easy feel is constructed with a lightweight knit fabric that keeps you cool, dry and comfortable out on the golf course.

(opens in new tab) Nike Dri Fit UV Chinos | 25% off at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $86 Now $64.50 Featuring a stretchy fit, the Nike Dri Fit UV Chinos are perfect for all conditions. They also feature two hand pockets, two back pockets and a tee pocket which provide great comfort and ease of use when out on the golf course.

(opens in new tab) Nike G-Flex Reversible Mesh Belt | 25% off at Nike (opens in new tab)

Was $55 Now $42.25 This mesh belt can be worn on and off the course, with the woven fabric featuring a lot of stretch to help keep your clothing secure and free flowing. What's more, the braided design is extremely smart and can be reversed, creating two looks in one.

