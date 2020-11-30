Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals 2020

Take a look at some of our favourite Cyber Monday golf deals to get the most value for your money

Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals

Black Friday may be a year away but if you are still in need of presents, Christmas gift ideas, or you just want to spoil yourself, then do not fret because Cyber Monday is here with hundreds of amazing deals on golf gear.

What is Cyber Monday I hear you ask? Well it is a day that follows Black Friday in which many retailers give incredible reductions to try and get rid of the final pieces of stock. Additionally many brands also unveil new deals specifically for the day too.

These deals are awesome because given how we are only a month or so away from Christmas, it allows us to get all of the Christmas shopping done immediately, and at a cheap price. We also think 2020 has been a bit rubbish for a lot of people so it gives the opportunity for us to spoil ourselves a little bit too.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll down below to take a look at some of the best golf deals we found across the internet.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals US

Cyber Monday Golf Club Deals US

Cyber Monday Deals For Golf

$499.99 Callaway Mavrik Max Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon - Save $100 (20% off)

A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.

$299.99 Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon - Save $50 (17% off)

We love the Mavrik fairway wood and think getting it for $250 is an absolute steal. This deal is available in several lofts and shafts.

$499.99 TaylorMade M6 Driver $499.99 349.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save yourself $150 on the hugely-popular M6 driver from TaylorMade, which was released in 2019 prior to the 2020 SIM and SIM Max. There's various loft and shaft offerings available. You don't get movable weight customisation but you do get high-launching characteristics and forgiveness.

$499.99 Callaway Rogue Driver $499.99 $299.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

The Rogue Driver delivers exceptional ball speed from the combination of Jailbreak Technology and X-Face VFT plus increased MOI for a breakthrough in driver performance.

$299.99 TaylorMade Tour Spider Putter $299.99 $199.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

A favourite of Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, the Tour Spider has a clean look, a stable base and gives a smooth roll thanks to the Pure Roll technology.

$299.99 Top Flite 2020 XL 13-Piece Complete Set $299.99 $199.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods

New to golf? this full set is the perfect choice - includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrids, irons and putter.

$299.99 Top Flite Women's 2020 XL 12-Piece Complete Set $299.99 $199.98 at Dick's Sporting Goods

As above this is an excellent choice for anyone new to golf. Has all the clubs you need to get started.

$787.50 TaylorMade M6 Irons $787.50 $599.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

This iron is aimed at golfers seeking maximum distance and forgiveness from their iron set.

$788-899 Ping G410 Black Dot Irons $788-899 $875-999 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Ping have taken game-improvement technology and reshaped it, giving the model less offset and a shorter blade length while maintaining MOI to create the most forgiving iron on the market for its size.

$499 Ping G410 Plus Driver

The G410 driver from Ping remains a very popular model out on Tour and it is easy to see why. Not only does it suit professionals though, it also suits a wide range of players because of its clear forgiveness and distance.

$249.99 Odyssey Stroke Lab Putter $249.99 $199.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

The tip-heavy Stroke Lab shafts combine a graphite body with a steel tip, said to improve the consistency of backswing time, face angle at impact, ball speed and ball direction.

$999 Cobra King F8 Golf Hybrid & Iron Combo Set $999 $642.86 at Walmart

Perfect for a higher handicapper, beginner or improving golfer, this King F8 set from Cobra features a 5 hybrid and irons from 6-GW with regular flex graphite shafts. The hybrid features Baffler Rail technology and the irons are forgiving and long-hitting.

$674.99 Wilson Staff Golf C300 Forged Iron Set KBS Tour 105 Steel $674.99 $429.99 at Walmart

Designed for mid-to-low handicappers, the C300 Forged irons are one of Wilson Staff's many brilliant irons over the past few years. These come in 5-PW and are fitted with stiff KBS shafts.

$139.99 Cleveland Golf RTX-4 Tour Raw Golf Wedge $139.99 $99.99 at Walmart

Cleveland makes great wedges and this RTX-4 in the Tour Raw finish is available for under $100. You can pick it up in 52, 56 or 60 degrees of loft, down from its usual $140 price.

$200 Odyssey White Hot XG Marxman Blade Putter 34" RH $200 $69.99 at Walmart

The Odyssey White Hot range is legendary among golfers, with its soft feel and great looks. The Marxman Blade putter offers up superb alignment and this can be picked up for a bargain price below $70. The putter is 34 inches long.

