You can get the popular adidas Rain.Rdy jacket for less than £100 right now.

One Of Our Favourite Golf Waterproof Jackets Has 40% Off Right Now

Coming into the winter months in the northern hemisphere, a good golf waterproof jacket is worth its weight in gold.

Thankfully many retailers know this and therefore put sale prices on popular products. Adidas is no exception as it has recently started an Autumn offer sale in which you can get 40% off select products, including one of our favourite waterproof jackets out right now, the Rain.Rdy Jacket.

It is a model that has been part of our best waterproof golf jackets buyer’s guide for a while now and when you consider you can get it for £91 – 40% off the RRP of £130 – then it is a no brainer really.

Why do we like it so much and why is this such a good deal?

Well you would undoubtedly have seen adidas Tour players put this on when the weather turns nasty and top players are not the kind of people to take their apparel lightly. Clearly the performance is right up there with the best.

We echo this sentiment too because it has been specifically designed for the toughest weather conditions out on the golf course.

Waterproofing takes the form of the Rain.Rdy technology which first came about in 2020 and is designed to block rain and keep athletes dry. The jacket also has a performance membrane which aids protection without limiting breathability, and the jacket is also seam-sealed too.

Not only that but we like the design too because it can work on the golf course, as well as off it too. As such there is value for money to be had here.

There are two colours to choose from, black and collegiate navy. In terms of sizing the jacket goes from XS to 2XL.

Also stay tuned for all of our Black Friday content which will be coming soon.