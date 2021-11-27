10 Products Cheaper Today Than They Were On Black Friday
A look at some products that are actually cheaper today than they were on the day itself.
By Sam Tremlett
Black Friday may have been and gone but believe it or not the deals keep coming as many retailers seek to drop prices further to get rid of stock.
Clubs, bags, GPS devices - whatever you are after, chances are there will still be discounts to find, so to help you out we have collated 10 of our favorite products that are actually cheaper today than they were on Black Friday itself.
Black Friday Golf Sales - Quick Links
In the US:
- Golf Galaxy: Save hundreds on Callaway Mavrik and Rogue
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Big price cuts on apparel and footwear
- Walmart: Save on golf balls, bags and package sets
- Amazon: View Amazon's golf sale and limited time deals
- Rock Bottom Golf: 20% off everything
- The Golf Warehouse: Deals on all categories
- Nike: Up to 29% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
- adidas: Outlet prices on apparel, footwear and accessories
- Under Armour: Big savings on over 100 items
- Best Buy: Tech savings including launch monitors and GPS watches
- eBay: Up to 50% off on Callaway in the Brand Outlet
In the UK:
- Amazon: View hundreds of items including limited time deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Massive savings on 2020's best drivers + all clubs, apparel and more
- American Golf: Black November - deals on TaylorMade, Garmin and adidas
- Sports Direct: Up to 70% off apparel, shoes and hardwear
- Click Golf: Black Friday deals live on over 350 items
- Nike: Save up to 29% in the Nike Golf sale
- adidas: Over 120 items on sale in the adidas Outlet
US Deals
Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 70% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $599.99 | Now $179.99
This is much better than half price right now. An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, it is designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives. One of the best golf deals we've seen so far.
GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon
Was $179.99 | Now $129.98
Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $50 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time.
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $30 off at Amazon
Was $149.99 | Now $119.99
The Garmin Approach S10 is a brilliant and simple GPS watch that offers up front, center and back yardages as well as hazards, on over 41,000 golf courses. At the moment we can get it for only $119.99 which is as low as we have seen it.
Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 Laser Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon
Was $129.99 | Now $76.99
At its lowest price ever, we intend to test this laser rangefinder soon because it has very well reviewed on Amazon. Its range is from 5-650 yards and can lock onto flags easily with the flagpole locking vibration.
Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart
Was $249.97 | Now $147
This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf features full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $150.
UK Deals
Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £499 | Now £399
Callaway have joined the party with a lovely discounted 2021 driver! The Epic Speed is one of the best golf drivers on the market and it can be yours at this new low of £399. Read our full Callaway Epic 21 drivers review if you're interested as the Max and Max LS models are also on sale right now.
PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £450 | Now £169.99
PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.
TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf
Was £159 | Now £99.99
Available in 56, 58 and 60 degrees of loft, this is a cracking deal on the TaylorMade MG2 from Scottsdale. In our TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge review we found it produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look on the face over time reduces sun glare.
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon
Was £179.99 | Now £109
Right now you can get the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch with an astounding £70 off which is the lowest price we have ever seen it. If you want a simple GPS watch that displays yardages accurately and clearly, then the S12 could be something to consider.
TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 45% off at Amazon
Was £149 | Now £81.75
Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £82. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking deal to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.
Additionally for more deals and gear not to miss out on, take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page.
-
-
We Can't Find Black Friday Deals On This Product So Get This Instead...
We haven't seen any Radspeed deals of note this Black Friday weekend so go for the discounted Speedzone instead...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Joburg Open Finishes As 36 Hole Event After Poor Weather Strikes Again
The tournament was reduced to just 36 holes with South African, Thriston Lawrence, claiming victory by four shots.
By Matt Cradock •
-
We Can't Find Black Friday Deals On This Product So Get This Instead...
We haven't seen any Radspeed deals of note this Black Friday weekend so go for the discounted Speedzone instead...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals 2021
What are the best golf deals available this Cyber Monday?
By Tom Clarke •
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2021
Black Friday sales are still live! Here are the pick of the deals this weekend...
By Elliott Heath •
-
Don't Worry, You Haven't Missed Out On The Best Black Friday Golf Deals Yet
A look at some of the best deals the day after Black Friday.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Best Black Friday Women's Golf Club Deals
We take a look at some of the best Black Friday women's golf club deals we've spotted so far.
By Dan Parker •
-
Get a Fresh New Golf Look For 2022 this Black Friday
Check out these deals on summer apparel, with polos, shorts, sunglasses and hats all on offer right now
By Matt Cradock •
-
Left Handers! Black Friday Deals On Golf Clubs Are Here
We've collected a list of the best Black Friday left handed deals on drivers, fairways, irons and putters...
By Dan Parker •
-
Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals
The huge Black Friday sales are here! What are the best Black Friday golf shoe deals right now?
By Dan Parker •