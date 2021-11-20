Best Black Friday eBay Golf Deals

eBay is one of the biggest and most recognised brands in the world, with millions of items being put up for auction every single day.

Among those items are golfing related products which, if you look hard enough, can offer some extremely cheap deals.

Whether it is clubs, apparel or technology, eBay offers a wide range of items that are aimed at golfers of all abilities and tastes.

Despite there being a wide range of other golfing stores available, such as American Golf and Walmart, eBay remains a great website to purchase some of the most exclusive and best products.

Check out our best eBay deals below, and also feel free to check out our Black Friday hub, where you can find huge savings on a number of clubs, apparel and technology-related items.

US Deals

Puma Essentials Pique Polo | $20.01 off at eBay Puma Essentials Pique Polo | $20.01 off at eBay Was $35 Now $14.99 Puma is one of the most recognised golfing attire brands, and now, at under $15, you can purchase a range of their pique polos, which feature in a number of colours.

Callaway Mack Daddy 5 MD5 Jaws Milled Wedge | $20 off an array of wedges Callaway Mack Daddy 5 MD5 Jaws Milled Wedge | $20 off an array of wedges Was $159.99 Now $139.99 The Callaway Jaws is one of the best wedges available on the market. Now currently $20 off, you can pick and choose from a number of different lofted wedges, making it perfect for your setup.

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $20 off at eBay Callaway Mavrik Driver | $20 off at eBay Was $299.99 Now $279.99 One of the best golf drivers of 2020 is now even cheaper. Definitely well worth a look if your big stick is 5+ years old, or you just want to try something new.

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder | $42.01 off at eBay Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder | $42.01 off at eBay Was $299 Now $256.99 Bushnell have been producing some of the best rangefinders for a number of years, and this V5 is no exception, with Jolt Technology and Fast Focus System giving you incredibly accurate yardages even over 1000-yards.

Callaway Strata 11 Piece Women's Package Set | $89.55 off at eBay Callaway Strata 11 Piece Women's Package Set | $89.55 off at eBay Was $437.50 Now $347.95 A package set is one of the best and most effective ways to get a beginner into golf, and with this Strata Package Set, you have all of the basics you need. Includes a driver, a number of woods and irons, plus a putter.

Callaway Heritage Adjustable Twill Hat | 14% off at eBay Callaway Heritage Adjustable Twill Hat | 14% off at eBay Was $24.99 Now $21.59 Looking for comfort and protection from the unpredictable weather conditions? Then this Twill Hat allows you fantastic adjustability and cover from 30+ UV rays.

Tour Edge TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set | $196.98 off at eBay Tour Edge TGS 3-Piece Wedge Set | $196.98 off at eBay Was $299.97 Now $102.99 Three wedges for $100. Yes, you did read that correctly! These Tour Edges are now nearly $200, featuring a Gap, Sand and Lob wedge.

UK Deals

TaylorMade SIM 2 Irons 5-PW | Get £100 off a TaylorMade Cart Bag when you purchase a set of these irons. TaylorMade SIM 2 Irons 5-PW | Get £100 off a TaylorMade Cart Bag when you purchase a set of these irons. Irons £749 The new SIM 2 Irons rank among some of the most forgiving available on the market. With this deal, you can purchase a set of them and receive £100 on selected TaylorMade Cart Bags, a stunning offer for those looking to take the game more seriously.

Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | Buy 2 boxes for £20.85 each at eBay Callaway Supersoft Golf Balls | Buy 2 boxes for £20.85 each at eBay Was £21.95 per box Now £20.85 per box One of the best value golf balls is now even cheaper, with the Supersoft providing a premium performance for half the value. Why not purchase a box and try them for yourself.



TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Raw Wedges | £12.90 off at eBay TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe Raw Wedges | £12.90 off at eBay Was £129.00 Now £116.10 or Buy 2 for £110.30 each Ranked among some of the best wedges available on the market, the Hi-Toes have become a very recognised club within the golfing world. Now available with an array of deals.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball | Buy 2 boxes for £37.95 each at eBay TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball | Buy 2 boxes for £37.95 each at eBay Was £39.95 per box Now £37.95 per box The ball used by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson is now even cheaper, with one box costing well under £40. The TP5 is one of the best balls on the market, and with this incredible offer, why not find out for yourself.

Want more golf Black Friday deals?