$299.99 TaylorMade ARC Red Golf Putter (Right Hand, 35 Inches) $299.99 $129.99 at Walmart

For less than $130, this TaylorMade ARC Red putter in 35 inches of length can be yours. It's a forgiving mallet design with very impressive alignment to help you start the ball on your correct line.

$159.99 Cleveland Golf TFI Cero Satin Putter $159.99 $109.99 at Walmart

Another forgiving mallet putter with easy alignment is the Cleveland Golf TFI Cero. It comes in a satin silver finish and is available in either 33, 34 or 35 inch shaft length depending on your preference.

$1899.99 Callaway Edge Full set $1899.99 $899.99 at Walmart

Coming with a 460cc Ti driver, a 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-SW irons, a putter and a stand bag, this set from Callaway has you covered. The set includes headcovers for the driver, 3 wood and putter, and the stand bag comes with a rain hood.

$499.99 Titleist TS2 Driver $499.99 $349.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The new TSi drivers have been released so the previous generation TS2 is up for sale and available for less than $350. It is still an excellent performing option and in this deal it comes in regular, stiff and senior flex shaft offerings and multiple lofts too.

$649.99 XXIO X Driver $649.99 $399.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Premium club maker XXIO, owned by Srixon, sponsor Champions Tour player and golf legend Ernie Els. The X driver, usually $649.99, can be picked up for under $400 and is available in different loft and shaft options. A real bargain.

$499.99 Srixon Z 785 Driver $499.99 $299.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The previous-generation Z 785 driver from Srixon was one of its best ever when released and it was in the bag of Shane Lowry for his Open Championship win at Royal Portrush in 2019. It currently has $200 off at Worldwide Golf Shops and is available in either 9.5 or 10.5 degrees of loft.

$789.99 Callaway Rogue X 7PC Iron Set $789.99 $599.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in 5-PW + AW with stiff shafts, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.

$149.99 Mizuno S-18 White Satin Wedge $149.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $70 on the Mizuno S-18 wedge, which is available in white satin a number of different lofts in this white satin finish. Nothing feels like a Mizuno is the tagline, you can put it to test.

Cyber Monday Golf Bag Deals US

$239.99 Ping 2018 Hoofer 14 Stand Bag $239.99 $219.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Stash your goods in 11 pockets and slip this lightweight workhorse over your shoulders with a new back puck that simplifies converting to a single strap.

$189.99 PING Women's 2018 Hoofer Lite Stand Bag $189.99 $169.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Ignore the 2018 part of the product here, because this is still an excellent performing golf bag, especially in terms of lightness.

$509.99 Callaway Epic Flash Mini Staff Bag $509.99 $389.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

$229.99 Srixon Z Stand Bag $229.99 $199.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods

Made for the golfer who wants to walk the course with a fantastic premium bag. Stunning styling will make you the envy of your fourball.

$649.99 Callaway Epic Flash Star Staff Bag $649.99 $449.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $200)

Everyone loves a tour bag don't they? This cool Callaway Epic Flash bag has $200 off its RRP. It has a 10 inch top with a six-way divider and nine pockets in total for storing everything you could possibly need on the course. It also comes with a matching hood.

$279.99 Sun Mountain Golf 4.5 LS Supercharged Stand Bag $279.99 $179.99 at Walmart (Save $100)

Sun Mountain is one of the best out there in the golf bag market. You can get this 4.5 LS Supercharged bag for under $180. It features a Philips Power Bank lithium battery capable of powering your portable music speaker or recharging your electronic devices!

$239.99 Titleist Club 7 Cart Bag $239.99 $159.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops (Save $80)

Designed with a 7 way top with full length dividers that creates club storage while saving weight on the bag. The forward facing pocket design and abrasion resistant materials make this bag incredible convenient and durable.

$249.99 Ogio 2020 Convoy SE Cart Bag $249.99 $218.95 at Amazon (Save $31.04)

Ogio is one of the best bag makers in the golf industry and the Convoy SE is discounted in numerous colors. It has a 14-Way Top with 3 Integrated Handles and XL Putter Well.

Cyber Monday Golf Tech Deals US

$849.99 Garmin Fenix 5x Plus Sapphire Golf GPS Watch $849.99 $749.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing.

$299.99 Garmin Approach S40 $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It's available in white/light gold.

$369.99 Garmin Approach S40 Bundle $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon

For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play.

$149.99 Garmin Approach S10 $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from.

$799.99 Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-sport Watch $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price.

$199.99 Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch $199.99 $149.99 at Golf Galaxy

Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking. At the moment you can save an awesome $50 on it too.

