The 10 Most Popular Golf Balls On The PGA Tour

There's no need for a spoiler alert - the most played ball brand on the PGA Tour is... Titleist. The manufacturer has been dominating ball counts on the major tours for many a year.

However, what's the split between the Titleist Pro V1 and Titleist Pro V1x? And what other brands and models are played by the world's best players?

To find out the current split, we've listed the specific ball models played by the top 150 players in the current FedEx Cup Standings (following the 2025 Travelers Championship).

The greatest players on the planet all play with one of the best premium golf balls on the market because they demand the very best performance in every department - feel, spin, control, and distance.

However, the subtle differences between the models means that not every player chooses the exact same model.

A number of players are locked into equipment contracts with ball deals, but the purpose of this article is just to give you an idea of the most played models on the PGA Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Played Golf Balls By Brand On PGA Tour (Top 150 Players) Titleist 102 Callaway 15 Srixon 14 TaylorMade 10 Bridgestone 8 Maxfli 1

If we were to list the ball model played by every single player on the PGA Tour, this breakdown might look a little different - but not at the very top of the table.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Titleist, there are currently 98 players using the Titleist Pro V1 on the PGA Tour and 114 players using the Titleist Pro V1x.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Played Golf Ball Models On PGA Tour (Top 150 Players) Titleist Pro V1x 47 Titleist Pro V1 45 Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot 9 Callaway Chrome Tour 8 Callaway Chrome Tour X 7 TaylorMade TP5 7 Srixon Z-Star Diamond 7 Srixon Z-Star XV 7 Bridgestone Tour B X 5 Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet 2 TaylorMade TP5 2 TaylorMade TP5x Pix 1 Maxfli Tour X 1 Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash 1 Bridgestone Tour B XS 1

Here's how that top 150 looks in terms of ball choice.