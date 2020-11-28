Amazon Golf Cyber Monday Deals
Black Friday might be over but the deals haven't ended yet - check out the best golf deals in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
We all love a good deal and Amazon is one of the best places to go especially in terms of the golf section.
Amazon's Cyber Monday Golf Deals are in full swing - check out the best products on offer here on both sides of the pond.
There are huge savings to be had on clubs, golf balls, golf bags, training aids and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals US
One of the best deals this Cyber Monday has to be on the Samsung Active2 golf watch - we were big fans of it when we tested it recently.
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Cyber Monday with Amazon.
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
Need a new driver but don't want to shell out the big bucks? This TaylorMade RBZ is a great option with $40 off.
New to the game? This full package set is an absolute steal at just $224.99! Comes with nine clubs and a bag - all you need to get started out on the course.
This is an entertaining golf game where you control the gameplay with your real swing. With the sensor and swing stick you can play a round of golf at home or in the office and you can play some incredible courses too like St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. On Black Friday you can save nearly $50 on it too.
Rangefinders can be quite expensive but they needn't be as shown by this PeakPulse model. It features Slope technology, a Fast Focus System and also vibrates nicely when you lock onto the flag. For just over $100, it is an absolute bargain.
One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Titleist Pro V1 is a premium golf ball that usually has a premium price. However right now you can get a dozen for just less than £40.
Another fantastic Titleist golf ball offer, you can get a dozen Pro V1x’s for $39.95 as well.
Save $50 on Garmin's excellent Approach S10 watch here, another superb deal!
Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
This Women's Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers
Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Sounds great right? Well you can get a dozen for less than 40 bucks.
Get a dozen TP5x golf balls for less than 40 dollars here. Available in an eye-catching yellow finish, the TP5x has a new Tri-Fast core which consists of an extra-large inner core that is then wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. This results in more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.
The 2020 version of the Chrome Soft X featuring Callaway's Triple Track technology has $8 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, a good deal for a dozen premium balls.
One of the best golf training aids on the market has a very solid saving right now. It can be used at home to help you train a perfect impact position.
Another brilliant training aid from SKLZ is the warm-up stick, coming in either 40 or 48 inches - the longer 48 inch version is cheaper this Black Friday. It's great for training rhythm and keeping your body and arms working together.
Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK
A very decent saving on this stylish and functional 2020 Callaway Chev cart bag, offering up lots of pockets and a 14-way divider for all your clubs.
Another very good deal on a 2020 Callaway golf bag, and this time a very nice lightweight stand bag. It weighs just 3lbs and has £23 off!
One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.
The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.
With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
Always get the right yardage with this GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS. It comes with over 40,000 golf courses preloaded onto it and it reads your distances aloud at the press of a button.
The Voice 2 is another GolfBuddy product with a good Black Friday saving right now. It too comes with thousands of golf courses on it and we particularly liked the 12 hour battery life too.
Track your golf game and get better with the Game Golf Tracking Device. Get it now for less than £100.
This Wilson Staff driver is designed for women looking for forgiving play and less slice on their strokes. So if that is you then we recommend this model that has nearly £50 off at the moment.
The fairway wood is one of the hardest clubs to fill in the bag but take the stress out of that selection with this Launch Pad model from Wilson Staff. It will particularly help those players who struggle with a slice.
Get the club Gary Woodland used to such great effect to win the 2019 US Open for £48 off the RRP in the 18 degree model.
We love this Wilson Staff Model wedge because it feels great from a variety of lies and it also offers incredible value too. Right now you can get one for just £82.99!
A really good deal this Black Friday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.
Lots of sizes and colours to choose from. Made from soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric offering an extremely breathable & lightweight feel.
Available in various colours, this stylish Puma cap is one size fits all thanks to an adjustable snapback closure for the perfect fit.
