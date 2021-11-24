Here's What The Golf Monthly Team Are Buying In The Black Friday Sales

At Golf Monthly, we’ve been working our hardest to let you know about the best Black Friday golf deals out there right now and leading up to the day. As such we are confident we are making sure you, the Golf Monthly reader, is getting the best price.

Now given this work and research, the Golf Monthly team inevitably finds products to add to each member's respective wish lists, to buy for themselves, or as gifts for people at Christmas.

Acknowledging that, below, several members of the Golf Monthly team make their top picks and tell you where they will be spending their money in this year's Black Friday sales.

Additionally, for more discounts, check out our hub pages too on things like shoes, GPS devices and lasers.

Tom Clarke, Senior Content Editor: This year I am heading straight for a Nintendo Switch. I can hear you already saying that isn't golf related but the two games I am looking to get immediately are Mario Golf Super Rush, and PGA Tour 2K21. Having used the Switch at a friend's house, it is an immensely fun console for most games and I think Mario Golf in particular could lead to hours of enjoyment because of game modes like Speed Golf and Battle Golf.

I also want PGA Tour 2K21 because the new My Player mode sounds cool and I want to see what it is like to play Riviera and TPC Sawgrass, two of the 15 golf courses on the game.

Elliot Heath, Senior Staff Writer: I've been wearing the adidas Retro shoes since April (check out my full adidas adicross Retro shoes review) and they have quickly become one of my absolute favourites. I've even been wearing them throughout the winter, which isn't what you'd tend to expect with these kind of sneaker/golf shoe hybrids.

I've bought them in the Black colorway this Black Friday as I simply couldn't turn down the price point and wanted another color to go with my white/navy ones. I can genuinely say they're some of the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn and offer up very decent grip and a cool style. They're very easy to wipe down as well being leather and I wear them in all kinds of scenarios from shopping to socialising to, of course, playing golf.

Read our full Adidas Adicross Retro Golf Shoes review

Sam Tremlett, Staff Writer: For me there wasn't actually all that much golf gear I needed in my setup so I actually just scouted around and tried to find things I really wanted instead. This took the form of two things, some AirPods, and a nice golf hoodie.

With the AirPods, the link to golf is loose but as I practice with headphones in quite often, I figured it best to invest in a good pair. Importantly, because of how popular these are there are lots of retailers with good deals so I am going to wait as late as possible to try and get the cheapest price. This is a dangerous game I know but it will be worth it if I can somehow get the AirPods Pro's for like £160.

The second thing I'm getting is a good golf hoodie. I recently reviewed the adidas Go-To Primegreen hoodie in navy and I love it so much I want to try and get it in grey or black as well. That being said I am not above looking at other models because the Nike Therma hoodie is also very nice as well. I am just waiting for Nike to release some more of their deals before pulling the trigger on buying.

Read our full adidas Go-To Primegreen Hoodie review

Andy Wright, Staff Writer: I've always considered myself an above-average putter, but this season it let me down. This Black Friday, a number of PuttOUT's products are on sale, and I plan to take advantage.

For those of you who haven't heard of the brand, PuttOUT makes some of the best putting mats and training accessories on the market and I will probably look to try and get the mat, trainer and mirror all in one bundle. This will require some research and I am currently looking out for PuttOUT deals on Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon, and Scottsdale Golf so I know I can get the cheapest price.

Read our full PuttOUT Studio Bundles review

Dan Parker, Staff Writer: If I was in the market for a new driver that's certainly what I'd be looking to get this Black Friday. There are some crazy deals on drivers that are barely even a year old - you'll probably be able to get over half price off the original RRP when it was brand new, and the performance differences will be super similar to the latest model. If you haven't upgraded your driver in 3 or 4 years, now is a great time.

So far, I've seen the Callaway Mavrik driver with a significant discount in the US and UK and this club was only launched 18 months ago. Another favourite in 2020 was the Cobra Speedzone driver, which has also been heavily discounted this Black Friday. Finally, the TaylorMade SIM Max driver shares pretty much all the technology of the current SIM2 Max driver and has some good discounts.

Out of the three, I'd be leaning toward the Callaway Mavrik. It's loaded with tech and - in our testing in 2020 - was right up there for overall distance.

Read our full Callaway Mavrik Drivers review

Matt Cradock, Freelance Writer: Ever since I starting using a GPS years and years ago it has had probably the biggest impact on my game, not only due to it meaning I had to learn how far I hit each club but also if you hit it offline or you are playing a new course, it can provide you with detail and build confidence.

As such I am looking to invest in a GPS watch and one particular model that has caught my attention is the Garmin Approach S60. It has been replaced by the S62 so there are some really good deals to be had on the powerful device.

It gives clear yardages and the drag and drop functionality works well especially when moving the pin around. It also keeps score and has 40,000 courses pre-loaded onto it.

For me though what elevates the S60 is how good it looks and how versatile it is. It can be used anywhere and the comfortable strap allows for this as well.

Read our full Garmin Approach S60 GPS Review

