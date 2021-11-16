There is a reason top players like Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tyrell Hatton wear adidas apparel - because it looks good and performs well.

From waterproofs, to polos, to golf shoes and accessories, adidas has been a leading brand in golf apparel for many years now because of the continued innovation and impetus into trying new things from a construction and aesthetic perspective.

For example, one avenue adidas has gone down of late is using more sustainable practices so many of the products below use recycled polyester or recycled ocean plastic in their designs.

That being said adidas gear does not come with a premium price and you can even find some excellent deals too which is why we have collated some of the best adidas Black Friday deals below.

Additionally we should mention that you can sign up to adidas and join the Creators Club for free, which enables you to get even more discount on the adidas website.

Without further ado, let's get to the deals, and if you want more, check out our best Black Friday golf deals hub page.

Today's Best Deals

adidas Deals - US

Adidas Lightweight 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt | WAS $65 | NOW $46 (for members) | SAVE $19 at adidas Adidas Lightweight 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt | WAS $65 | NOW $46 (for members) | SAVE $19 at adidasA sweatshirt we recently tested and liked a lot, this quarter-zip is very stretchy and comfortable, whilst also continuing adidas' emphasis on the environment with its recycled content construction. There are also good colors to choose from and the price is attractive especially when you can get even more off by becoming an adidas member for free.

Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | WAS $140.96 | NOW $105.72 | SAVE $35.24 at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas Golf Rain.Rdy Jacket | WAS $140.96 | NOW $105.72 | SAVE $35.24 at Rock Bottom GolfThis full zip waterproof jacket is a must have during the winter months and its windproof and waterproof features should cover you for most conditions. This jacket also has UV 50+ protection and two zipper front pockets.

Adidas Adi Performance Polo | WAS $80 | NOW $29.99 | SAVE $50.01 at Walmart Adidas Adi Performance Polo | WAS $80 | NOW $29.99 | SAVE $50.01 at WalmartSave an amazing 50 dollars on this adidas polo. it offers lightweight breathability out on course while the moisture wicking fabric sheds sweat, keeping you dry in warm weather. While it's only available in red, there's plenty of sizes of left for this bargain golf polo.

Adidas Men's Club ¼ Zip Golf Pullover | WAS $80 | NOW $36.99 | SAVE $43.01 at Walmart Adidas Men's Club ¼ Zip Golf Pullover | WAS $80 | NOW $36.99 | SAVE $43.01 at WalmartAvailable in three sizes, you can save over $40 on this warm pullover from adidas. We found it to be ideal for layering especially when the temperature drops on the golf course and we also liked the mandarin collar because it didn't rub against the neck like other pullovers often do.

Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pant | WAS $78.99 | NOW $41 | SAVE $38.99 at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas Ultimate365 Classic Pant | WAS $78.99 | NOW $41 | SAVE $38.99 at Rock Bottom GolfGet the Dustin Johnson look with these classic pants, now available with nearly $40 off at Rock Bottom Golf. There are loads of sizes to choose from whilst the pants themselves have several good design features like the stretchy twill fabric, water-resistant finish, and a grip tape inside the waist.

Adidas FrostGuard Jacket | WAS $199.99 | NOW $103 | SAVE $96.99 at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas FrostGuard Jacket | WAS $199.99 | NOW $103 | SAVE $96.99 at Rock Bottom GolfI actually have this jacket and it was my favorite golf jacket at the moment. The warmth is truly awesome, it stretches really well, and one big factor in its favor is its versatility. I have used this jacket away from the golf course and it works really well. Read our full Adidas Frostguard Jacket review

Adidas Tour360 XT Textile Shoes | WERE $180 | NOW $111 | SAVE $69 at Rock Bottom Golf Adidas Tour360 XT Textile Shoes | WERE $180 | NOW $111 | SAVE $69 at Rock Bottom GolfThe Tour360 has been incredibly popular for years now and recently the textile version has continued that trend because of its combination of looks and overall performance. At the moment you can get a pair with $69 off.

Adidas Codechaos Ladies Shoes | WERE $129.99 | NOW $80 | SAVE $49.99 Adidas Codechaos Ladies Shoes | WERE $129.99 | NOW $80 | SAVE $49.99One of the best Adidas golf shoes in the current range, the Codechaos shoe has been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course. This ladies version comes in several sizes and colors, along with waterproof protection, comfort and $49.99 off.

Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes | WERE $199.99 | NOW $91.97 | SAVE $108.02 at Golf Galaxy Adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes | WERE $199.99 | NOW $91.97 | SAVE $108.02 at Golf GalaxyAnother great pair of shoes on offer here that are great for wet, wintry golf. The adidas Tour360 XT shoes are some of the grippiest we've tested and are some of the most comfortable too thanks to the soft leather upper and cushioned midsole. It's available in white and black and in plenty of sizes.

adidas Deals - UK

Adidas Hybrid Full Zip Jacket | WAS £60 | NOW £45 | SAVE £15 at adidas Adidas Hybrid Full Zip Jacket | WAS £60 | NOW £45 | SAVE £15 at adidasAt adidas you can get £15 off this jacket right now. Available in black, it has recycled polyester at the heart of the design, along with a fleece and water-repellent fabric construction.

Adidas Performance Polo Shirt | WAS £34.99 | NOW £17.99 | SAVE £7 at Scottsdale Golf Adidas Performance Polo Shirt | WAS £34.99 | NOW £17.99 | SAVE £7 at Scottsdale GolfAvailable in four colours in sizes ranging from small to XXL, don't miss out on adding a high-quality polo shirt to your golf wardrobe.

Adidas Must Haves Plain Polo Shirt | WAS £34.99 | NOW £17.99 | SAVE £7 at Scottsdale Golf Adidas Must Haves Plain Polo Shirt | WAS £34.99 | NOW £17.99 | SAVE £7 at Scottsdale GolfOr perhaps you want a more understated polo for your next game? If this is you then for less than £20 you can get this plan polo in either white, black or grey. There are plenty of sizes available too.

Adidas Primeblue Zip Neck Sweatshirt | WAS £75 | NOW £55.99 | SAVE £19.01 at Scottsdale Golf Adidas Primeblue Zip Neck Sweatshirt | WAS £75 | NOW £55.99 | SAVE £19.01 at Scottsdale GolfAs we get further into the colder months we need a good golf sweatshirt and this Primeblue version is just that. Made with 95% recycled plastic, it is water resistant as well as wind resistant too so you can focus on your game and not the conditions.

Adidas Traxion Lite Shoes | WERE £89.95 | NOW £64.95 | SAVE £25 at American Golf Adidas Traxion Lite Shoes | WERE £89.95 | NOW £64.95 | SAVE £25 at American GolfIf you have a wider foot and struggle to find golf shoes then look no further because the Wide version of these adidas shoes is on offer at the moment. You can save £25 on shoes that will keep your feet protected thanks to the Climastorm Hydro protection and 1-year waterproof guarantee.

Want more Black Friday deals?

For more deals content, check out the Golf Monthly website.