Black Friday might be over but the deals haven't ended yet - check out the best golf deals in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Amazon Golf Cyber Monday Deals

We all love a good deal and Amazon is one of the best places to go especially in terms of the golf section.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Golf Deals are in full swing - check out the best products on offer here on both sides of the pond.

JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE DEALS YOU WANT…

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals US

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK

There are huge savings to be had on clubs, golf balls, golf bags, training aids and more.

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals US

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

$319.99 Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Watch $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon - Save $70 (22% off)

One of the best deals this Cyber Monday has to be on the Samsung Active2 golf watch - we were big fans of it

$499.99 Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99

The Mavrik is one of the

$499.99 Callaway Mavrik Max Driver $499.99 $399.99

A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.

$199.99 TaylorMade RBZ Black Driver $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon - Save $40 (20% off)

Need a new driver but don't want to shell out the big bucks? This TaylorMade RBZ is a great option with $40 off.

$299.99 $224.99 at Amazon - Save $75 (25% off) Wilson Ultra Men's Plus Package Set $299.99 $224.99 at Amazon - Save $75 (25% off)

New to the game? This full package set is an absolute steal at just $224.99! Comes with nine clubs and a bag - all you need to get started out on the course.

$240 Phigolf Mobile and Home Smart Golf Game Simulator with Swing Stick $240 $191.25

This is an entertaining golf game where you control the gameplay with your real swing. With the sensor and swing stick you can play a round of golf at home or in the office and you can play some incredible courses too like St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. On Black Friday you can save nearly $50 on it too.

$129.99 PeakPulse Golf Laser Rangefinder $129.99 $101.99

Rangefinders can be quite expensive but they needn't be as shown by this PeakPulse model. It features Slope technology, a Fast Focus System and also vibrates nicely when you lock onto the flag. For just over $100, it is an absolute bargain.

$47.95 Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls $47.95 $39.95

One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Titleist Pro V1 is a premium golf ball that usually has a premium price. However right now you can get a dozen for just less than £40.

$47.95 Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47.95 $39.95

Another fantastic Titleist golf ball offer, you can get a dozen Pro V1x’s for $39.95 as well.

$149.99 Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch $149.99 $99.99

Save $50 on Garmin's excellent Approach S10 watch here, another superb deal!

$199.99 Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $169.99

Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.

$249.99 Callaway Men's Strata Packaged Set $249.99 $199.99

Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.

$329.99 Callaway Women's Strata Packaged Set $329.99 $263.99

This Women's Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers

$44.99 TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Balls $44.99 $39.99

Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Sounds great right? Well you can get a dozen for less than 40 bucks.

$44.99 TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls $44.99 $39.99

Get a dozen TP5x golf balls for less than 40 dollars here. Available in an eye-catching yellow finish, the TP5x has a new Tri-Fast core which consists of an extra-large inner core that is then wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. This results in more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

$47.99 Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Balls $47.99 $39.99

The 2020 version of the Chrome Soft X featuring Callaway's Triple Track technology has $8 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, a good deal for a dozen premium balls.

$29.99 SKLZ Smash Bag Golf Impact Swing Trainer $29.99 $26.99

One of the best golf training aids on the market has a very solid saving right now. It can be used at home to help you train a perfect impact position.

$79.99 SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick $79.99 $47

Another brilliant training aid from SKLZ is the warm-up stick, coming in either 40 or 48 inches - the longer 48 inch version is cheaper this Black Friday. It's great for training rhythm and keeping your body and arms working together.

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

£123.51 Callaway Golf Chev 14+ Cart Bag 2020 £123.51 £103.99 at Amazon - Save £19.52 (16% off)

A very decent saving on this stylish and functional 2020 Callaway Chev cart bag, offering up lots of pockets and a 14-way divider for all your clubs.

£149 Callaway Golf Hyper Lite Zero Stand Bag 2020 £149 £125.99 at Amazon - Save £23.01 (15% off)

Another very good deal on a 2020 Callaway golf bag, and this time a very nice lightweight stand bag. It weighs just 3lbs and has £23 off!

£224.99 Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch and Performance Tracker £224.99 £111.01

One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.

The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.

£249.99 Easy Green 1,300 Yard Rangefinder £249.99 £159

With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

£119.99 GolfBuddy Aim V10 Golf GPS £119.99 £89.99

Always get the right yardage with this GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS. It comes with over 40,000 golf courses preloaded onto it and it reads your distances aloud at the press of a button.

£99.99 GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS £99.99 £80

The Voice 2 is another GolfBuddy product with a good Black Friday saving right now. It too comes with thousands of golf courses on it and we particularly liked the 12 hour battery life too.

£122.26 Game Golf Live Tracking Device £122.26 £99.99

Track your golf game and get better with the Game Golf Tracking Device. Get it now for less than £100.

Wilson Staff Women's Launch Pad HL Driver £214.39 Wilson Staff Women's Launch Pad HL Driver £214.39 £166.99

This Wilson Staff driver is designed for women looking for forgiving play and less slice on their strokes. So if that is you then we recommend this model that has nearly £50 off at the moment.

£149 Wilson Staff Launch Pad Fairway Wood £149 £117.99

The fairway wood is one of the hardest clubs to fill in the bag but take the stress out of that selection with this Launch Pad model from Wilson Staff. It will particularly help those players who struggle with a slice.

£169 Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron £169 £120.99

Get the club Gary Woodland used to such great effect to win the 2019 US Open for £48 off the RRP in the 18 degree model.

£109 Wilson Staff Model Wedge £109 £82.99

We love this Wilson Staff Model wedge because it feels great from a variety of lies and it also offers incredible value too. Right now you can get one for just £82.99!

£156.24 Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99

A really good deal this Black Friday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.

£44.95 Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo £44.95 £34.74

Lots of sizes and colours to choose from. Made from soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric offering an extremely breathable & lightweight feel.

£22.98 Puma Men's P 110 Cap £22.98 £15.99

Available in various colours, this stylish Puma cap is one size fits all thanks to an adjustable snapback closure for the perfect fit.

