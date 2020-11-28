Amazon Golf Cyber Monday Deals

(Image credit: amazon nikon)
Elliott Heath

By

Black Friday might be over but the deals haven't ended yet - check out the best golf deals in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Amazon Golf Cyber Monday Deals

We all love a good deal and Amazon is one of the best places to go especially in terms of the golf section.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Golf Deals are in full swing - check out the best products on offer here on both sides of the pond.

JUMP STRAIGHT TO THE DEALS YOU WANT…

  • Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals US
  • Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK

There are huge savings to be had on clubs, golf balls, golf bags, training aids and more.

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals US

$319.99
Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Watch $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon - Save $70 (22% off)
One of the best deals this Cyber Monday has to be on the Samsung Active2 golf watch - we were big fans of it when we tested it recently.
View Deal
$499.99
Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Cyber Monday with Amazon.
View Deal
$499.99
Callaway Mavrik Max Driver $499.99 $399.99
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
View Deal
$199.99
TaylorMade RBZ Black Driver $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon - Save $40 (20% off)
Need a new driver but don't want to shell out the big bucks? This TaylorMade RBZ is a great option with $40 off.
View Deal
$299.99 $224.99 at Amazon - Save $75 (25% off)
Wilson Ultra Men's Plus Package Set $299.99 $224.99 at Amazon - Save $75 (25% off)
New to the game? This full package set is an absolute steal at just $224.99! Comes with nine clubs and a bag - all you need to get started out on the course.
View Deal
$240
Phigolf Mobile and Home Smart Golf Game Simulator with Swing Stick $240 $191.25
This is an entertaining golf game where you control the gameplay with your real swing. With the sensor and swing stick you can play a round of golf at home or in the office and you can play some incredible courses too like St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. On Black Friday you can save nearly $50 on it too.
View Deal
$129.99
PeakPulse Golf Laser Rangefinder $129.99 $101.99
Rangefinders can be quite expensive but they needn't be as shown by this PeakPulse model. It features Slope technology, a Fast Focus System and also vibrates nicely when you lock onto the flag. For just over $100, it is an absolute bargain.
View Deal
$47.95
Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls $47.95 $39.95
One of the best golf balls money can buy, the Titleist Pro V1 is a premium golf ball that usually has a premium price. However right now you can get a dozen for just less than £40.
View Deal
$47.95
Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47.95 $39.95
Another fantastic Titleist golf ball offer, you can get a dozen Pro V1x’s for $39.95 as well.
View Deal
$149.99
Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch $149.99 $99.99
Save $50 on Garmin's excellent Approach S10 watch here, another superb deal!
View Deal
$199.99
Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder $199.99 $169.99
Featuring Pin Acquisition Technology, the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder gets its name from its range, which allows it to lock onto flags up to 300 yards away. The 6x magnification is also a nice touch that means you will always get the right yardage.
View Deal
$249.99
Callaway Men's Strata Packaged Set $249.99 $199.99
Save $50 on this Strata Packaged Set which includes Driver, 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6-9 Iron, PW, Putter, Stand Bag and 2 Head covers. It is the perfect set for someone looking to get into the game.
View Deal
$329.99
Callaway Women's Strata Packaged Set $329.99 $263.99
This Women's Strata set is also perfect for those looking to start playing the game. It includes: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 to 9 Iron, PW & SW, Putter, Stand Bag, and 3 Headcovers
View Deal
$44.99
TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Balls $44.99 $39.99
Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Sounds great right? Well you can get a dozen for less than 40 bucks.
View Deal
$44.99
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls $44.99 $39.99
Get a dozen TP5x golf balls for less than 40 dollars here. Available in an eye-catching yellow finish, the TP5x has a new Tri-Fast core which consists of an extra-large inner core that is then wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. This results in more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.
View Deal
$47.99
Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Balls $47.99 $39.99
The 2020 version of the Chrome Soft X featuring Callaway's Triple Track technology has $8 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, a good deal for a dozen premium balls.
View Deal
$29.99
SKLZ Smash Bag Golf Impact Swing Trainer $29.99 $26.99
One of the best golf training aids on the market has a very solid saving right now. It can be used at home to help you train a perfect impact position.
View Deal
$79.99
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick $79.99 $47
Another brilliant training aid from SKLZ is the warm-up stick, coming in either 40 or 48 inches - the longer 48 inch version is cheaper this Black Friday. It's great for training rhythm and keeping your body and arms working together.
View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK

£123.51
Callaway Golf Chev 14+ Cart Bag 2020 £123.51 £103.99 at Amazon - Save £19.52 (16% off)
A very decent saving on this stylish and functional 2020 Callaway Chev cart bag, offering up lots of pockets and a 14-way divider for all your clubs.
View Deal
£149
Callaway Golf Hyper Lite Zero Stand Bag 2020 £149 £125.99 at Amazon - Save £23.01 (15% off)
Another very good deal on a 2020 Callaway golf bag, and this time a very nice lightweight stand bag. It weighs just 3lbs and has £23 off!
View Deal
£224.99
Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch and Performance Tracker £224.99 £111.01
One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.
The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards.
View Deal
£249.99
Easy Green 1,300 Yard Rangefinder £249.99 £159
With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with 'Slope Compensation Technology' which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
View Deal
£119.99
GolfBuddy Aim V10 Golf GPS £119.99 £89.99
Always get the right yardage with this GolfBuddy Aim V10 GPS. It comes with over 40,000 golf courses preloaded onto it and it reads your distances aloud at the press of a button.
View Deal
£99.99
GolfBuddy Voice 2 Golf GPS £99.99 £80
The Voice 2 is another GolfBuddy product with a good Black Friday saving right now. It too comes with thousands of golf courses on it and we particularly liked the 12 hour battery life too.
View Deal
£122.26
Game Golf Live Tracking Device £122.26 £99.99
Track your golf game and get better with the Game Golf Tracking Device. Get it now for less than £100.
View Deal
Wilson Staff Women's Launch Pad HL Driver £214.39
Wilson Staff Women's Launch Pad HL Driver £214.39 £166.99
This Wilson Staff driver is designed for women looking for forgiving play and less slice on their strokes. So if that is you then we recommend this model that has nearly £50 off at the moment.
View Deal
£149
Wilson Staff Launch Pad Fairway Wood £149 £117.99
The fairway wood is one of the hardest clubs to fill in the bag but take the stress out of that selection with this Launch Pad model from Wilson Staff. It will particularly help those players who struggle with a slice.
View Deal
£169
Wilson Staff Model Utility Iron £169 £120.99
Get the club Gary Woodland used to such great effect to win the 2019 US Open for £48 off the RRP in the 18 degree model.
View Deal
£109
Wilson Staff Model Wedge £109 £82.99
We love this Wilson Staff Model wedge because it feels great from a variety of lies and it also offers incredible value too. Right now you can get one for just £82.99!
View Deal
£156.24
Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99
A really good deal this Black Friday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 - the cheapest price online in the UK right now.
View Deal
£44.95
Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo £44.95 £34.74
Lots of sizes and colours to choose from. Made from soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric offering an extremely breathable & lightweight feel.
View Deal
£22.98
Puma Men's P 110 Cap £22.98 £15.99
Available in various colours, this stylish Puma cap is one size fits all thanks to an adjustable snapback closure for the perfect fit.
View Deal

For more deals check out our best golf deals homepage.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