$849.99 Garmin Fenix 5x Plus Sapphire Golf GPS Watch $849.99 $749.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing.

$319.99 Samsung Galaxy Active 2Watch $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

We recently tested the

$299.99 GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch $299.99 $178 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this GolfBuddy GPS watch. During testing we found the accuracy of the Aim W10 to be excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give you the right yardage every time.

$349.99 GolfBuddy Aim L10 Voice Rangefinder $349.99 $279.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use. The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer.

$329.99 GolfBuddy Aim L10 Rangefinder $329.99 $249.99 at Rock Bottom Golf

The rangefinder just below the L10 Voice is the L10 which you can get with over $100 off right now. It has many of the same features as the model above but is lacking the voice feature.

$299.99 Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Get $80 off this Callaway Hybrid rangefinder with Amazon.

$199.99 Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.

$169.99 Precision Pro NX2 Rangefinder $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon

There is clear value for money in this Precision Pro NX2 model even without the $20 discount that Amazon has on it right now. For only $149.99 you can get a rangefinder that has been ergonomically designed for ease of use and simple Target Acquisition Technology which makes getting the right yardage easy every time.

$229.99 Nikon Coolshot 20i Golf Laser Rangefinder $229.99 $199.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

A premium rangefinder, the ID technology takes into account the slope of the green when displaying the distance, while the First Target Priority function takes several different measurements to determine the most accurate target. Put simply it will give you the right yardage every time.

$199.99 Nikon Coolshot 20 Golf Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $179.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

This other Nikon model does not have the Slope function of the model above so it comes at a slightly cheaper price, but that doesn't mean it isn't a premium model, because it definitely is. We particularly liked the Nikon glass with multi-coating technology because it offers clear views of the course

$449.99 Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder $449.99 $399.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

A model that always comes in at the ultra-premium end of the spectrum, we love the Nikon Pro Stabilized because it's built with advanced technology to measure exact distances, even to small flagsticks, and has a built-in stabilizer to reduce hand vibrations. It's also fully waterproof and fog proof, so you're not at the mercy of Mother Nature.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals - Balls US

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen) $47.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway's Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls (One Dozen) $47.99 $39.99 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

You can also get the Chrome Soft golf ball with Callaway's revolutionary Triple Track alignment aid which could help you hole more putts if you struggle with lining up shots on the green.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls (One Dozen) $47.99 $39.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver.

$36 Titleist Velocity Golf Balls (One Dozen) $36 $27.95 at Rock Bottom Golf

The new Titleist Velocity balls are perfect for those who want feel for playability close to the green, without compromising on distance either.

$34.99 Bridgestone E12 Soft Golf Balls (One Dozen) $34.99 $24.97 at Walmart

The e12 soft is a distance ball offering up a soft feel so the best of both worlds is catered for here. You can almost save $10 on one dozen of them too at Walmart.

Cyber Monday Golf Apparel & Shoes Deals US

$109.99 FootJoy Men's Sport LT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy

Feature a lightweight EVA midsole which has been designed to provide optimum underfoot comfort when playing your round of golf

$159.99 FootJoy Men's 2019 Pro/SL Golf Shoes $159.99 $109.98 at Golf Galaxy

Designed with Fine Tuned Foam meaning more supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole design. Combining to give you increased stability and superior comfort and feel.

$199.99 adidas Men's TOUR360 XT Golf Shoes $199.99 $148.98 at Golf Galaxy

A firm favourite on tour, the shoe features an all new Puremotion outsole with 8 Thintech EXP cleats and X-Traxion secondary lugs for superior grip demanded by the world's best players.

$109.99 FootJoy Men's ARC XT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy

$119.99 PUMA Men's IGNITE NXT Golf Shoes $119.99 $99.99 at Golf Galaxy

$249.99 FootJoy Tour S Shoes $249.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Tour S may be a design from last season but it is still a quality shoe and you can get a pair now with $140 off!

$139.99 adidas Adipower 4orged Golf Shoes $139.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Save $60 on these adidas shoes!

$159.99 FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes $159.99 $89.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Not a lot needs to be said about the Pro/SL because it has been one of the most popular models of golf shoe worldwide for a few years now. It's performance is top notch and with $60 off we think that is an unbelievable bargain.

$149.99 adidas Crossknit 3.0 Spikeless Shoes $149.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

If you want a pair of shoes for on and off the course, then the Crossknit 3.0's are an excellent choice, especially given the $50 saving on them right now.

$199.99 Under Armour Spieth 3 Shoes $199.99 $149.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Spieth may be struggling form wise at the moment but one thing that never has are his shoes. We loved these Spieth 3's during testing and we are confident you will too.

