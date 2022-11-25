Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday

GolfClub4Cash shop pictured, Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
(Image credit: GolfClubs4Cash)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Golf isn't a cheap sport, everyone knows that. However, with these Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) you can pick up some incredible offers on an array of golfing items, such as apparel, clubs and technology.

But, with the cost of living crisis currently gripping the UK, even these can be out of reach for the keen golfer who is looking to secure some equipment. Help is at hand though, with golfers in fact turning to the second hand market for their equipment (opens in new tab). That's according to Golfclubs4cash (opens in new tab), Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer, who has reported year-on-year growth that has exceeded that of the 2020 pandemic boom.

Reduced memberships for younger golfers

The number of UK golfers has nearly doubled in four years

(Image credit: Future)

Now, in the Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) sale, you can pick up a range of their clubs for 20% off, using the code 'BLACK20', with models from TaylorMade, Callaway and Titleist all seeing reductions on Black Friday.

What's more, there are currently 25,000 used golf clubs to choose from in a number of different shaft and lie options on the site, and the 'BLACK20' code works for every single one of them!

You may wonder why buying used equipment is a good idea, specifically with a number of copies and remakes around in the golf world. Well, this is why using Golfclubs4cash makes sense because each item is checked by PGA Professionals before being put on sale to the public.

GolfClubs4Cash valuation station pictured

Golfclubs4cash is reporting year-on-year growth since the Covid pandemic

(Image credit: GolfClubs4Cash)

That leaves one remaining question, which is, why would you buy golf equipment now and not later. Well, this time of year is the ideal period to purchase golf equipment because it may be some time until you find them at these sort of rates!

And, along with the best golf drivers (opens in new tab), best golf irons (opens in new tab)and best golf wedges (opens in new tab), Golfclubs4cash also buy second hand golf clubs so, if you have a number of older models hanging around in your garage or house, then get in touch with them to see what they may offer you for them.

It's not just clubs where there are significant reductions this Black Friday, with Golf Monthly also producing other hub pages as well on a number of items. So, if you want something specific, then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals (opens in new tab)best Black Friday golf shoe deals (opens in new tab)best Black Friday golf bag deals (opens in new tab) and more...

Staff Writer

