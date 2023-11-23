These 13 Products Got Five-Stars In Our Reviews, And Now They Are All Reduced On Black Friday

Five stars, it's a sign of quality in many different industries like travel, hospitality and, in our case, golf. When Golf Monthly tests products, they will receive a star rating and, in some instances, a product has blown us away that much that it has claimed top marks!

So, with Black Friday on the horizon, and there being hundreds of Black Friday golf deals available, we thought why not find offers on products that we have rated five stars because, this week, we have seen some incredible deals on the best golf shoes, the best golf balls and even some of the best golf clubs.

Below, we have listed 13 items that have incredible offers on them and, whilst you are checking them out, be sure to follow and keep up-to-date with our Black Friday hub, which will provide you with all the latest money-saving offers.

TaylorMade Stealth Irons | 20% off at Amazon

Was $999.99 Now $799.98 A game-improvement iron that is packed with extra forgiveness and crisp looks. The TaylorMade Stealth Irons received five stars in our review and, right now, you can grab them with 20% off. It's worth noting that the set goes from 5-iron down to Gap Wedge. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Iron Review

TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $241.30 The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight, the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review

TaylorMade Spider GT Silver #3 Putter | 43% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $349.99 Now $199.98 This putter is very stable through impact with a good solid feel that should suit mid to low handicap golfers. At almost half the RRP, this is an excellent Black Friday deal that is certainly worth considering. Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review

Garmin Approach Z82 | 17% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $499.99 You certainly get what you pay for with this feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. The Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together. Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Review

Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off at Walmart

Was $299.99 Now $249.99 Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, the S42 is now $50 off, which is excellent value. Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review

Ecco Biom C4 Shoe | Up to 44% off at Amazon

Was $249.95 Now $139.97 We loved Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market-leading comfort and breathability. Currently, you can grab the Biom C4 with over $100 off, with various colors and styles available. Read our full Ecco Biom C4 Shoe Review

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $59.99 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. Also, yes, you read that number right, in certain sizes and colors, you can get up to 67% off! Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe | 20% off at Amazon

Was $199.95 Now $160 When we tested the HyperFlex, we found it to be one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory. Where it really excelled was in the stability it offers, as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort. Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review

When looking through the sites, it wasn't just these items that caught our eye, but also a number of different manufacturers, with a number of Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals already live in the US and UK on sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf.