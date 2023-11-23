These 13 Products Got Five-Stars In Our Reviews, And Now They Are All Reduced On Black Friday
These are all outstanding products that got the highest of high marks in testing and, amazingly, you can get them all with Black Friday discounts
Five stars, it's a sign of quality in many different industries like travel, hospitality and, in our case, golf. When Golf Monthly tests products, they will receive a star rating and, in some instances, a product has blown us away that much that it has claimed top marks!
So, with Black Friday on the horizon, and there being hundreds of Black Friday golf deals available, we thought why not find offers on products that we have rated five stars because, this week, we have seen some incredible deals on the best golf shoes, the best golf balls and even some of the best golf clubs.
Below, we have listed 13 items that have incredible offers on them and, whilst you are checking them out, be sure to follow and keep up-to-date with our Black Friday hub, which will provide you with all the latest money-saving offers.
TaylorMade Stealth Irons | 20% off at Amazon
Was $999.99 Now $799.98
A game-improvement iron that is packed with extra forgiveness and crisp looks. The TaylorMade Stealth Irons received five stars in our review and, right now, you can grab them with 20% off. It's worth noting that the set goes from 5-iron down to Gap Wedge.
Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Iron Review
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.30
The TaylorMade Spider GTX putter returns to the visual alignment aid of the Spider X and is all the better for it. With a deeper rear weight, the stability and forgiveness is excellent for a mid-sized mallet putter. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter Review
TaylorMade Spider GT Silver #3 Putter | 43% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $349.99 Now $199.98
This putter is very stable through impact with a good solid feel that should suit mid to low handicap golfers. At almost half the RRP, this is an excellent Black Friday deal that is certainly worth considering.
Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $319.98
We gave the Tour V5 Shift five stars out of five when we tested it, with exceptional clarity in the display and ease of use simply superb from what is one of the best golf rangefinders.
Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review
Garmin Approach Z82 | 17% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $499.99
You certainly get what you pay for with this feature-packed laser rangefinder. The full hole map is a unique feature that stands out from anything else currently on the market. The Garmin Z82 feels worth every penny out on course by seamlessly blending the best GPS and laser rangefinder functionality together.
Read our full Garmin Approach Z82 Laser Rangefinder Review
Garmin Approach S42 | $50 off at Walmart
Was $299.99 Now $249.99
Contained in a sleek package are a number of extremely useful and easy-to-use features for golfers of all levels. Ideal for wear on and off the course, the S42 is now $50 off, which is excellent value.
Read our full Garmin Approach S42 GPS Watch Review
Ecco Biom C4 Shoe | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $249.95 Now $139.97
We loved Ecco's move to an even more athletic look whilst sticking to its roots of market-leading comfort and breathability. Currently, you can grab the Biom C4 with over $100 off, with various colors and styles available.
Read our full Ecco Biom C4 Shoe Review
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Shoes | Extra 25% off at Nike
The 3 is one of the best golf shoes on the market. In every department, the performance is excellent - comfort, grip, protection, looks and Rory McIlroy uses them. Right now they are 11% off, but you can then get an extra 25% off with code 'BLACKFRIDAY' as well.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoe Review
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 67% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $59.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. Also, yes, you read that number right, in certain sizes and colors, you can get up to 67% off!
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe | 20% off at Amazon
Was $199.95 Now $160
When we tested the HyperFlex, we found it to be one of the most well-rounded spiked golf shoes of recent memory. Where it really excelled was in the stability it offers, as well as the class-leading midsole that provides instant and long-lasting comfort.
Read our full FootJoy HyperFlex Carbon Golf Shoe Review
Bridgestone Tour B RXS Balls | 2 dozen for $90 at PGA Tour Superstore
Were $49.99 Now $44.99
The 2022 Tour B RXS golf ball might not garner as much attention as some of Bridgestone's other premium golf balls but, in our testing, it performed exceptionally well. Right now it's $50 for a dozen, but you can get two dozen for $90.
Read our full Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball | 10% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $49.99 Now $44.99
The TP5x golf ball does a good job of blending Tour performance and feel in a low-spinning golf ball that is slightly firmer than the TP5, which is also on offer. Currently, you can grab the TP5x with a 10% discount.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5x Golf Ball Review
Sun Mountain Golf Speed V1R Push Cart | 31% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $348 Now $239.99
Exceptionally stable, highly functional, and easy to maneuver around the course, the V1R Push Cart received five stars out of five in our test, and is now 31% off this Black Friday.
Read our full Sun Mountain Speed Cart V1R Push Cart Review
When looking through the sites, it wasn't just these items that caught our eye, but also a number of different manufacturers, with a number of Black Friday Golf Shoe Deals already live in the US and UK on sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
