Head To Adidas For Up To 70% Off Golf Gear This Black Friday

At the moment the adidas website has some of the best Black Friday golf deals (opens in new tab) anywhere because in the United States you can get as much as 70% off, and in the UK as much as 50% off. This isn't just an attempt for the brand to get rid of old stock though as we have noticed loads of good deals on brand new gear, such as the Tour 360 22 (opens in new tab) or new Codechaos golf shoes (opens in new tab). Apparel wise you can save a lot on the Rain.RDY Jacket as well which is a personal favorite of mine. I will stop rambling on, and let's get to the deals.

In the US:

In the UK:

US Deals

adidas Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes | 70% off at adidas

Were $180 Now $54 At the moment you can get an unbelievable 70% off on the Tour 360 22 golf shoes. There are a couple of colors with this deal, including this all black version which is fantastic. Additionally there are plenty of sizes available in this five-star shoe. Read our full adidas Tour360 22 golf shoe review (opens in new tab)

adidas S2G Spikeless Golf Shoes | 50% off at adidas

Were $100 Now $50 Save 50% on the S2G shoe, which was already a good value shoe at full price! It is worth noting that it is only this grey option that has this discount whereas other colors haven't been discounted yet.

adidas Rain.RDY Full Zip Jacket | 70% off at adidas

Was $280 Now $84 A personal favorite of mine, this jacket is outstanding and at the moment you can get the Hemp color with nearly $200 off! The black design pictured here also has 45% off. Given how this jacket can be used anywhere, this is excellent value. Read our full adidas Rain Rdy 2022 Jacket Review (opens in new tab)

adidas Core Crew Sweatshirt | 65% off at adidas

Was $75 Now $23 As far as golf sweaters go, this model from adidas ticks all the right boxes. I loved it in testing and i think you will too, especially given it has 65% off at the moment.

adidas Go-To Camo Print Polo | 45% off at adidas

Was $75 Now $38 Need a new golf polo? Why not step outside the box with this camo design, which has 45% off right now. It looks great, the fabric is very soft and it is easy to wash as well.

UK Deals

adidas Codechaos 2022 Golf Shoes | 35% off at adidas

Were £140 Now £91 This is a well-priced, great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk. We loved it in testing, and has 38% off right now. Read our full adidas Codechaos 22 golf shoe review (opens in new tab)

adidas EQT Golf Shoes | 40% off at adidas

Were £110 Now £66 If you are in the market for a comfortable spikeless pair of golf shoes then the EQT's should definitely be a model to consider because of the overall performance and value for money. At the moment you can find a pair for just £66 in a couple of colors and several sizes. Read our full adidas EQT Golf Shoes Review (opens in new tab)

adidas 3-Stripes Cold.Rdy Hoodie | 39% off at adidas

Was £60 Now £36.60 This is an excellent golf hoodie that will keep you warm and comfortable. Not only that but it looks great and can be used in a lot of situations both on and off the golf course. We are big fans and for just £36 this is a steal. Read our full Adidas 3-Stripes Cold.Rdy Hoodie review (opens in new tab)

adidas Frostguard Full Zip Jacket | 38% off at adidas

Was £140 Now £86.80 I love this jacket not just because of the warmth and comfort, but also because it is a jacket I can use anywhere. It is comfortable, looks great and protects in the wind and rain nicely as well. It has 38% off right now as well. Read our full Adidas Frostguard Full Zip Padded Jacket review (opens in new tab)

adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers | 50% off at adidas

Was £55 Now £27.50 The Adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers are a smart and stylish option to wear out on the course. They are comfortable, lightweight, water resistant, and are half price at the moment as well. Read our full adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers review (opens in new tab)

