Best Black Friday Golf Town Deals
Check out these brilliant Black Friday Golf Town deals...
With the shopping event of the year fast approaching, don't miss out on these Black Friday Golf Town deals.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself to some fresh golf gear or buy some birthday or Christmas presents for the golfer(s) in your life, there's no better time to snap up the very best bargains out there.
This year, Black Friday takes place on November 26 but the deals are already rolling in ahead of the main event.
With savings to be had on everything from the most forgiving drivers and the best golf balls, to the most comfortable golf shoes and the best golf laser rangefinders, whatever you're looking for is covered on the Golf Monthly website.
And for those a little late to the party, there is also Cyber Monday, which falls on November 30 this year.
Read on to check out what popular retailer Golf Town has on offer or have a nosy at our entire list of the best Black Friday golf deals of 2021.
Best Black Friday Golf Town Deals
TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood | WAS $299.97 | NOW $229.87 | SAVE $70.10
It may be a couple of models old but this is still one of the best fairway woods out there. Take advantage of this saving.
Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Spikeless Shoe | WAS $154.99 | NOW $116.24 | SAVE $38.75
Comfort out the box has always been the MO of Skechers and this offering is no different. Get them for a great price.
Cobra Ultralight Stand Bag | WAS $219.99 | NOW $99.87 | SAVE $120.12
A beacon of quality in everything they do, this Cobra stand bag is perfect for anyone in the market for an upgrade.
Under Armour Men's Charged Cotton Scramble Stripe Short Sleeve Polo | WAS $60 | NOW $44.97 | SAVE $15.03
Under Armour has always produced some of the best golf polo shirts and this is no exception. It feels soft and manages moisture brilliantly.
Garmin Approach S60 Premium GPS Golf Watch | WAS $679.99 | NOW $529.87 | SAVE $150.12
Not only does this watch look the part on and off the course, but it performs exceptionally. It's one of the best golf GPS watches and you can save more than $150 on it.
Wilson D7 Hybrid | WAS $199.99 | NOW $119.87 | SAVE $80.12
The Wilson D7 range is one of the most forgiving in recent memory. If you struggle with long irons, snap up this bargain.
Galvin Green Men's Dixon 1/2 Zip Wind Pullover | WAS $200 | NOW $149.97 | SAVE $50.03
Take on the wind and winter conditions in style this year with this cut-price offering from Galvin Green.
TaylorMade SIM Ti Fairway Wood | WAS $499.99 | NOW $349.87 | SAVE $150.12
The iconic v-steel design returned in TaylorMade's first iteration of the SIM, proving a huge hit with golfers. Grab the fairway wood for a discounted price at Golf Town.
This merely scratches the surface of the deals on offer on the Golf Town website currently, and we expect them to ramp up even further as we approach the big day.
So, as always, keep your eyes glued to the Golf Monthly website to make sure you don't miss out!
