10 Products Cheaper Today Than They Were On Black Friday

Black Friday may have been and gone but believe it or not the deals keep coming as many retailers seek to drop prices further to get rid of stock.

Clubs, bags, GPS devices - whatever you are after, chances are there will still be discounts to find, so to help you out we have collated 10 of our favorite products that are actually cheaper today than they were on Black Friday itself.

In the US:

In the UK:

US Deals

Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 70% off at Rock Bottom Golf Honma TW XP-1 Driver | 70% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $599.99 | Now $179.99

This is much better than half price right now. An almighty saving on the XP-1 from Honma, it is designed for slower swingers to hit long, towering drives. One of the best golf deals we've seen so far.

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $50.01 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 | Now $129.98

Pick up one of the best golf laser rangefinders on the market with a very nice $50 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time.

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $30 off at Amazon Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch | $30 off at Amazon

Was $149.99 | Now $119.99

The Garmin Approach S10 is a brilliant and simple GPS watch that offers up front, center and back yardages as well as hazards, on over 41,000 golf courses. At the moment we can get it for only $119.99 which is as low as we have seen it.

Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 Laser Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon Gogogo Sport Vpro GS24 Laser Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon

Was $129.99 | Now $76.99

At its lowest price ever, we intend to test this laser rangefinder soon because it has very well reviewed on Amazon. Its range is from 5-650 yards and can lock onto flags easily with the flagpole locking vibration.



Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart Vice Golf Force Stand Bag | $52.97 off at Walmart

Was $249.97 | Now $147

This stylish stand bag from Vice Golf features full length compartment divisions as well as extremely comfortable shoulder straps. It is also fully waterproof! Stand out from the crowd and pick it up for under $150.

UK Deals

Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Epic Speed Driver | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £499 | Now £399

Callaway have joined the party with a lovely discounted 2021 driver! The Epic Speed is one of the best golf drivers on the market and it can be yours at this new low of £399. Read our full Callaway Epic 21 drivers review if you're interested as the Max and Max LS models are also on sale right now.

PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £450 | Now £169.99

PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Wedge | £59.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £159 | Now £99.99

Available in 56, 58 and 60 degrees of loft, this is a cracking deal on the TaylorMade MG2 from Scottsdale. In our TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedge review we found it produced good spin, a soft feel and the rusty look on the face over time reduces sun glare.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | £70.99 off at Amazon

Was £179.99 | Now £109

Right now you can get the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch with an astounding £70 off which is the lowest price we have ever seen it. If you want a simple GPS watch that displays yardages accurately and clearly, then the S12 could be something to consider.

TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 45% off at Amazon TaylorMade Pro 8.0 Stand Bag | 45% off at Amazon

Was £149 | Now £81.75

Pick up one of the best TaylorMade golf bags for under £82. It often sells for £109, below the usual RRP, but this is still a cracking deal to take advantage of if you're on the lookout for a stand bag.

Additionally for more deals and gear not to miss out on, take a look at our best Black Friday golf deals hub page.