Check out some of the best Black Friday deals on golf carts that we've spotted online.
Best Black Friday Golf Cart Deals
Golf carts can be one of the most expensive investments a golfer has to make in their equipment.
When you’re spending this much money, you want them to be reliable, durable and make playing a round of golf even more enjoyable.
As Black Friday approaches, we’ve put together a list of the best deals on golf carts this holiday season.
From the best electric golf carts to the best push carts, these deals will make the investment much more affordable and should set you up for years of enjoyment on the golf course.
Black Friday Deals – US
Cube Cart 3 Push Cart
$299.99 $185 at Amazon
This push cart is only 14.5lbs and folds into a super compact cube for easy transport in the trunk of you car. The friction-free oversized wheels provide an easy push out on course too. If you’re short of space at home or in your car for storage, this is an ideal choice.
Bat Caddy X4 Sport Electric Golf Cart
$869.93 $599.95 at Rock Bottom Golf
This is a huge saving on an excellent electric golf cart. If you’ve never had an electric cart before, this is a great starting place with super simple control and an easy two click fold design.
Costway Foldable 3 Wheel Push Pull Cart
$369.99 $149.99 at Walmart
This feature-packed push cart is now a huge $220 off at Walmart. It’s best feature is the seat which allows you to take it easy while you’re waiting for your playing partners to tee off. This is an amazing price for a well-made push cart with so many features.
Goplus Folding 4 Wheels Push Cart
$319.99 £179.99 at Walmart
This 4-wheel makes it even easier to use a push cart out on course. The four wheels are made from high density and durable EVA foam which makes for a smooth ride. The handle is adjustable too so you can set it at the most comfortable height for you.
Black Friday Deals – UK
Xtreme Rider 3-Wheel Push Trolley
£129.99 £99 at Scottsdale Golf
Finding a solid and dependable push trolley for a decent price can be tricky. But, for under £1oo, the Xtreme Rider provides value and durability in an ideal push trolley package. It comes with an integrated drinks and umbrella holder so you don’t have to fork out extra for any accessories and it folds up to a compact size.
Big Max IQ+ Push Trolley
£249.99 £159.90 at Online Golf
If you want a premium push trolley, this Big Max trolley is now at an amazing price and is one of the best push trolleys on the market. It uses a revolutionary One Shake folding mechanism as well as a stunning 5 year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. A huge mesh pocket space gives you loads of room to carry accessories too.
Motocaddy M5 GPS Extended Range Electric Trolley
£949.99 £899.99 at American Golf
What we believe is the best electric trolley of 2021 is currently £50 with the extended 36-hole lithium battery. It comes with a fully integrated 3.5″ LCD high-resolution touchscreen and comes in a simple, compact frame for ease of use. It’s the best out there in our view, and is at a great price for Black Friday.
Sun Mountain Speed Cart GX Push Trolley
£199 £159 at The Golf Shop Online
The Speed Cart is Sun Mountain’s iconic three wheel design. A large accessories tray and bungee cords make this a very convenient trolley. It’s solid on the ground but also glides over it effortlessly allowing you to enjoy the walk out on course.