Grab A Black Friday Bargain On These Generation Old Irons

A new set of the best golf irons doesn't have to break the bank anymore. Not when there are so many great options from previous generations. With technology in golf now at a point where it can't go much further, why not invest a bit wiser this Black Friday.

This is a time of year when retailers and manufacturers look to clear a lot of their older stock ahead of new releases in 2022. In particular, many previous-generation drivers appear for a fraction of the RRP, as do a load of irons and iron sets - that's what we'll be focusing on here.

Clubs from big-name brands that include TaylorMade, Titleist, Cobra and Callaway are all available at bargain prices at US and UK retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Scottsdale Golf and American Golf.

Just because they aren't the latest model doesn't mean they won't perform brilliantly when you need them to. So, without further ado, check out some of the best previous-generation irons and iron sets we've found so far in the Black Friday sales - and keep an eye out as the offers continue to roll in through to Cyber Monday.

Today's Best Iron Deals

Previous Generation Iron Deals - US

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons | $88 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade SIM Max Irons | $88 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

WERE $787.99 | NOW $699.99

Released in early 2020, the SIM Max Irons offer superb forgiveness and confidence thanks to its generous sole width and hitting area. With a near $100 off, you can grab a superb bargain on these high-performing irons.

Cobra Speedzone ONE Length Irons | $200.02 off at Golf Town Cobra Speedzone ONE Length Irons | $200.02 off at Golf Town

WERE $999.99 | NOW $799.97

Made famous by Bryson DeChambeau, this is one of the most forgiving iron sets sets on the market and could be the answer to your struggles. Available at Golf Town in 5-PW with more than $200 off.

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

WERE $799.99 | NOW $599.99

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts.

TaylorMade M2 Irons | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade M2 Irons | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

WERE $599.99 | NOW $499.99

There's a lot of value to be had in brand new clubs that are simply just an older model. The TaylorMade M2 irons were thee cavity back irons not long ago and now they're less than $500. You can get a 4-PW in stiff flex shafts currently in the sale.

Previous Generation Iron Deals - UK

TaylorMade P790 Irons | £380 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade P790 Irons | £380 off at Scottsdale Golf

WERE £1,079 | NOW £699

The original P790 irons from 2017 are some of the best ever made, and this offer (including 12 TaylorMade TP5 balls) is brilliant. You can also pick them up in the beautiful stealth black finish for just £200 more.

Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW | £380 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra Speedzone Irons 5-SW or 5-GW | £380 off at Scottsdale Golf

WERE £819 | NOW £439

Save a massive £380 on the Speedzone irons from Cobra, one of the best higher-handicap sets of the previous generation. They'll help you launch the ball higher and further, with plenty of forgiveness on those off-centre strikes.

TaylorMade 2019 M2 Irons | £250 off at American Golf TaylorMade 2019 M2 Irons | £250 off at American Golf

WERE £699 | NOW £449

They might be old(ish) but the M2 irons from TaylorMade are still a great set of clubs, packed with useful tech. For UK golfers, you can get the 4-PW in stiff flex shafts for less than £450 at American Golf.

Callaway Rogue Irons 5-SW | £300 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Rogue Irons 5-SW | £300 off at Scottsdale Golf

WERE £729 | NOW £429

If you're looking for some slightly cheaper forgiving irons then this Rogue set from Callaway will do the job. Some cool technology like Variable Face Thickness and Cup360 make these very user-friendly, although if you want extra distance then the Rogue X irons are on sale for the same price. You can also pick up the newer Mavrik irons for just £499.

Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

WERE £249 | NOW £189

Although not a set, we thought the U500 and U510 utility irons were definitely worthy of inclusion. Both can be picked up for less than £190 right now, down £60 from the usual £249 price tag. A great deal on what are two of the best utility irons on the market.

Cobra 2021 Fly XL Irons | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Cobra 2021 Fly XL Irons | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf

WERE £399 | NOW £299

Lightweight components on the Fly XL make them extremely forgiving, high launching and long hitting, making these perfect for beginners and higher handicap golfers. Now at an even better price you get seven irons (5-SW) as part of this deal.

When Does The Black Friday Sale Start?

Black Friday officially lands on November 26 this year but the deals start and run all through November. Whilst the day may be synonymous for picking up the best TV and laptops at low prices, we've seen more and more golf deals over the past couple of years during the shopping event of the year.

In 2020, big discounts were available on items like the Callaway Mavrik range to Titleist TS metals, with discounts across nearly every manufacturer in every product category. Whether it's a new driver, a golf bag, some shoes, apparel, balls, GPS, tech, or more , Golf Monthly will have you covered with the best Black Friday golf deals across the internet.

The sports brands themselves will likely run their own Black Friday sales on the day, so keep an eye on golfmonthly.com for the best golf deals from Nike, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Skechers and more. There is also Cyber Monday of course, too, on Monday 30.

