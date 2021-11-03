Best Black Friday Golf Galaxy Deals
Love a bargain? We've compiled a list of the best Black Friday Golf Galaxy deals we've spotted so far
By Dan Parker
Need some new golf gear for yourself? Looking to buy the perfect gift for your golfing friend or partner?
Black Friday, and pretty much the whole month of November, is the best time to get some of the best golf deals available, and it's a great time to pick up those shoes, that bag or the rangefinder you've always wanted to buy but always thought was a bit too expensive.
We've compiled a list of the best Black Friday Golf Galaxy deals, including big brands such as FootJoy, Cobra, Callaway and Bushnell.
FootJoy 2020 Pro SL Golf Shoes | WAS $169.99 | NOW $139.98 | SAVE $30.01 at Golf Galaxy It's rare to find the best spikeless shoes in the game on offer so this is a fantastic deal for the FootJoy Pro SL. Golf Galaxy have it at this price in six different colors and from sizes 7-15 so there's plenty to go around too.
adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes | WAS $199.99 | NOW $107.97 | SAVE $92.02 at Golf GalaxyAnother great pair of shoes on offer here that are great for wet, wintry golf. The adidas Tour360 XT shoes are some of the grippiest we've tested and are some of the most comfortable too thanks to the soft leather upper and cushioned midsole. It's available in white and black and in plenty of sizes.
Garmin Approach S60 Golf GPS Watch | WAS $399.99 | NOW $299.00 | SAVE $100.99 at Golf Galaxy Save over $100 on one of the best Garmin golf watches on the market right now. It features a hi-res color touchscreen and comes preloaded with 40,000 golf courses.
Callaway Mavrik Men's Driver | WAS $499.99 | NOW $299.99 | SAVE $200 at Golf Galaxy This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, espeically considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Callaway's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft flex and brand, as well as options for both right and left handed golfers.
Shot Scope V3 GPS & Performance Golf Watch | WAS $219.99 | NOW $179.98 | SAVE $40.01 at Golf GalaxyA brilliant golf gift this holiday season, this GPS watch tracks every shot on course while also giving accurate yardages on over 40,000 preloaded courses. This bundle comes with 16 tracking tags that allow each shot to be detected and tracked automatically - it's a golf device that can help lower your handicap.
Bushnell Hybrid Laser Rangefinder & GPS | WAS $449.99 | NOW $399.99 | SAVE $50 at Golf Galaxy Can't decide between a laser rangefinder or a GPS device? Why not have both! This brilliant bit of tech from the leading DMD manufacturer gives you the best of both worlds. A super accurate laser rangefinder allows you zap the exact yardage to the pin, while the embedded GPS device gives you numbers to the front, middle and back of the green.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver | WAS $449.99 | NOW $299.98 | SAVE $150.01 at Golf Galaxy Just because it's a generation old doesn't mean it's not still an excellent driver. That's certainly the case with this Cobra King Speedzone driver which was launched in 2019. It has an adjustable loft sleeve, a draw bias option and adjustable head weights so you can tune this to your exact preferences. Available in regular or stiff flex and in both dexterities, this is a great deal to update the top of your bag.