$179.99 Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour Golf Shoes $179.99 $139.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

The shoes made popular by Rory McIlroy, the Nike Air Zoom's look great and perform about as well as a golf shoe can. The black option is a particular favourite of ours and the $40 saving adds to the allure.

$174.99 Nike React Vapor 2 Golf Shoes $174.99 $99.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

There’s plenty of technology to keep your feet stable, locked in and comfortable and a two year waterproof warranty comes with purchase of these shoes. We also think they look great.

$119.99 Nike Air Max 1G Golf Shoes $119.99 $99.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Featuring $20 off right now, these 1G shoes are lightweight and breathable for your feet, and the Synthetic leather will keep the water out. These will look and perform just as good on the course as they would on the street.

$100 Puma Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoes $100 $79.99 with Amazon

Get $20 off these Fusion Sport shoes which we found to be extremely comfortable.

$70 Puma Cloudspun Taylor Polo Shirt $70 $56.12 with Amazon

One of the best looking golf shirts on the market, the Puma Cloudspun Taylor is a model regularly seen out on Tour being worn by the likes of

$69.99 Nike Dri-Fit Victory Pullover $69.99 $49.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Soft, lightweight, comfortable - these are the best three words to describe this pullover. With $20 off at the moment we think this offers great value especially when you consider the variety in size and colour on offer too.

$79.99 Nike Flex Victory Pants $79.99 $49.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

It is reasonably rare to get a pair of high-quality golf pants for less than $50 but on Black Friday that is exactly what is on offer here with these Flex Victory pants. They are stretchy, sweat-wicking, and come in a variety of sizes and colours.

$100 adidas Climaheat Jacket $100 $90 at adidas

In sizes S-2XL, you can get this high-performance Climaheat Jacket with $10 off.

Cyber Monday Golf Carts, Accessories and More US

$540 Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart $540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf

Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. Add a splash of colour and a huge saving and you have a winner.

$540 Sun Mountain Pathfinder 3 Cart $540 $229.99 with Rock Bottom Golf

With 9 diverse colour ways to choose from you can truly forge your own path on the golf course with this Sun Mountain Pathfinder cart. Like the Stewart model above you can get over $200 off right now with Rock Bottom Golf.

$499.99 Motocaddy Cube Push Cart $499.99 $277 at Amazon

The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system. Packed with storage options, it also offers adjustable handle height and a foot parking brake. Did we mention that with Amazon you can save over $230 too!

$79.99 SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick $79.99 $47 at Amazon - Save $32.99 (41% off)

Another brilliant training aid from SKLZ is the warm-up stick, coming in either 40 or 48 inches - the longer 48 inch version is cheaper this Cyber Monday. It's great for training rhythm and keeping your body and arms working together.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK

Cyber Monday Golf Club Deals UK

£439 Titleist TS1 Driver £439 £349 at Scottsdale Golf

Available in 9.5, 10.5 or 12.5 degrees of loft, this Titleist TS1 comes with a regular flex Mitubishi Fubuki shaft. It's targeted at golfers looking for a high launch.

£449 Callaway Epic Flash Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an immense £130 on the Callaway Epic Flash driver, which is still one of the premium models out there right now. When we tested it we found it to be very fast and long across the face and is definitely aimed at a wide range of players.

£449 Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Driver £449 £319 at Scottsdale Golf

You can get the same £130 on the Sub Zero version which is the lower spinning, more tour-focused model.

£249 Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood £249 £199 at Scottsdale Golf

You can also get the very popular Epic Flash fairway wood from Callaway for £199 too which is a bargain considering the incredible technology on offer here - including the Flash Face technology designed by a super-computer.

£1,600 Vega Mizar Irons £1,600 £879.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Premium Japanese brand Vega is known for its beautiful forged irons and these Mizar blades are stunning. You'll also get a free J Lindeberg Pro Golf Travel Cover worth £249!

£149 Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge £149 £89.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Available in three different finishes and a few different lofts, the Vokey SM7 wedge has £60 off in the Scottsdale Golf sale.

£199 Wilson Staff D300 Driver £199 £159 at American Golf

The D300 is a real distance machine, thanks to the aerodynamic design which allows you to increase clubhead speed for maximum distance performance. Right now you can get one with £40 off which is incredible given the value this club offers even at full price.

