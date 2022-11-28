(opens in new tab) Mileseey Professional Precision Rangefinder | Save 37 % at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Was £119.99 Now £75.99 There is a lot to enjoy about this Mileseey rangefinder. Namely, the appealing price tag, how easy it is to use, and the accurate yardage it provides.

Act Quick: This Rangefinder At Its Lowest Ever Price This Cyber Monday

We've seen some great rangefinders on offer so far this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retailers like Amazon will often launch what it calls 'Lightning Deals' around this sale even whereby products go on sale for a matter of hours rather than days or weeks.

A lightning deal we've just spotted on Amazon US and UK is for the Mileseey Professional Precision rangefinder. In his full review, Golf Monthly Staff Writer Matt Cradock concluded that "there is a lot to enjoy about this Mileseey rangefinder. Namely, the appealing price tag, how easy it is to use, and the accurate yardage it provides. It is extremely compact and lightweight, weighing just 168 grams. This meant I could hold it in my hand with no issue or problem, and it didn't add much more weight to my golf bag. The rangefinder also comes in a sturdy, well-designed case that protects it from harsh weather conditions."

(Image credit: Matt Cradock)

Our only issue with this rangefinder was that the slope functionality couldn't be turned off. Slope functionality is a function on most of the best laser rangefinders whereby the device compensates for how far up or down hull you are hitting the ball and provides you with more accurate yardage depending on the incline or decline. As useful as this is, it's a function that is banned during competition.

It is something worth noting before you invest in this rangefinder and we'd say it's an ideal purchase if you're a casual golfer who doesn't play in competitions. If this describes you, then the Mileseey Professional Precision rangefinder is the ideal combination of value and features in a compact, aesthetically pleasing rangefinder. If you think you need a device where you can turn slope mode on and off, check out some of the other best rangefinder Cyber Monday deals where we've found some other great deals on different rangefinders. The Blue Tees Series 3 Max rangefinder is also on sale this Cyber Monday and is another model we'd highly recommend at these prices.

