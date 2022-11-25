Get 20% Off All Second Hand Golf Clubs During Black Friday
Get 20% off all second hand golf clubs at GolfClubs4Cash during Black Friday
Golf isn't a cheap sport, everyone knows that. However, with these Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) you can pick up some incredible offers on an array of golfing items, such as apparel, clubs and technology.
But, with the cost of living crisis currently gripping the UK, even these can be out of reach for the keen golfer who is looking to secure some equipment. Help is at hand though, with golfers in fact turning to the second hand market for their equipment (opens in new tab). That's according to Golfclubs4cash (opens in new tab), Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer, who has reported year-on-year growth that has exceeded that of the 2020 pandemic boom.
Now, in the Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) sale, you can pick up a range of their clubs for 20% off, using the code 'BLACK20', with models from TaylorMade, Callaway and Titleist all seeing reductions on Black Friday.
What's more, there are currently 25,000 used golf clubs to choose from in a number of different shaft and lie options on the site, and the 'BLACK20' code works for every single one of them!
You may wonder why buying used equipment is a good idea, specifically with a number of copies and remakes around in the golf world. Well, this is why using Golfclubs4cash makes sense because each item is checked by PGA Professionals before being put on sale to the public.
That leaves one remaining question, which is, why would you buy golf equipment now and not later. Well, this time of year is the ideal period to purchase golf equipment because it may be some time until you find them at these sort of rates!
And, along with the best golf drivers (opens in new tab), best golf irons (opens in new tab)and best golf wedges (opens in new tab), Golfclubs4cash also buy second hand golf clubs so, if you have a number of older models hanging around in your garage or house, then get in touch with them to see what they may offer you for them.
It's not just clubs where there are significant reductions this Black Friday, with Golf Monthly also producing other hub pages as well on a number of items. So, if you want something specific, then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf shoe deals (opens in new tab), best Black Friday golf bag deals (opens in new tab) and more...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