£559 Honma TW747 460 Driver £559 £299 at American Golf

With a saving of over £250, if you are in the market for a new driver then

£559 Honma TW747 455 Driver £559 £299 at American Golf

You can also get more than £350 off on the 455 model by Honma. It has a more compact profile than the 460 and yet you can still use the adjustability system to tailor it to your golf game.

£229 TaylorMade M2 Fairway Wood £229 £149 at American Golf

It may be a slightly older model of TaylorMade fairway wood, but it still performs at a high level, why do you think Brooks Koepka still carries his M2 fairway wood? Get £80 off this M2 wood now.

£119 Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge £119 £89 at American Golf

Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief.

£129 Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge £129 £99 at Golf Gear Direct

A brand new Mack Daddy CB wedge for less than £100? That sounds good to us. The CB wedge has been specifically designed to make it easier to deliver good good contact consistently when chipping and pitching, so if you struggle in the short game, then this could help.

£169 Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron £169 £123.76 at Amazon

The Wilson Staff Model Utility has been designed to deliver a combination of distance, reliability and forgiveness. It’s a versatile club and we found it to deliver a reliable, penetrating ball flight so it could definitely help you if you struggle to fill that section of the bag. Right now you can get one for around £45 off.

£269 Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track 2-Ball Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

The Odyssey 2-ball is an iconic shape and it has been improved here with the introduction of the Triple Track technology and Stroke Lab shaft. At the moment you can get one for £50 off and when purchasing you also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls too!

£269 Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten Putter £269 £219 at Golf Gear Direct

You can also get a FREE sleeve of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls when purchasing this Stroke Lab Black Ten putter, which also has a saving of £50.

£399 Yonex EZONE GT Type X Driver £399 £119.95 at Jam Golf

This Yonex EZONE GT Type X driver comes in regular, stiff and senior flex options and is £250 below the RRP with Jam Golf. It features a graphite crown and the CG is placed back and deep in the head to offer a high launch.

£279 Mizuno ST190 Fairway Wood £279 £185 at Sports Direct

Mizuno has really stepped up its game in the metalwood market in recent times and the ST190, the previous generation to the ST200, are very high performers. Save yourself almost £94 on the ST190 fairway woods, available in 3 and 5 wood lofts.

Cyber Monday Golf Bag Deals UK

£199 Stromberg Weather Lite Stand Bag £199 £129 at American Golf (Save £70)

Save £70 now on this Stromberg stand bag which has a waterproof construction, ample storage and is also lightweight which makes it perfect for carrying on the course.

£119.99 Benross Pro Cart Bag £119.99 £99.99 at American Golf (Save £20)

Available in several colours to suit any taste, this Benross Pro Cart bag features a 14-way top cuff for total club separation and has a built-in grab handle for easy lifting to and from your transportation. If storage is important to you then this bag has you covered as well with plenty of them for all of your golf paraphernalia.

£139.99 Benross Stand Bag £139.99 £79.99 at American Golf (Save £60)

If a Benross cart bag isn't for you then we recommend this stand bag which has a saving of £60 with American Golf.

£159.95 Callaway Fairway C Stand Bag £159.95 £129 at Golf Gear Direct

If you need a new golf bag then this is a model to consider. The strap is comfortable, it has six roomy pockets, it weighs very little and we also really like the aesthetic of it. You can save £30 on it right now as well.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals - Tech UK

£399.99 Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.99 at American Golf

If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

£249 Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off.

£229.99 GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder £229.99 £199 at American Golf

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!

£579 Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder £579 £399 at Scottsdale Golf

Save £84 on Garmin's Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.

£349 Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

£329.99 Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off.

£379 Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Rangefinder £379 £299 at Discount Golf Store

Compared to other lasers we've tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you've measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless.

£156.24 Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99 at Amazon - Save £30.25 (19% off)

A really good deal this Black Friday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.

Cyber Monday Golf Ball Deals UK

£44.99 Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Balls (One Dozen) £44.99 £34.95 with Golf Gear Direct

Get more than £10 off these premium Z-Star XV golf balls from Srixon.

£29.99 Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls (One Dozen) £29.99 £19.99 with Golf Gear Direct

Srixon’s latest Soft Feel model has been engineered to help slower-swinging golfers max out their distances while retaining excellent greenside feel. However I think we can all get on board with getting 12 good golf balls for less than £20 regardless of handicap or golf game!

£49.99 TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls (One Dozen) £49.99 £34.99 at Golf Gear Direct

The Tour Response is certainly closer in terms performance to the brand’s flagship offerings. If you are looking for that control around the greens whilst also maintaining a strong ball flight with distance, then we definitely recommend these balls which are currently £15 off.

