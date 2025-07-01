The 10 Most Popular Golf Balls On The PGA Tour
What are the most played golf balls on the American circuit? We look at the numbers...
There's no need for a spoiler alert - the most played ball brand on the PGA Tour is... Titleist. The manufacturer has been dominating ball counts on the major tours for many a year.
However, what's the split between the Titleist Pro V1 and Titleist Pro V1x? And what other brands and models are played by the world's best players?
To find out the current split, we've listed the specific ball models played by the top 150 players in the current FedEx Cup Standings (following the 2025 Travelers Championship).
The greatest players on the planet all play with one of the best premium golf balls on the market because they demand the very best performance in every department - feel, spin, control, and distance.
However, the subtle differences between the models means that not every player chooses the exact same model.
A number of players are locked into equipment contracts with ball deals, but the purpose of this article is just to give you an idea of the most played models on the PGA Tour.
Titleist
102
Callaway
15
Srixon
14
TaylorMade
10
Bridgestone
8
Maxfli
1
If we were to list the ball model played by every single player on the PGA Tour, this breakdown might look a little different - but not at the very top of the table.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
According to Titleist, there are currently 98 players using the Titleist Pro V1 on the PGA Tour and 114 players using the Titleist Pro V1x.
Titleist Pro V1x
47
Titleist Pro V1
45
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
9
Callaway Chrome Tour
8
Callaway Chrome Tour X
7
TaylorMade TP5
7
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
7
Srixon Z-Star XV
7
Bridgestone Tour B X
5
Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet
2
TaylorMade TP5
2
TaylorMade TP5x Pix
1
Maxfli Tour X
1
Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash
1
Bridgestone Tour B XS
1
Here's how that top 150 looks in terms of ball choice.
- Scottie Scheffler, Titleist Pro V1
- Rory McIlroy, TaylorMade TP5
- Sepp Straka, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Russell Henley, Titleist Pro V1x
- Justin Thomas, Titleist Pro V1x
- Ben Griffin, Maxfli Tour X
- J.J. Spaun, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Keegan Bradley, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Harris English, Titleist Pro V1
- Tommy Fleetwood, TaylorMade TP5x Pix
- Maverick McNealy, Titleist Pro V1x
- Andrew Novak, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Corey Conners, Titleist Pro V1
- Ludvig Aberg, Titleist Pro V1x
- Shane Lowry, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Nick Taylor, Titleist Pro V1x
- Collin Morikawa, TaylorMade TP5
- Brian Harman, Titleist Pro V1
- Patrick Cantlay, Titleist Pro V1x
- Robert MacIntyre, Titleist Pro V1
- Sam Burns, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Hideki Matsuyama, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Viktor Hovland, Titleist Pro V1
- Sungjae Im, Titleist Pro V1x
- Daniel Berger, Titleist Pro V1x
- Ryan Fox, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Jason Day, Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet
- Thomas Detry, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Justin Rose, Titleist Pro V1x
- Lucas Glover, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Michael Kim, Titleist Pro V1x
- Tom Hoge, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Taylor Pendrith, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Jacob Bridgeman, Bridgestone Tour B X
- Cameron Young, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Denny McCarthy, Titleist Pro V1
- Ryan Gerard, Titleist Pro V1
- Sam Stevens, Titleist Pro V1
- Jordan Spieth, Titleist Pro V1x
- Akshay Bhatia, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Joe Highsmith, Titleist Pro V1
- Bud Cauley, Titleist Pro V1
- Si Woo Kim, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Min Woo Lee, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- J.T. Poston, Titleist Pro V1x
