This Is Still The Best Cyber Monday Golf Deal - Don't Miss This Garmin Offer Ends Midnight

Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up deals on golf equipment, better even than the Black Friday sales that have just gone.

We've seen some amazing deals already over the weekend on clubs and other technology, but one product has caught our eye as it hit its lowest ever price on Amazon this Cyber Monday.

That product is the Garmin Approach S12 GPS watch, now down to $149.99/£109.99 for a very limited time this Black Friday. They're one of our favourite GPS watches and one of the best GPS golf watches on the market period.

It comes preloaded with 42,000 golf courses worldwide to give you quick, clear and accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of green, as well as yardages to hazards on the hole.

The watch also allows you to track your score, measure how far you hit each shot and also has a functionality that allows you to place a pin on the green for an even more accurate yardage out on course.

All of this is displayed on a clean and clear display and is available in three colours (Black, Blue and White), all of which are in the same amazing sale price.

If you've never invested in a golf GPS watch before, or are looking to find the right gift for the golfer in your life, it's hard to look past this excellent deal on a tried and trusted GPS watch.

Check out the deal below on Amazon US and Amazon UK and check out Cyber Monday golf deals hub for more flash sales appearing on Cyber Monday.

Also our dedicated Amazon Cyber Monday deals hub is keeping an eye on any other flash Amazon sales today...

