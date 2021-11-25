Here's What To Spend 50 Bucks On During The Golf Black Friday Sale

Black Friday can be an overwhelming to try and shop for golf equipment, with so many deals available on a wide ride of golf equipment.

Retailers across the world are fighting for your attention on the best deals on drivers, GPS devices, rangefinders and more.

With that in mind, what should you get in the Black Friday sales if you have a specific budget? We've condensed the list of Black Friday deals to find you the best deals at $50 or under.

While $50 might normally leave you out of budget for some of the best golf shoes, the Black Friday sales provide the best opportunity to get a great pair of shoes for a fraction of the price.

Apparel is also a great piece of golf equipment to stock up on during the Black Friday sale, especially jackets and jumpers.

Also with a budget of $50, you've got a great chance to stock up on golf balls, golf gloves or golf tees ahead of your next few months of golf.

Maybe you've got a gift budget for someone. Maybe you've won some money at your last golf event and you want to treat yourself. Whatever reason you're looking to spend $50 or less, here are the best Black Friday deals for that price, or below!

Best Black Friday Deals Under $50 - US

Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Under Armour Stormfleece | $25.01 off at Golf Galaxy Was $75 | Now $49.99 This 1/2 zip Stormfleece from Under Armour keeps you warm, dry and comfortable thanks to water repellent and breathable Storm technology. It's a great garment to keep you warm and looking stylish on the course as well as away from it.

Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $26 off at adidas Adidas Lightweight UV Sweatshirt | $26 off at adidas Was $64 | Now $39 In our adidas Lightweight 1/4 zip sweatshirt review, we found it to work perfectly underneath a larger jacket in the winter. For less than $40 it offers good value for money as we've used it away from the golf course too, and there are some cool colours to choose from.

TaylorMade Project A Golf Balls | $6.99 off at Walmart TaylorMade Project A Golf Balls | $6.99 off at Walmart

Was $34.99 | Now $28

A fantastic alternative if you don't want to pay premium prices. With a three-layer design, the Project A offers solid spin control from the top to the bottom of your bag.



Under Armour Supervent Windbreaker | $12.49 off at Rock Bottom Golf Under Armour Supervent Windbreaker | $12.49 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $49.96 | Now $37.47

Storm technology used in this windbreaker means water repels easily without sacrificing any breathability on the golf course. It comes with a hood as well as three pockets - two on the side and one inside pocket with a zipper. Ideal for autumnal golf this windbreaker will keep you warm and dry as the seasons change.



FootJoy DryJoys Cart Mitts | $14 off at Amazon FootJoy DryJoys Cart Mitts | $14 off at Amazon Was $49.95 | Now $35.95 Keep your hands warm this winter with these mitts from FJ, down $14 from their usual $50 price tag. Your hands will stay dry thanks to a durable polyester shell and an inner-liner provides plenty of warmth to keep your hands ready to play good golf.

adidas Golf Tech Response Spikeless Shoes | $15.01 off at Rock Bottom Golf adidas Golf Tech Response Spikeless Shoes | $15.01 off at Rock Bottom Golf Was $65 | Now $49.99 Amazingly these Tech Response Shoes are now under $50 at Rock Bottom Golf ! Inspired by adidas' famous running shoes, you won't find many pairs as comfy and breathable as this one.

Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 22% off at Rock Bottom Golf Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 22% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $36 | Now $27.95

Get 22% off a dozen Titleist Velocity golf balls right now. It is a ball designed for distance and a high-trajectory so if you need help getting the ball in the air, these will suit you. There are also other colors available if green isn't for you.

Wilson Staff Duo+ NFL Golf Balls | $10.02 off at Walmart Wilson Staff Duo+ NFL Golf Balls | $10.02 off at Walmart

Was $29.99 | Now $19.97

Want to combine your love of golf and the NFL? Well you can get a dozen Wilson golf balls with your NFL logo of choice on it with $10 off at Walmart.



Best Black Friday Deals Under £50 - UK

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | 30% off at Amazon TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls | 30% off at Amazon

Was £49.99 | Now £34.96

The popular TP5 is one of the best golf balls you can buy, and this fantastic deal is about as good as you'll get - although check out the next deal if you want to stock up on them... Read our full TaylorMade TP5 ball review

Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas Adidas Primeblue Cold.Rdy Hoodie | £24.50 off at adidas Was £70 | Now £45.50 Hoodies are becoming all the rage in golf and adidas is leading the way with unique models like this one. Designed for warmth with the Cold.Rdy technology, it really performs well and the recycled polyester construction is worth mentioning too.

Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Calvin Klein 1/2 Zip Midlayer | £40.95 off at Online Golf Was £79.95 | Now £39.90 This is a great midlayer for on and off the course at a fantastic price for Black Friday. It is moisture wicking, breathable and made with stretch fabric so it doesn't inhibit your swing. It's available in four different colours and there are plenty of sizes still available.



Puma Fusion Pro Golf Shoes | £27 off at Sports Direct Puma Fusion Pro Golf Shoes | £27 off at Sports Direct Was £74.99 | Now £47.99 Pick these Pumas up for under £48 right now, coming in lots of sizes and your choice of white and black (black sizes are more limited so act fast).

Srixon Soft Feel Brite Golf Balls | £5 off at Click Golf Srixon Soft Feel Brite Golf Balls | £5 off at Click Golf

Was £24.99 | Now £19.99

The Soft Feel golf ball has been around for years showing just how popular it is, and Srixon went a step further in its design by introducing the Brite model, finished in bright colors. At the moment you can get the red, orange or green models with £5 off at Click Golf.

Slazenger V300 Irons | £12 off per iron Slazenger V300 Irons | £12 off per iron Was £24.99 | Now £12.99 If you're brand new to golf then you simply can't go wrong with these irons at £12.99 per club. You could buy a 5, 7 and 9 iron plus a PW and SW for a nice half set at just £65. If you bought a set from 5-SW (we'd recommend hybrids instead of 3 and 4 irons for beginners) they'd only cost £91!



Puma Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | 12 off at Scottsdale Golf Puma Golf Rotation Zip Neck Sweater | 12 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £40 | Now £28 Available in a number of colours and sizes, this Puma sweater is a bargain with Scottsdale Golf right now where you can save £12. It's stylish, warm and functional, making it a perfect winter golf garment.

Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt | £7 off at Sports Direct Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt | £7 off at Sports Direct Was £34.99 | Now £27.99 Save £7 on the Performance Polo from Under Armour, which you can pick up in a wide range of colours and sizes.