- Jhonattan Vegas, Titleist Pro V1x
- Harry Hall - Bridgestone Tour B X
- Stephan Jaeger, Titleist Pro V1
- Mackenzie Hughes, Titleist Pro V1x
- Aaron Rai, Titleist Pro V1
- Tony Finau, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Davis Riley, Titleist Pro V1
- Xander Schauffele, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Cam Davis, Titleist Pro V1x
- Patrick Rodgers, Titleist Pro V1x
- Brian Campbell, Titleist Pro V1x
- Byeong Hun An, Titleist Pro V1x
- Kevin Yu, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Keith Mitchell, Titleist Pro V1
- Jake Knapp, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Eric Cole, Titleist Pro V1x
- Matti Schmid, Titleist Pro V1
- Alex Smalley, Titleist Pro V1x
- Max Greyserman, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Gary Woodland, Titleist Pro V1
- Nico Echavarria, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Ryo Hisatsune, TaylorMade TP5x
- Davis Thompson, Titleist Pro V1
- Rickie Fowler, Titleist Pro V1
- Karl Vilips, TaylorMade TP5x
- Erik van Rooyen, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Titleist Pro V1
- Aldrich Potgieter, Titleist Pro V1x
- Matt Fitzpatrick, Titleist Pro V1x
- Wyndham Clark, Titleist Pro V1x
- Rasmus Hojgaard, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Danny Walker, Titleist Pro V1
- Billy Horschel, Titleist Pro V1x
- Sami Valimaki, TaylorMade TP5x
- Adam Scott, Titleist Pro V1
- Matt McCarty, TaylorMade TP5x
- Garrick Higgo, Titleist Pro V1
- Isaiah Salinda, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Tom Kim, Titleist Pro V1x
- Taylor Moore, Titleist Pro V1
- Alejandro Tosti, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Nicolai Hojgaard, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Joel Dahmen, Titleist Pro V1x
- Max McGreevy, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Lee Hodges, Titleist Pro V1
- Chris Gotterup, Bridgestone Tour B X MindSet
- Andrew Putnam, Srixon Z-Star XV
- Victor Perez, Titleist Pro V1
- Henrik Norlander, TaylorMade TP5x
- Mark Hubbard, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Austin Eckroat, Titleist Pro V1
- Sam Ryder, Srixon Z-Star Diamond
- Zach Johnson, Titleist Pro V1x
- Justin Lower, Titleist Pro V1x
- Kevin Roy, Titleist Pro V1
- Chris Kirk, Titleist Pro V1x
- Emiliano Grillo, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Chan Kim, Titleist Pro V1x
- Brandt Snedeker, Titleist Pro V1x
- Vince Whaley, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Adam Schenk, Titleist Pro V1
- Ricky Castillo, Titleist Pro V1
- Rico Hoey, Titleist Pro V1
- Jeremy Paul, Titleist Pro V1x
- Michael Thorbjornsen, TaylorMade TP5x
- Will Zalatoris, Titleist Pro V1
- Adam Hadwin, Callaway Chrome Tour X
- Matt Wallace, Titleist Pro V1x
- Beau Hossler, Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash
- Kris Ventura, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Max Homa, Titleist Pro V1x
- Thorbjorn Olesen, TaylorMade TP5x
- Seamus Power, Titleist Pro V1x
- Charley Hoffman, Titleist Pro V1x
- Hayden Springer, Titleist Pro V1
- Patrick Fishburn, Titleist Pro V1
- Chad Ramey, Titleist Pro V1
- Jesper Svensson, Titleist Pro V1x
- Steven Fisk, Titleist Pro V1x
- Harry Higgs, Titleist Pro V1
- Sahith Theegala, Titleist Pro V1
- Chandler Phillips, Titleist Pro V1x
- Matteo Manassero, Titleist Pro V1x
- Nick Dunlap, Titleist Pro V1
- Brice Garnett, Titleist Pro V1
- Doug Ghim, Titleist Pro V1x
- Kurt Kitayama, Bridgestone Tour B XS MindSet
- Matt Kuchar, Bridgestone Tour B X
- Frankie Capan III, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Quade Cummins, Bridgestone Tour B X
- Will Gordon, Callaway Chrome Tour
- Trey Mullinax, Titleist Pro V1x
- Danny Willett, Titleist Pro V1
- Jackson Suber, Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
- Joseph Bramlett, Titleist Pro V1
- Antoine Rozner, Titleist Pro V1x
- Niklas Norgaard, Titleist Pro V1x
- Lanto Griffin, , Titleist Pro V1
- Greyson Sigg, Titleist Pro V1
- Nate Lashley, Titleist Pro V1x
- Cameron Champ, Titleist Pro V1
- Will Chandler, Titleist Pro V1
- Mac Meissner, Titleist Pro V1x
- Takumi Kanaya, Bridgestone Tour B X
- Carson Young, Titleist Pro V1x
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.